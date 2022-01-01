Quesadillas in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Baja's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$13.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about PVD Pizza
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Cheese quesadilla
|$7.75
Cheese quesadilla served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Quesadilla
|$3.50
Folded, pan-fried Corn Tortilla of handmade dough with your choice of Filling, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$3.00
Folded, pan-fried Corn tortilla of handmade dough with your choice of Filling, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream
More about Three Sisters
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Three Sisters
1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence
|Kids Bean & Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
More about Red Stripe
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Kids Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar, house-made salsa, sour cream, flour tortilla
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
110 Royal Little Drive, Providence
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$18.95
More about Jalapeno Taqueria
Jalapeno Taqueria
1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Calabacitas Quesadilla
|$9.99