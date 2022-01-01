Quesadillas in Providence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve quesadillas

**BAJA QUESADILLA** image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$13.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Baja's Taqueria
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese quesadilla$7.75
Cheese quesadilla served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about PVD Pizza
**BAJA QUESADILLA** image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
**BAJA QUESADILLA** image

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Item pic

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$3.50
Folded, pan-fried Corn Tortilla of handmade dough with your choice of Filling, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream
Vegetarian Quesadilla$3.00
Folded, pan-fried Corn tortilla of handmade dough with your choice of Filling, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
More about THE DISTRICT
Three Sisters image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Three Sisters

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Bean & Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
More about Three Sisters
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar, house-made salsa, sour cream, flour tortilla
More about Red Stripe
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla image

 

Epicurean Feast

110 Royal Little Drive, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$6.00
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
More about Epicurean Feast
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov image

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$18.95
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
The Corner Grill image

 

The Corner Grill

834 Admiral Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
QUESADILLA$11.99
More about The Corner Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Jalapeno Taqueria

1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Quesadilla$9.99
Carnitas Quesadilla$9.99
Calabacitas Quesadilla$9.99
More about Jalapeno Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.75
Steak Bomb Quesadilla$8.99
Steak Quesadilla$8.75
More about Sammy's Pizza

