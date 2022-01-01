Chocolate chip cookies in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.99
Little City Coffee & Kitchen
170 Mathewson Street, Providence
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Brown butter. 55% dark chocolate, flakey maldon sea salt
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Chocolate chip cookie
|$7.00
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
Approximately 20 cookies in a lb. Available for pick up after 10 am! If ordered for same day pick up, they come prepackaged in 1/2 lb units.
Epicurean Feast
110 Royal Little Drive, Providence
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Baked in house Giant Chocolate chip cookie.
Wright's Creamery
10 Sims Avenue, Providence
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake
|$27.00
Our chocolate chip cookie ice cream cake, is a chocolate chip cookie base, filled with vanilla ice cream, a layer of chocolate cake, all topped with a chocolate ganache drip and garnished with chocolate chip cookies and mini chocolate chips. (serves 4-6)