Lily's Soups and Scoops

review star

No reviews yet

1850 Broad Street

Cranston, RI 02905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Soup

1. Cream of Tomato Soup

$9.00+
2. Portugese Kale Soup

$9.00+

chicken bone broth, onions, celery, kale, potatoes, Portuguese sausage

3. Avgolemono - Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

$9.00+

Chicken Bone Broth, chicken, onions, carrots, garlic, parsley, kale, rice, spices, lemon, eggs, olive oil

4. Daily Soup and Grilled Cheese Special

$15.50

cup of soup and whole classic grilled cheese

Grilled Cheese

Our classic grilled cheese comes with our home made bread, gouda and sharp cheddar, toasted up golden for you.
Grilled Cheese

$8.00

classic grilled cheese

Bottle of Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.99+

Fresh Brewed

Espresso

$2.99
Americano

$4.00+
Mocha

$4.00+

pure cacao

Cappucino

$4.00+
Latte

$4.00+
Iced Coffee- Cold Brew

$4.00+
Affogato- 1 shot espresso

$6.00

vanilla ice cream scoop and 1 espresso shot

Iced Espresso Tonic/Seltzer

$3.50

shot of espresso over ice with tonic water and fresh orange slice

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Black Raspberry and Chocolate Chip Yogurt

$4.75

Lily’s favorite frozen yogurt!!

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.75

Smooth buttery cheesecake ice cream with ribbons of strawberry filling!

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$4.75

Sweet and salty perfection with chocolate covered pretzel pieces and caramel ribbons!

Moonstone Beach Vanilla

$4.75

A very indulgent vanilla, inspired by the summer full moon over the Atlantic!

Chocolate Chip

$4.75

Your favorite, a classic!

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.75

Bright and minty ice cream with large chocolate chunks!

Birthday Cake

$4.75

Birthday cake batter ice cream with chocolate frosting swirls!!

Yawgoo Valley Smores

$4.75

A graham cracker cookie ice cream base, with ribbons of marshmallow and chocolate!

Brownies I love you

$4.75

A super decadent dark chocolate ice cream with brownie pieces and chocolate chips!

Chocolate

$4.75

Gorgeous milk chocolate perfection!

Summer Peach

$4.75

Sweet and creamy with pieces of frozen summer peaches!

Autocrat Coffee Oreo

$4.75

Coffee Oreo but make it Rhode Island! Autocrat coffee milk ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces!

Pup Cup!

$1.00Out of stock

Free Cone Cupon

Send A Soup Care Package!

Hangover Helper

Freezer

Ice Cream Half Gallon

$12.00
Ice Cream Pint

$6.00
Lily's Ladle Chicken Bone Broth

$9.00

16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, Chicken Bone Broth made from antibiotic and hormone free birds will be delivered frozen to your door. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge for use within 10-12 days.

Lily's Ladle Beef Bone Broth

$9.00

16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, 100% Grass Fed Beef Bone Broth will be delivered frozen to your door. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge for use within 7-10 days.

Lily's Ladle Veggie Mineral Broth

$9.00

16oz of long simmered, nutrient dense, Veggie Mineral Broth made from organic produce. Simply place in the freezer for future use (it’s good for 12 months!) or defrost in the fridge and use within 10-12 days

Unbakeables Cookie Dough Treats

$6.50

Unbakeables are an original handmade frozen dessert, best described as ready to eat cookie dough treats. They are all natural, egg-free and ready to eat directly from the freezer! Perfect for anyone who eats the cookie dough before it ever got to the oven!

Frozen Soup- Quart

$16.00Out of stock

Frozen Soup- Half Gallon

$30.00Out of stock

Merch

Thermos Mug

$25.00

Gift Card

Free Cone Cupon

Send A Soup Care Package!

Hangover Helper

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lily's Soups and Scoops offer fresh hot soups, based in Lily's Ladle bone broths. We also offer ice cream cones, grilled cheeses and coffee. Everything is to-go or find us on your favorite delivery app!

Location

1850 Broad Street, Cranston, RI 02905

Directions

