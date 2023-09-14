GG's Eats 1371 Broad street Providence
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving the Best Wing & Tenders, loaded fries and many other items in our menu to the south side of providence.
Location
1371 Broad Street, Providence, RI 02905
Gallery