All Favorites Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1678 Broad st

Cranston, RI 02905

El Burro
The Classic
Egg Sandwich

Main

Omlette with Herbed Goat Cheese

Omlette with Herbed Goat Cheese

$12.00

Herbed goat cheese, dressed arugula, crema, grilled sourdough, home fries.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Sunny side up egg, country ham or smoked salmon, roasted tomato, dressed arugula, roasted jalapeño hollandaise, grilled sourdough bread, home fries.

Grilled Ham and Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Ham and Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled country ham, pimento cheese, remoulade, potato bun, dressed greens.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Over easy egg, bacon, extra sharp cheddar, dressed arugula, remoulade, English muffin.

Loaded Homefries

Loaded Homefries

$12.00

Bacon, extra sharp cheddar, onion, scallions, tomatillo-avocado salsa, crema.

The Classic

The Classic

$13.00

Two eggs any way, choice of homemade pork sausage patty, chicken sausage link, bacon or avocado, grilled sourdough, home fries.

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Cinnamon, vanilla batter, maple-pecan compound butter, seasonal fruit. *contains nuts

Mushroom Toast

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Sautéed shiitake, cremini mushrooms, herbed goat cheese, dressed arugula, grilled sourdough bread.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$9.00

Three pancakes, syrup. Add blueberries or strawberries for 2.00

El Burro

El Burro

$12.00

Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, extra sharp cheddar, tomatillo avocado salsa, black beans, crema, home fries.

Pharmacy Burger

Pharmacy Burger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, burger sauce, homefries

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Grilled baguette, shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce, house pickles, remoulade, coleslaw.

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

Pulled pork, country ham, baby Swiss, mustard, house pickles, grilled baguette, coleslaw.

The Bowl

The Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, black beans, pico de Gallo, avocado, roasted pepitas, extra sharp cheddar, tomatillo-avocado salsa, crema.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese, extra sharp cheddar, grilled sourdough, side dressed greens.

1/2 Order Loaded Home Fries

1/2 Order Loaded Home Fries

$6.00

Home fries, bacon, tomatillo-avocado salsa, extra sharp cheddar, crema, pickled red onions.

Salad

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, iceburg, tomato, red onion, kalamata onions, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette.

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$4.00

Side of crispy bacon

Pork Sausage

Pork Sausage

$4.00

Home made pork patty.

Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Sausage

Slice of Ham

$4.00

Thick cut of Country Ham.

Single egg

$2.50

One egg any way you like it.

Single Pancake

$3.00

One house made buttermilk pancake with lemon zest.

Single piece of French toast

Single piece of French toast

$5.00

One slice of vanilla, cinnamon French toast, maple, pecan butter.

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Two slices of Udi's Gluten free bread.

Homefries

Homefries

$4.00

Home fries with grilled onions and house seasoning, scallions, pickled red onions.

Avocado

Avocado

$2.00

Sliced avocado.

Side of Roasted Tomato

$2.00

Grilled Sourdough

$2.00

One big slice of grilled sourdough.

English Muffin

$2.00

One grilled English muffin with butter.

Side of Whole Grain bread

$2.00

Two pieces of grilled whole grain toast.

Side of Rye Bread

$2.00

Grilled Marble rye with butter.

Dressed Greens

$3.00

Dressed arugula, shallot vinaigrette.

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

House made slaw, red and green cabbage.

Side of Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Mixture of strawberries and blueberries.

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice.

Side of Hollandaise

$1.50

Side of Tomatillo Salsa

$1.00

Tomatillos, avocado, cilantro, lime, garlic.

Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Five grilled Gulf shrimp.

Crema

$0.50

Sour cream.

Pimento cheese with toast points

$7.00

8oz container of Pimento cheese

$12.00

Side of Pecan Butter

$1.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.50

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Downeast Organic Admiral's Blend. 12oz

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pulp free orange juice.

Apple juice

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Menu

Flour tortilla, extra sharp cheddar cheese.

One Pancake

$3.00

One buttermilk pancake, syrup.

One Piece of French Toast

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

One house made buttermilk pancake with chocolate chips.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled sourdough, extra sharp cheddar cheese, dressed greens.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

Buy a gift card for someone as a Thank You, You're cool, You're a groovy friend or any other reason you can think of! We can mail it to you or it can be picked up at the cafe.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch Spot in the Edgewood neighborhood of Cranston, Rhode Island.

Website

Location

1678 Broad st, Cranston, RI 02905

Directions

