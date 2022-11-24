Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucy Juicy Pawtuxet Village

review star

No reviews yet

2180 Broad Street

Cranston, RI 02905

Order Again

Popular Items

Dragon Breath
Lucy
Declan

Smoothies

Peppermint Chocolate

$8.50

Banana, Chocolate Sauce, Candy Cane blended right in and then topped with more candy cane

Holiday Nog

$9.00

Almond Milk Nog, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon & Oats

Cranberry Apple

$8.50

pom juice, cranberry, apple, almonds, spinach

Hollie

$8.50

Pumpkin, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana

Chai Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$8.50

Chai, Pumpkin, Coconut, Oats & Cinnamon

Apple Pie Smoothie

$8.50

Apple, Granola, Apple Cider, Cinnamon & Vanilla

Lucy

Lucy

$8.50

The Smoothie that started it all. Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries & Yogurt. Blended with your choice of non- dairy milk

Sterling

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana, Raspberry, Oats. Blended with your choice on non- dairy milk.

Chino

$8.50

Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Spinach, Chocolate Chips. Blended with your choice of non-dairy milk.

Suzi

$8.50

Cherry, Raspberry, Almonds, Kale. Blended with your choice of non-dairy milk.

Declan

Declan

$8.50

Mango, Pineapple, Peach, Orange Juice & Yogurt. Blended with your choice of non-dairy milk.

Charlie

Charlie

$8.50

Strawberry, Lychee, Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Kale. Blended with your choice of non-dairy milk.

Del

Del

$8.50

Mango, Peach, Passionfruit, Kale, Lemon Juice. Blended with your choice on non-dairy milk.

Kellan

$8.50

Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Lime Juice. Blended with your choice of non - dairy milk.

Patrick

$8.50

Spirulina, Banana, Cucumber, spinach, chia seed. Then topped with fresh blueberries & granola. Get your green on this March, but super healthy and also delicious.

Jake

$8.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Oats Blended with your choice on non - dairy milk.

Emery

$8.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Ginger, Strawberry Suprize. Our pride smoothie, all proceeds go to the Trevor Project.

Karin

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Yogurt & your choice of non - dairy milk.

Jan

$10.00

Iced Coffee, Vanilla protein, banana, honey, Cinnamon, Ice, Plant Milk

Shawna

$10.00

Blueberry, Plant Collagen, Chia seed, granola, ashawaganda, peanut butter, honey & cinnamon

Justin

$10.00

Banana, Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Sauce

Eric

$10.00

Keto Friendly - Blackberry, Blueberry, Coconut Oil, Chocolate Protein, Fair Trade Cocoa and Lions Mane.

Cold Pressed Juices

Refresh

$8.00

Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Lemon

Energize

$8.00

Pineapple, Mint, Apple, Kale, Lemon

Essentials

$8.00

Beets, Carrots, Ginger, Lemon

Detox

$8.00

Blueberry, Lemon, Mint

Beta

$8.00

Carrots, Orange, Apple

Balance

$8.00

Celery & Lemon

Orange Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

Wheatgrass

$3.50

Dragon Breath

$4.50

3 oz - Lemon Juice, Ginger, Cayenne, Turmeric

Add Turmeric

$0.50

Make your own juice

$8.00+

Choose your own blend of up to 5 fruits or vegetables

Add Ashwaganda

$0.50

Add Spirulina

$1.00

Desiree

$9.00+

Spirulina, Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Celery

Acai Bowls

Classic

$11.00

Acai, Strawberry, Banana & Blueberry blended than Topped with local Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana & Coconut Chips

Pecan

Pecan

$11.00

Acai, Banana, Blackberries Blended than topped with Local Granola, Banana, Pecans, Peanut Butter, Local Honey

Tropic

Tropic

$11.00

Acai, Mango, Pineapple blended then topped with Local Granola, Passionfruit, Banana, Coconut Chips

Dragon Thunder

$11.00

Dragon Fruit & Banana blended with your choice of Plant Milk. Topped with Mango, Banana, Passionfruit Glaze, Coconut, Granola, Honey

Classic With dragon fruit

$11.00

Green Dragon

$10.00

Vegan Restaurant Week Special - Mango, Pineapple, Banana & Kale smoothie bowl. Topped with Housemade Granola, chopped mango, sliced banana, chia seed & coconut chips

Food (Plant Based)

Thanksgiving Panini

$8.99

Grilled Multigrain or Sourdough filled with your favorites. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, sage scented gravy, cranberry sauce, rosemary green beans, arugula & chopped red onion. With a side of more gravy. $1 of each panini is being donated to help with the homelessness in Rhode Island. These funds will go to Crossroads of Rhode Island.

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

Just Egg and your choice of bread. Make it all the way by adding Sausage, Tomato and Avocado. Each item additional charge. Lucy's Way is Just egg with everything bagel seasoning, Cheese, Sausage, Spicy Mayo and Tomato. Please click Lucy's Way for that option.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Impossible Sausage, Scrambled Just Egg, "Chdr", Chipotle May (Spicy), Tomato, Green Hot Sauce in a whole wheat wrap.

Toast - Chipotle Southwest

$4.49

Avocado or Just Egg then topped with paprika, Cilantro, Smoky Aioli

Avo Panino

$9.99

French or Multigrain Bread grilled with melted cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, everything bagel seasoning.

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Your choice French or Multigrain French Bread, Grilled with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato.

Cesar Salad

$4.99

Lucy's Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, spinach, strawberry, cucumber, onion, crouton & balsamic vinaigrette.

Waffle Fries w/ chipotle mayo - please allow 15 minutes

$3.99

Air Fryed - then tossed in seasoning with Chipotle Mayo onside

Truffle Waffle Fries - Roast Garlic Aioli

$6.99

Shoestring Fries - Air fried tossed with truffle oil, truffle salt, parsley and "parmesan cheese"

Fruit Salad Side

$4.00

Mango, Blueberry, Strawberry, Mint

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Vegan Chdr

Grilled Bagel

$4.99

Grilled and topped with your choice of Peanut Butter, Vegan Cream Cheese or Jam.

Lucy's Granola

$6.00

Our granola you love so much. You can get it to go now. 7 oz bag Made with Almonds, Oats, Coconut, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Sunflower Seeds & Vanilla.

Cape Cod Chips

$1.49

Coffee/Latte/Tea

Iced Coffee (Borealis) 16 oz

$3.49

French Pressed Borealis Coffee. Freshly coarse ground bean of your choice.

French Press (Borealis) 16 oz

$3.99

Freshly Coarse Ground Coffee, Slow Brewed. Choose your bean, you have 4 origins to choose from.

Pour Over Coffee (Borealis) -12 oz

$3.49

Freshly Ground Beans, using the pour over method

Cold Foam Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Coffee with your choice of cold foam milk. Similar to a latte but the milk is not steamed.

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.99

Espresso & frothed milk shake of cinnamon

Latte

$4.99

Espresso & steamed and frothed milk.

Mocha Latte

$4.99

Espresso with chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup & steamed and frothed milk.

Cinnamon Latte

$4.99

Espresso with vanilla syrup and cinnamon and your choice of steamed & frothed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.99

Organic Matcha Green Tea, Maple Syrup & steamed & frothed milk

Chai Latte

$4.99

Spiced Black Tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon, vanilla syrup with steamed & frothed milk.

Chai

$4.00

Sanctuary Tea 16oz

$4.00

Herbs dried in Providence and made by hand. Choose your tea below.

Pound of Coffee

$16.49

Origin - Colombia - Med + Roast. This is our classic house roast. Notes of milk chocolate, nutty, nougat. One pounder to take home, whole bean.

Sanctuary Herbs - Box of Team

$8.00

Your Choice Cloud 9: Spearmint, Holy Basil, Lavender Knock It Off - The Gina Blend. Black Team, Lemon Balm, Holy Basil, Lavender, Thyme Detox - Spearmint & Stinging Nettle Flower Power - Lemon Balm, Calendula, Lavender, Chamomile, Chrysanthemum

Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Real Cocoa, Vanilla Simple Syrup, Your choice of Non- Dairy Milk topped with whipped cream.

The Chad (Frozen Hot Chocolate)

$8.50

Hot Chocolate mix, Frozen Yogurt, Ice & Whipped Cream

Watermelon Granita

$7.50

Watermelon, Lychee, Mint, Ginger, Crushed Ice

Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemons, Water & Sugar Cane

Pomergranate Punch

$7.50

Pomegranate juice, Aplle, Orange & Lemon over ice

Essentia Water

$3.50

S. pellegrino Mineral Water 8.45 oz

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kiddie's

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.50

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Frozen Hot cocoa, with frozen yogurt, ice topped with Whipped Cream

Lemonade

$4.00

Kids juice

$5.00

Fresh cold pressed Orange, Apple & Carrot. Healthy choices make healthy kiddo's

Kiddi Bowl - Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Strawberry, banana smoothie bowl. Topped with Granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry

Sweet Treats (Plant Based)

Donut Shack

$4.50

Made in Rhode Island- available on Thursday - Saturday. Flavors change weekly.

California Gummies

$5.00

All organic, vegan gummies from California. Real juice and fruit pectin nothing fake about these. Cute packaging that with really juicy flavors.

Sarah Breslin

Horoscope

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Local Grocery Store. Plant Based Food for lunch and breakfast on Sunday only. Lunch starts at 11am.

Location

2180 Broad Street, Cranston, RI 02905

Directions

Gallery
Lucy Juicy image
Lucy Juicy image
Lucy Juicy image

