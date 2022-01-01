  • Home
  Providence
  Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - North Providence
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

143 Reviews

$$

1058 Charles St

North Providence, RI 02904

Order Again

Popular Items

SPRING ROLLS
TENDERS
IRISH TATER KEGS

APPETIZERS

BOWL OF CHOWDER

$6.99

New England Clam Chowder

BOWL OF SOUP

$4.50

BUCKET BITES

$10.99

Cheeseburger sliders with cheese, caramelized onions & Guinness ketchup

CALAMARI

$13.49

Fried calamari tossed with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts & scallions

CAPRESE

$10.99

sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto & balsamic glaze

CHEESE STICKS

$10.99

fried mozzarella sticks with red sauce

CHILI BOWL

$8.99

CHILI CUP

$4.99

COAL WINGS

$13.99

Signature coal fired dry wings. tossed with sauce for additional charge

CUP OF CHOWDER

$3.99

New England Clam Chowder

CUP OF SOUP

$3.00

FRY BASKET

$6.99

hand cut fries

GARLIC PIZZA BREAD

$11.99

oil, garlic, seasoning & cheese

GRAVY FRIES

$8.99

hand cut fries topped with brown gravy

HUMMUS PLATE

$12.99

IRISH TATER KEGS

$10.99

jumbo stuffed tater tots filled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese

NACHOS

$11.99

ONION STRINGS

$7.99

thinly sliced fried onion strings served with horseradish chive sauce

POTATO SKINS

$9.99Out of stock

potato skins filled with cheddar, bacon & scallions served with sour cream

SPRING ROLLS

$11.49

shaved steak, onions, & cheese filled spring roll served with Guinness ketchup

TENDERS

$10.99

fresh hand breaded chicken tenders served plain or tossed in sauce

ENTREES

BANGER & MASH

$15.99

crispy fried Irish sausages, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & brown gravy

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.99

cajun grilled chicken served over penne pasta in an Alfredo sauce

BOSTON HADDOCK

$22.99

baked haddock, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato & vegetable

FISH & CHIP

$22.99

beer battered haddock served with fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon

MacENCHEZE

$13.99

POT ROAST

$17.99

slow cooked pot roast, served with mashed potato, vegetable & brown gravy

SHEPHERD PIE

$13.99

ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy

SHRIMP PENNE VODKA

$20.99

sautéed shrimp tossed with penne in a vodka tomato cream sauce

SMITHWICK'S IRISH CHICKEN

$16.99

chicken breast topped with ale & mustard cream served with mashed potato & vegetable

STEAK TIPS

$23.99

grilled marinated steak tips served with mashed potato & vegetable

VEGETABLE STIR FRY

$14.99

KIDS

KID TENDERS

$4.99

KID PASTA

$4.99

KID GRILL CHEESE

$4.99

KID FISH FINGER

$4.99

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.99

Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese

ASIAN CHIX SALAD

$16.99

mixed greens, shredded cabbage, chow mien noodles with honey ginger dressing topped with teriyaki chicken

CAESAR

$11.99

chopped romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & croutons

GARDEN

$13.99

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & cheese

SPINACH SALAD

$12.99

SMALL CEASAR

$6.99

chopped romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & croutons

SMALL GARDEN

$7.99

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons & cheese

SANDWICH

BURGER

$13.99

grilled 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries add toppings for additional charge

CBR SAND

$13.99

grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon served on brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion & fries

FISH WRAP

$13.99

fried fish pieces, mixed greens, tomato, red onion & honey sriracha in a wrap served with fries

MEATBALL HERO

$13.49

homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta bread served with fries

MOZZ FLORENTINE SAND

$13.99

sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto & balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread served with fries

REUBEN

$13.99

corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on marble rye served with fries

POT ROAST GRILLED CHEESE

$13.99

chopped short rib, caramelized onion, smoked gouda on Texas toast served with fries

TUNA WRAP

$13.99

tuna salad, cheddar cheese, slice tomato on Texas toast served with fries

TURKEY CLUB WRAP

$13.99

sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta bread served with fries

STEAK PORTUGAL SAND

$14.99

SIDES

SIDE MASHED

$2.99

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$3.99

SIDE BROCCOLI

$3.99

SIDE FRIES

$3.99

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$3.99

SIDE SPINACH

$3.99

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$3.99

SIDE FIRE VEG

$3.99

SIDE BAKED

$3.99

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Open for Take Out everyday from 12pm - 9pm

1058 Charles St, North Providence, RI 02904

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

