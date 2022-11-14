Restaurant header imageView gallery

Epicurean Feast 2960 - AAA Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

110 Royal Little Drive

Providence, RI 02904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Sandwich
Create Your Own Omelet
Chicken Sandwich

Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$3.50

Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.50

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$3.00

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$4.00

Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)

Egg

Egg

$0.95

Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order

Bacon Slice

Bacon Slice

$1.00

Hickory smoked bacon slice

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$1.00

Griddled sausage link

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.50

Griddled sausage patty

Home Fries

Home Fries

$1.95

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

Bagel

Bagel

$1.50

Choice of bagel

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$4.95

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

Deli Special

$5.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Grill

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$4.50

Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings

Herbed Turkey Burger

Herbed Turkey Burger

$4.50

Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$5.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$4.50

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$2.95

Freshly prepared chicken breast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$4.50

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$4.95

Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$2.95

Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$4.95

Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.95

Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Golden crispy chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.95

Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries

Grill Special

Grill Special

$5.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

French Fries

French Fries

$1.95

Great addition to any sandwich!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.50

Great addition to any sandwich!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.25

Great addition to any sandwich!

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$6.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.95

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.95

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$6.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$2.95

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$1.95Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$1.95Out of stock
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.95Out of stock
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.95
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95
Iced Tea- Lemon

Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.25Out of stock
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.25Out of stock

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.95
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.95
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.95
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.95

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$1.95

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.95Out of stock

2 Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$1.95

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$1.95

Great ending with any lunch!

Banana

Banana

$1.25Out of stock
Apple

Apple

$1.25Out of stock
Orange

Orange

$1.25Out of stock

Specials

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$2.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$4.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$3.95Out of stock

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$4.95Out of stock

Available on Fridays

Premium Entrée Special

Premium Entrée Special

$7.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Standard Entrée Special

Standard Entrée Special

$6.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering

Location

110 Royal Little Drive, Providence, RI 02904

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

