Chubby's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Tasty, fresh and completely unique, Chubby's is another Grey Matter LLC Food Truck serving up delicious foods to the North East area diners who are sick and tired of the same old options. There are millions trying to perfect the Food Truck lifestyle, but we think we’ve mastered it! The complete experience only happens when you actually show up, so go ahead and follow us online for real-time truck location & updates. Look for us primarily at all the biggest Concerts, Festivals, and Events the East Coast has to offer! Come say hi, your taste buds will be glad you did.
Location
1119 Douglas Avenue, North Providence, RI 02904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
4.5 • 36
1035 Douglas Ave Providence, RI 02904
View restaurant
The Corner Grill - 834 Admiral Street
No Reviews
834 Admiral Street Providence, RI 02904
View restaurant
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria - 1650 Mineral Spring Ave.
No Reviews
1650 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence, RI 02904
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Providence
More near North Providence