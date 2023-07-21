Chub Dog's

Old Standard

Old Standard

$7.00

Chopped Onion, Deli Mustard, Celery Salt

Backyard Classic

Backyard Classic

$7.00

Ketchup, and Yellow Mustard

The Boston Dog

$7.00

Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Deli Mustard

Chile Willie

Chile Willie

$7.00

House made Chile, 3 Cheese Blend, drop of Taco Sauce

Rhode Island Glizzy

$7.00

Traditional Meat Sauce, Chopped Onion, Deli Mustard, Celery Salt

Double Play (2x Dogs)

Double Play (2x Dogs)

$12.00

Your choose 2 of any of our signature Dogs

Specialty Sandwiche's

Good Morning

Good Morning

$14.00

Two Over Easy Eggs, Bacon, Cheese, sitting on a Hash Brown, topped with Sriracha Ketchup

Thai Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Texas Fried Chicken Thigh, Sitting on a bed of Cole Slaw, and topped with pickles, and Sweet Thai Chile Sauce

Fowl Play

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Thigh, LTO, Sitting on a Pineapple ring, topped with House BBQ Sauce

Veggie Wedgie

$12.00

LTO, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Hummus on a Spinach Wrap

Garden Salad

Fresh Cut Salad to Order. Shaved Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato's, and Shredded Cheese. Always Fresh Always Delicious.
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Fresh Cut Salad to Order with Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato's, and Shredded Cheese. You choose the dressing!

Garden Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Fresh Cut Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast

Garden Salad w/ Chicken Tenders

Garden Salad w/ Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Our Fresh Salad topped with 3-4 Crispy Chicken Tenders!

Gourmet Burger's

The Backyard Burger

The Backyard Burger

$12.00

Traditional Cheese Burger, LTO, Pickles, Ketchup and Yellow Mustard

The PIG

The PIG

$15.00

Two Grilled Cheese Sandwiches make the Bun, Cheese Burger, Bacon, LTO, Pickles, Ketchup and Yellow Mustard

The Breakfast Burger

The Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Cheese burger, Bacon, Sitting on a fried hashbrown, topped with Sriracha Ketchup

The Fun Guy

$14.00

Cheeseburger, Sautéed Onions and Mushrooms, Mayo and Ketchup

The Implausible Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger with Cheese, LTO, Pickles, sitting on Hummus, and topped with Sriracha Ketchup

Piggy Pizza

Chubby's very own, always fresh, cooked to order individual Pizza's. Fresh ingredients, cooked brick oven style, on a artisan flatbread style crust.
The Traditional

The Traditional

$13.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

The Pepperoni Pig

The Pepperoni Pig

$14.00

Traditional pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, topped with Parmesan Cheese!

The Fungus Among Us

The Fungus Among Us

$14.00

This is a sliced Portobello Cap, and cheese pizza with Porcini Mushroom Balsamic Glaze over the top!

The Rancher

The Rancher

$15.00

This is a Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch sauced Pizza with cheese!

The 5.0

The 5.0

$15.00

This is our take on a Hawaiian Pizza. Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, with Cheese and Sauce!

Sides & Apps

Steak Fries w/ Ketchup

Steak Fries w/ Ketchup

$10.00

Hand Pressed French Fries cooked Boardwalk Style, and dusted with Prairie Seasoning

Onion Rings w/ Awesome Sauce

Onion Rings w/ Awesome Sauce

$10.00

Restaurant Style Onion Rings, dusted with Ranch Dust

Chicken Tenders w/ Sweet and Sour

Chicken Tenders w/ Sweet and Sour

$10.00

Chicken Tenders with Sweet and Sour Sauce

The "My Gf's Not Hungry"

$12.00

:Sarah McLachlan's Angel Playing in the Background: This is for all the struggling men out there who get their orders ravaged by spouses who claim to be "not hungry" or "I just want a few French Fries". We all know its a lie...and we have a solution. Ordering this will give you sm French fries, sm Onion Ring, and 3 chicken tenders. No more having to share!

BIG Soft Pub Pretzel

BIG Soft Pub Pretzel

$8.00

Big Soft baked Pretzel served Pub Style with Mustard and Cheese!

Movie Popcorn

Movie Popcorn

$5.00

Fresh Air popped Popcorn with Movie butter and Salt!

Chips

Chips

$4.00

Kettle Cooked, Cape Cod Style Chips in a bag!

Cookies

Cookies

$4.00

Soft Baked Cookies

Brownies

Brownies

$4.00

Fresh Soft Baked Brownies!

Side Sauce

$1.25

Side Sauce

Pickles

$1.25

Cup of Pickles...because

Piggies (Dessert Sammies)

Classic

Classic

$10.00

Traditional Peanut butter and Jelly uncrustable, deep fried, sprinkled with Sugar and drizzled with Leche Frosting

Gimme S'More

Gimme S'More

$10.00

Chocolate and Fluff filled Uncrustable, Deep Fried and Dusted with Graham Cracker Dust, drizzled with Leche Frosting

Nutty Buddy

Nutty Buddy

$10.00

Nutella and Peanut Butter Uncrustable, Deep Fried and dusted with Sugar and drizzled with leche Frosting

Berry Monster

Berry Monster

$10.00

Cream Cheese and Jam Filled Uncrustable, Deep Fried, and dusted with sugar and drizzled with leche Frosting

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00
Strawberry Short Cake Bar

Strawberry Short Cake Bar

$4.00
Chocolate Eclair Bar

Chocolate Eclair Bar

$4.00
Nerdz Pop

Nerdz Pop

$4.00
Rocket Pop

Rocket Pop

$4.00
Chocolate Cookie Sandwich

Chocolate Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Drink's

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$3.00
Water

Water

$3.00