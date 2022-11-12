Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Barbeque

Firebox55 55 Meridian Parkway Suite 112

review star

No reviews yet

55 Meridian Parkway Suite 112

Martinsburg, WV 25404

Pulled Pork Platter
Firebox55 Burger
Ham and Turkey Club

SALAD

BIG HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

romaine lettuce | cucumber | carrot | red onion | cherry tomato | cheddar cheese | croutons | choice of salad dressing

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

GRAIN BOWL

BBQ PORK GRAIN BOWL

$14.00

pulled pork | choice of brown rice or pearl barley | collard greens | soup beans | pickles | coleslaw

BBQ BRISKET GRAIN BOWL

$17.00

beef brisket | choice of brown rice or pearl barley | collard greens | soup beans | pickles | coleslaw

BBQ CHICKEN GRAIN BOWL

$14.00

smoked pulled chicken | choice of brown rice or pearl barley | collard greens | soup beans | pickles | coleslaw

CUBAN GRAIN BOWL

$14.00

choice of brown rice or pearl barley | mojo marinated pulled pork | ham | Swiss cheese| pickles | Carolina mustard sauce

SANDWICHES

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.00

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

smoked black pepper and coriander rubbed beef brisket | sauerkraut | swiss | russian dressing | pickle rye bread

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

mojo marinated pulled pork | ham | swiss cheese | pickles | carolina mustard sauce | hoagie roll

The Gridley

$15.00

smoked brisket | charred pepper relish | aged provolone | roast garlic - horseradish mayonnaise | crispy onions | hoagie roll

Ham and Turkey Club

$14.00

ham | turkey | bacon | cheddar cheese | mayonnaise | butterhead lettuce | local tomato | red onion | choice of bread

Firebox55 Burger

$10.00

6 oz local ground beef patty | bibb lettuce | local tomato | red onion | brioche bun

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

smoked buffalo chicken salad | blue cheese aioli | brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

White Bread | Choice of Cheese

Fried Green Tomato and Pimento

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ PLATTER

Pulled Pork Platter

$14.00

entrée portion of smoked pulled pork | 2 sides | pickles | white bread

Beef Brisket Platter

$23.00

entrée portion of smoked beef brisket | 2 sides | pickles | white bread

Quarter Chicken Platter

$12.00

1/4 smoked chicken | 2 sides | pickles | white bread

Half Chicken Platter

$17.00

1/2 chicken | 2 sides | pickles | white bread

SIDES

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

cheddar | pepperjack | smoked gouda | crispy cheese panko

Coleslaw

$3.00

green cabbage | carrot | creamy dressing

Appalachian Soup Beans

$3.00

pinto bean | bacon | onion | garlic

Route 11 Chips - Original

$3.00

Route 11 Chips - BBQ

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Pork Platter

$10.00

choice of side | pickles | white bread | choice of drink

Kid's Brisket Platter

$15.00

choice of side | pickles | white bread | choice of drink

Kid's Chicken Platter

$10.00

choice of side | pickles | white bread | choice of drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

white bread | American cheese | choice of side | pickles | choice of drink

Kid's Mac and Cheese Meal

$8.00

choice of side | pickles | choice of drink

FAMILY MEALS

1/2 Chicken Meal

$22.00

feeds 2 people | 1/2 smoked chicken | 2 16 oz sides | pickles | choice of brioche buns or white bread

Whole Chicken Meal

$35.00

feeds 3-4 people | whole chicken | 3 16 oz sides | pickles | choice of brioche buns or white bread

Brisket Meal 2-3 ppl

$39.00

feeds 2-3 people | 12 oz beef brisket | 2 16 oz sides | pickles | choice of brioche buns or white bread

Brisket Meal 4-5 ppl

$68.00

feeds 4-5 people | 1 1/2 lb. beef brisket | 3 16 oz sides | pickles | choice of brioche buns or white bread

Pulled Pork Meal 2-3 ppl

$32.00

feeds 2-3 people | 12 oz pulled pork | 2 16 oz sides | pickles | choice of brioche buns or white bread

Pulled Pork Meal 4-5 ppl

$55.00

feeds 4-5 people | 1 1/2 lb. pulled pork | 1 16 oz sides | pickles | choice of brioche buns or white bread

FOUNTAIN DRINKS - 20oz

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

OTHER DRINKS

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

COFFEE

Regular

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Sandwiches, Brews & BBQ!

Location

55 Meridian Parkway Suite 112, Martinsburg, WV 25404

Directions

