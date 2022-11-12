Sandwiches
Barbeque
Firebox55 55 Meridian Parkway Suite 112
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Craft Sandwiches, Brews & BBQ!
Location
55 Meridian Parkway Suite 112, Martinsburg, WV 25404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nucilli's BBQ and Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
No Reviews
321 Aikens Center Martinsburg, WV 25404
View restaurant
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Hagerstown
4.7 • 2,719
20 W Washington St Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurant
900 Degrees Brick Oven Pizza
4.0 • 175
609 East Main Street Unit A Purcellville, VA 20132
View restaurant