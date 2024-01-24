Gringo Gordo Gringo Gordo
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Gringo Gordo we serve a wide variety of baked crescent-shaped empanadas and made-from-scratch. Empanadas are baked pastries made of different savory or sweet fillings. On our menu, there are six meat-filled empanadas, six vegetarian, and three dessert options, which can be accompanied by homemade chimichurri or chipotle sauce and any of our natural juice or slushy choices or even a good coffee.
Location
419 West King Street, Stall #1, Martinsburg, WV 25401
