White Horse Tavern
336 Reviews
$$
4328 William Wilson Freeway
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
REG. MENU
Apps
- Warm Crab Dip with Crispy Pita Bread$14.99
Creamy crab dip topped with fresh mozzarella served with crispy pita chips.
- Fried Crab Cake Bites$14.99
Our signature crab cake recipe deep fried and served in bite size portions atop our house remoulade.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.99
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.99
Seasoned French fries loaded with melty cheddar jack, crispy bacon, served with homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Crabby Fries$14.99
Seasoned crispy French fries topped with creamy crab dip and baked cheddar cheese.
- Mozzarella Moons$8.99
6 crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara sauce.
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$6.99
Three oven baked soft pretzel sticks served with housemade cheddar cheese sauce.
- Housemade Kettle Chips Basket with Southwest Sauce$3.99
Thick hand-cut kettle chips fried crispy and golden brown served with our famous Southwest Ranch.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- Rueben Bites$9.99
BURGERS
- BUILD YOUR OWN$15.49
Half pound of Angus beef topped with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a buttery brioche bun.
- BBQ BACON BURGER$16.49
1/2 pound of Angus beef. 4 crisp strips of bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese.
- DRAGON FIRE BURGER$16.49
1/2 lb of Angus beef topped with house made fire sauce, jalapeno peppers and cheddar jack cheese.
- HANGOVER BURGER$16.49
1/2 pound of Angus beef topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese and a sunny side up egg.
- SOUTHERN BURGER$16.49
Drinks
- Water
- Coke$3.49
- Diet Coke$3.49
- Sprite$3.49
- Mr. Pibb$3.49
- Ginger Ale$3.49
- Rootbeer$3.49
- Mellow Yellow$3.49
- Lemonade$3.49
- Sweet Tea$3.49
- Iced Tea$3.49
- Arnold Palmer$3.49
- Signature Milkshakes$8.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Cranberry$2.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Milk$1.99
- Coffee$3.49
- Decaf Coffee$3.49
- Hot Tea$3.49
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Virgin DAQ$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.99
Kids
Salads
- Lrg Caesar Salad$8.99
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.99
Tender chicken breast atop crisp romaine, tomato, corn and black bean salsa cheddar cheese and house made South West Ranch.
- Cobb Salad$13.99
- Dinner Salad$8.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
Fresh Seasonal greens topped with tomato, garlic croutons, red onion, cucumbers and cheddar jack cheese.
Sandwiches
- Signature Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Our Signature crab cake baked to perfection served on a toasted brioche bun with house made remoulade.
- Tavern Steak & Cheese$15.99
Thinly shaved steak seasoned and grilled with fresh onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese served on a buttered sub roll.
- Loaded Chix Sand$15.99
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
- Fried Green Blt$13.49
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Steak Quesadilla$15.99
A La Carte
- Basket Of Fries$3.99
- Side Of Chips$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Baked Pot$3.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Country Green Beans$3.99
- Stewed Tomatoes$3.99
- Loaded Mash$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.99
- Side Mac and Cheese$4.99
- Onion Rings Side$5.99
- Extra Croustades$2.00
- Add Crab Cake$9.00
- Add Chicken$4.99
- Onions, Pep, Mush$3.99
- Garlic Mushroom Side$2.99
- Add Burger Patty$4.00
Signature Entrées
- 10 Oz NY Strip$28.99
- Bourbon New York Strip$28.99
- CrabTopped Sirloin$29.99
- Chicken Harpers Ferry$18.99
- Signature White Horse Crab Cakes$27.99
Two of our Signature crab cakes baked golden brown served with our house made remoulade.
- Fish & Chips$16.99
Fresh cod coated in our house made beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chef's secret slaw and seasoned French fries.
- Rainbow Trout$18.99
- Bacon Wrapped Filet$29.99
- Salmon$20.99
- Pork Chop$16.99
- Chicken Alfredo$18.99
- Shrimp ALFREDO$21.99
Soup Housemade
BAR
Beers
- Beer Flights$9.99Out of stock
- 16oz Bud Light$4.99
- 16oz Yuengling$4.99
- 16oz Almost Heaven$7.99
- 16oz White Horse Ale$7.99
- 16oz New Belgian Voodoo Haze$7.99
- 16oz Flying Dog Royal Crush$7.99
- 16oz Sweetwater 420$7.99
- 16oz Smoketown Patsy Hazy IPA$7.99
- 16oz Swilled Dog Berry Cider$7.99Out of stock
- 16oz Devil's Backbone Vienna$7.99
- 16oz Hager-Weiss$7.99
- 16oz Ophilea Irish Red$7.99
- 24oz Bud Light$6.99
- 24oz Yuengling$6.99
- 24oz Almost Heaven$9.99
- 24oz White Horse Ale$9.99
- 24oz New Belgiam Voodoo Haze$9.99
- 24oz Flying Dog Royal Crush$9.99
- 24oz Sweetwater 420$9.99
- 24oz Smoketown Patsy Hazy IPA$9.99
- 24oz Swilled Dog Berry Cider$9.99Out of stock
- 24oz Devil's Backbone Vienna$9.99
- 24oz Hager-Weiss$9.99
- 24oz Ophelia Irish Red$9.99
- Alumn Bud Light Bottle$6.00
- Miller Lite Alumn Bottle$5.50
- COORS Light Bottles$5.50
- Mich Ultra 16oz$6.00
- Alumn Budweiser$6.00
- Corona$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Stella$5.00Out of stock
- Angry Orchard$4.50
- Heineken$4.50
- Guinness$5.00Out of stock
- N/A Beer$4.00
- Lagunitas IPA Bottle$6.00
- Yuengling Bottle$5.00
- Black Cherry White Claw$5.00
- Natural Lime White Claw$5.00
- Raspberry White Claw$5.00
- Ruby Grapefruit White Claw$5.00
Wines
Signature Cocktails
Boozy Milkshakes
Brunch Cocktails
RETAIL
Gray SHIRTS
Hoodies
Black Shirts
CATERING ROOM RENTAL
Catering Room Rental
- West Hyattsville Baptist Church$1,048.54
- Mcdermitt 90th Bday$1,782.57
- Kristi Haines Baby Shower$300.00
- Institure For Retired Persons Deposit$255.52
- HR Meeting$459.80
- Overseas Network Deposit$219.52
- Wake Up Bfast$259.00
- Overseas$760.93
- Todd Crone Group 10\14$899.28
- Catrow After Party 9\9$200.00
- Bethal Korean Church$842.06
CATERING BAR
Catering Open Price
CATERING ONLY!!
C
- Kelly Puller Bday$310.55
- Rehearsal Dinner Celeste B$1,033.80
- Room Rental$600.00
- 7\20 Dessert For 25$112.00
- Coffee Station$73.75
- Rehearsal Dinner Diane Unger 10\13$1,088.20
- Weidman Wedding$1,256.50
- Mooney$316.55
- Vincent Edward 12\17$1,527.04
- Montogomery Bod Pasyment 2$1,724.94
- Jhs$582.89
- Grand Lodge 6\30$4,009.75
- Keisha Baby Shower 7\15$385.00
Desserts
- Apple Cobbler$7.99
Home made warm Apple Cobbler topped with Vanilla Ice cream and a caramel sauce drizzle.
- Cheesecake$7.99
Home made New York style cheesecake.
- Lava Cake$7.99
- Red Velvet Cake$7.99
- Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$3.99
Vanilla icecream sandwiched between 2 fresh chocolate chip cookies.
- Strawberry Sauce$0.99
- Caramel Sauce$0.99
- Choc Sauce$0.99
- Scoop Icecream$3.99
- Medium Ice Cream Cup$4.99
- Small Ice Cream Cup$3.99
- Large Ice Cream Cup$5.99
- OREO topping$0.50
- Peanut Topping$0.50
- Sprinkle Topping$0.50
- Gummi Bear Topping$0.50
- Reese Topping$0.50
- Pumpkin Pie Slice$2.00
- Red Velvet Cake$6.99
- CVP All American Lunch$299.00
Kids
- Greek Salad$14.99
- Gouda & Portabella Mushroom$15.99
Catering Buffets/Dinners
Signature Entrées
- Crab Topped Sirloin$26.99
12oz Hand cut New York Strip seasoned and grilled to perfection.
- 10 Oz NY Strip$28.99
- Bourbon New York Strip$28.99
- Crab Stuffed Salmon$25.99
Pan seared chicken breast marinated in a delicious Old Bay cream sauce topped with jumbo lump crab meat and provolone cheese.
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
Four juicy chicken tenderloins hand breaded or grilled served with choice of dipping sauces.
- Signature White Horse Crab Cakes$27.99
Two of our Signature crab cakes baked golden brown served with our house made remoulade.
- Fish & Chips$16.99
Fresh cod coated in our house made beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chef's secret slaw and seasoned French fries.
- Rainbow Trout$18.99
- Salmon DInner$18.99
- Crab Topped Sirloin$18.99
- Seafood Top Sirloin$21.99Out of stock
- Chicken Harpers Ferry$15.99
- Corned Beef And Cabbage$18.99
- Corned Beef Cabbage$18.99Out of stock
- Shepherds Pie$18.99
- Irish Coddled$17.99Out of stock
- Irish Coddled Pork$17.99Out of stock
- Irish Stew$18.99
- Honey Glazed Salmon$19.99Out of stock
Soup Housemade
