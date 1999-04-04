Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg

2,308 Reviews

$$

17 N. King St

Leesburg, VA 20176

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Latte
Mocha

Coffee & Tea

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.00+
Cafe Misto

Cafe Misto

$3.00+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.00+
Flat White

Flat White

$4.00+
Fred's 50 Cal Frappe

Fred's 50 Cal Frappe

$6.00
Frozen Chai Latte

Frozen Chai Latte

$6.00
Frozen Latte

Frozen Latte

$6.00
Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$5.50
Hot Teas

Hot Teas

$5.00
London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl Grey tea steeped in steamed milk and vanilla.

Milk

Milk

$2.00+

How to Eat a Peach

$20.00

Children's Book by Karen Schaufeld.

12 oz Hot Water

20 oz Hot Water

Soft Drinks & Juices

Brewed Iced Tea

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00
Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$4.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$5.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Desserts

Affogato

Affogato

$6.00
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.00
Build Your Own Float

Build Your Own Float

$6.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.00
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Homemade ice cream!

Raspberry White Chocolate Chz Cake

Raspberry White Chocolate Chz Cake

$7.00

Appetizers

Biscuit Basket

Biscuit Basket

$9.00

A trio of biscuits with butter & jam

Biscuit w/ Gravy

Biscuit w/ Gravy

$7.00

Poutine

$10.00

French fries or breakfast potatoes topped with homemade sausage gravy & cheddar cheese.

Simply Toasted

$4.00

Choose an English Muffin, Biscuit, Everything bagel, toasted naan, sourdough or multigrain toast served with butter & jam

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Classic on an English Muffin with a side of breakfast potatoes & fruit

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Classic on an English Muffin with a side of breakfast potatoes & fruit

Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Fresh avocado, egg & cheese on an English muffin with a side of breakfast potatoes & fruit (V)

Ham Egg & Cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Classic on an English muffin. Served with breakfast potatoes & fruit.

Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Egg & cheddar on an English muffin. Served with breakfast potatoes & fruit (V)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Multigrain toast, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, capers & fresh dill (VGN)

Smoked Salmon Plate

Smoked Salmon Plate

$14.00

4oz of smoked salmon with an everything bagel, cream cheese, red onions, capers, tomatoes & fresh dill

Entrees

Birds in a Nest

Birds in a Nest

$9.00

Two poached eggs in multigrain toast. Served with breakfast potatoes (V) Add avocado $1.50

Birds on a Biscuit

Birds on a Biscuit

$13.00

Two poached eggs on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Classic Breakfast

$11.00

Scrambled, fried or poached eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with breakfast potatoes & sourdough toast

Gatherer Scramble

Gatherer Scramble

$12.00

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, onions & red peppers scrambled together in eggs, topped with avocado. Served with sourdough toast & breakfast potatoes (V)

Hunter Scramble

Hunter Scramble

$12.00

Bacon & cheddar cheese scrambled together in eggs. Served with sourdough toast & breakfast potatoes

South Beach Salad

$12.00

Avocado, cheddar, red onions & iceberg tossed in oil & vinegar & topped with two poached eggs. (V, GF)

Shoe's Salad

Shoe's Salad

$12.00

Sun dried tomatoes, avocado, cheddar, red onions, grapes, french fried onions & iceberg tossed in our house dressing (V)

Smoked Salmon Plate

Smoked Salmon Plate

$14.00

4oz of smoked salmon with an everything bagel, cream cheese, red onions, capers, tomatoes & fresh dill

Sides

Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.00

(VGN, GF)

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$4.00

Local from Baker's Farm, Mt. Jackson, VA (GF)

Side Cream Cheese

$2.00

(GF)

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Pineapple, melon & grapes (VGN, GF)

Side Ham

$5.00

Local from Baker's Farm, Mt. Jackson, VA (GF)

Side Mixed Greens

$3.00

(GF)

Side Poached Eggs

$3.00

Two Poached Eggs (GF)

Side Poutine

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Local from Baker's Farm, Mt. Jackson, VA (GF)

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Side Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

(GF)

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Eggs Your Way (GF)

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

PB & J

$5.00
Kids Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

Kids Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$6.00

Two scrambled eggs & a slice of bacon. (GF)

Wine

Enjoy a bottle from our selection including local Virginia wines. *Only bottled wine is available for take out and delivery.
Mimosa Kit To Go

Mimosa Kit To Go

$30.00

Includes: 1 Bottle House Sparking, 1 Large Juice (Choose OJ, Cranberry, Pineapple)

203 Torello Brut Cava

203 Torello Brut Cava

$73.00
100 Boxwood Rose

100 Boxwood Rose

$42.00
300 White Blend: Tenuta Delle Terre

300 White Blend: Tenuta Delle Terre

$89.00
303 Freelander District One Chardonnay

303 Freelander District One Chardonnay

$38.00
304 Macon Loche White Burgumdy

304 Macon Loche White Burgumdy

$56.00
312 Verdejo: Casamaro

312 Verdejo: Casamaro

$28.00
316 Rego Do Sol Albarino

316 Rego Do Sol Albarino

$45.00
110 Paco Rojo Btl

110 Paco Rojo Btl

$38.00
111 Boxwood Trellis

111 Boxwood Trellis

$52.00
401 Ancient Vine Cinsault

401 Ancient Vine Cinsault

$76.00

407 Epifanio Tempranillo

$47.00

412 Avennia Sestina Bordeaux

$150.00
416 Annacare Red Blend

416 Annacare Red Blend

$127.00
424 Fableist Red Zinfandel

424 Fableist Red Zinfandel

$36.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17 N. King St, Leesburg, VA 20176

Directions

