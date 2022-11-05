Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

The Burger Shack- Ashburn

633 Reviews

$

42841 Creek View Plaza

Suite 100

Ashburn, VA 20147

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD A BURGER
French Fries
Classic Cheeseburger

Build Burger

All Burgers made are served Medium-Well

BUILD A BURGER

Make it a Combo with Fries & a Fountain Drink for an additional $3.50

Specialty Burgers

Make it a Combo with Fries & a Fountain Drink for an additional $3.50
Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire

$11.99

7 oz. Jalapeno, Onion Rings, Pepper Jack & Sriracha Mayonnaise. Served on Cheddar and Jalapeño Bun.

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.99

Comes with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Mayonnaise

West Coast

$11.49

7 oz with Bacon, Cucumber, Avocadeo

Swiss & Mushroom

$10.99

7 oz with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Mushrooms

Pineapple Teriyaki

$10.49

7oz with Bacon and Swiss Cheese

Sunrise

Sunrise

$11.99

7oz with Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, 1000 Island on Texas Toast

Patty Melt

$9.99

7 oz with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion on Texas toast

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$10.99

7oz with Bacon, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese

Philly

$10.99

7oz with Grilled Onion, Grilled Green Pepper, & Swiss Cheese

Chicken on Fire

$10.99

7oz Chicken breast with jaapeno, Onion rings, Pepper jack, Siriachi Mayo served on Cheddar and Jalapeno bun

Buffalo Fried Chicken

$9.99

chicken breast fried with buffalo sauce and topped with crumbed bleu cheese

Greek Chicken

$9.99

6oz Grilled Chicken breat with feta & Tzatziki sauce

BBQ Fried Chicken Club

$9.99

Fried Chicken breast with BBQ, Bacon and Swiss Cheese

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast in Teriyaki with Bacon and Swiss Cheese

Salads & Soups

Dressings are House Made Ranch, Honey Mustard, 1000 island, Bleu Cheese, House Dressing, or Raspberry Vinaigrette. Add Protein for $4 for any salad!( angus beef, grilled chicken, fried chicken, or turkey burger)

Original Shack Salad

$8.99

Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Cheese, Bacon

Caesar Salad

$8.79

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.99

Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbed Blue Cheese, raspberry Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$9.99

Tomato, onion, Cucumber, Feta, Black Olives, Pepperoncini

Chili

$3.99Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.29

Tomato, Onion, Cucumber

Vegetarian & Vegan

Make it a Combo with Fries & a Fountain Drink for an additional $3.50

(V) Beyond Burger

$12.99

Pant Based- Vegan

(V) Falafel Burger

$8.99

Hand Pattied & topped with lettuce, Tomato, onion, Pickle & Tahini- Vegan

(V) Lentil Burger

$8.99

Mashed Lentils, Potato, Corn, Parsley, Onion, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle - Vegan

(V) Portabella Cap Burger

$7.99

Caramelized Onion- Vegan

Greek Burger

$8.99

Spinach Patty, Feta, and Tzatziki- Vegetarian

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

Salsa and Avocado- Vegetarian

Tofu Shack Dog

$6.49

Dress it the Way you Like! - Vegetarian

Chicago Style Tofu Shack Dog

$7.99

Neon reilsh, Onion, tomato Pickle, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt, mustard

Kids Menu

Served with Juice & Fries. Upgrade to Fountain Drink for $1

Kids Burger No Cheese

$7.49
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.49

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.99

Seasoned with our original Fry Dust!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

Served with Sweet Honey Mustard!

Basket of Tots

Basket of Tots

$5.99

Served with Ranch!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.79

delicious!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.49

Glazed with our Special Garlic & Parmesan Blend!

Chill Cheese Fries

$7.99

Pied High with chili & shredded cheddar!

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$7.99

Loaded with Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream & Scallions!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with Marinara Sauce!

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Loaded with Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream & Scallions!

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$6.49

Swirly Fries..yum!

Chilli Cheese Tater Tots

$7.99

Piled High with Chili and shredded cheddar!

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$7.99

Served with Ranch!

Coleslaw

$4.29

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries Piled high with cheese!

Small Fry

$3.49

Cheese Tots

$6.99

Tots Piled high with cheese!

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$7.49

Glazed with our Special Garlic & Parmesan Bend

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Served with Ranch!

Tenders & Fish

Add Fries OR Coleslaw for $2...Add both for $3
3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$5.99

5 Piece Tenders

$7.99

3 Piece Cod

$8.99

Sliders

Order a sack of 3 or a sack of 6
Hamburger Sliders (3)

Hamburger Sliders (3)

$6.99

Onions, Pickles, Slider Sauce

Hamburger Sliders (6)

$11.99

Onions, Pickles, Slider Sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders (3)

$7.49

Onions, Pickles, Slider Sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders (6)

$12.99

Onions, Pickles, Slider Sauce

Wings

Delicious Buffalo Wings! Hot, Mid, BBQ or Honey BBQ!
6pc Buffalo Wings

6pc Buffalo Wings

$8.99

12pc Buffalo Wings

$16.99

24pc Buffalo Wings

$30.99

Hot Dogs

Make it a Combon with Fries & Fountain drink for $3.50 more!

Original Shack Dog

$5.99

Dress it the way you like!

The Coney Dog

The Coney Dog

$6.99

Chili, Mustard, Onion

The Memphis

$6.99

Bacon Wrapped, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Scallions

The Chicago

$6.99

Neon Relish, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt, Mustard

The Philly Hotdog

The Philly Hotdog

$6.99

Grilled Onion, Grilled Green Peppers & Swiss Cheese

Tofu Shack Dog

$6.49

Dress it the way you like!

Tofu Chicago

$7.49

Neon Relish, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt, Mustard

Extras

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side House Dressing

$0.50

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Side Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Side Sourcream

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Of Chilli

$1.00

Side Ceaser Dressing

$0.50

Side Sweet Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side A1 Sauce

Send Condiments

Send Condiment's

Beverages

20oz Fountain Drink

$3.29

Bottled Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$0.99

Can Soda

$1.79

Shakes & Malts

Homemade and Amazingly Delicious!

Malts

$6.99

Milkshakes

$6.49
Restaurant info

Explore our delicious menu at The Burger Shack in ASHBURN, Virginia. Always fresh, never frozen premium burgers! We've got it all, from stuffed burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, wraps, vegetarian & Vegan options, handmade shakes, oaded fires, wings and more!

