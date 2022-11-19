Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Ahso Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

22855 Brambleton Plaza #108

Brambleton, VA 20148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

AhSo Burger
Kids CheeseBurger
ONE Barrel Aged O.G. 4oz Bottle

1st Course - available after 4pm

Bread Service ToGo

$2.50

rustic sourdough, 4 slices | house compound butter

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$19.50

american farmstead cheeses | artisan meats | house pickles | grilled bread

Burrata Mozzarella

$16.50

roasted yellow pepper + pickled beet/onion relish + crispy bread tuile

Grilled Octopus

$17.50

black rice polenta + white bean & chicken of the woods mushroom ragout + chimichurri

Blistered Green Beans

$9.50

tajin + cumin crema + crispy onion

Crispy Pork Ribs

$14.50

kimchi + gochujang nuoc cham + benne seed

Main Course - available after 4pm

Spaghetti & Lentil Meatballs

$26.50

lentil & quinoa ‘meatballs’ + roasted spaghetti squash + parmesan jus + parmesan tuile

Miso-Marinated Ocean Trout

$32.50

egg fried rice, sesame blistered green beans #troutnotsalmon

Whiffle Tree Farms Crispy Chicken QTR.

$33.50

Anson Mill grits + bacon-braised collard greens

Local Smoked Pork Loin

$33.50

Anson Mill grits + bacon braised collards + cracklins

"Best of" Ribeye

$56.50

potato pave + grilled broccolini red wine reduction

Grilled Bone-in Veal Chop

$46.50

creamed spinach gratin + wild mushroom mostarda + pumpkin puree

AhSo Burger

$19.50

pork belly + parmesan aioli + arugula + tomato/bacon jam

Dessert (takeout)

The King of Rock & Roll

$10.50

marshmallow fluff + brûlée banana + house peanut butter ice cream + chocolate cake crumble + chocolate sauce + candied bacon

Cherry Mousse Tart

$9.50

brownie crust + cocoa nib/almond crunch

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta w/ Sauce

$11.00

Kids Pasta Butter n Parm

$11.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$12.00

sauteed vegetables

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

all beef franks | rustic fried potatoes

Kids Burger (No Cheese)

$12.00

rustic fried potatoes

Kids CheeseBurger

$12.00

rustic fried potatoes

Mmm, Beer

Pacifico Can To Go

$5.00

Mexico | 4.5% abv

Ocelot At Last IPA

$13.00

Sterling, VA | 6.3% | 16oz

Lagunitas Daytime IPA

$6.00

12oz | Petaluma, CA | 4% abv

Ace Pear Cider

$7.00

California | 5% | 12oz

Curbside Cocktails (To-Go)

2 drinks per each meal ordered | Limit 4 drinks per transaction

ONE Barrel Aged O.G. 4oz Bottle

$13.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon | Maple | Angostura | Brandied Cherry (Stir 30 times w/ice)

ONE First Kiss in France 4oz Bottle

$12.00

Grey Goose Pear | St. Germain Lemon | Honey | Blanc de Blancs | Pear Puree

ONE Orange You a Spicy One 4oz Bottle

$11.00

Tito's Vodka | Blood Orange | Lime | Habanero Simple (Shake hard w/ice)

Wines by the Bottle

Marsuret San Boldo Prosecco Superiore Valdobbiadene DOCG Brut

$23.00

Veneto, IT

~~ Sauvignon Blanc ~~

Domaine Fleuriet 'Magie de Caillottes' Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Sancerre, Loire, FR | 2018

~~ Chardonnay ~~

~~ Other Whites ~~

En Numeros Vermells... Pedro Ximinez

$60.00

Priorat, SP | 2018

Lightwell Survey ‘Goodbye Horses’

$34.00

Shenandoah, VA | 2017

Cass Viognier

$26.00

Paso Robles, CA | 2019

Mas Comtal Pomells de Blanc

$24.00

Penedes, SP | 2018

~~ Pinot Noir ~~

~~ Grenache/Garnaxta ~~

Black Slate 'Escaladei' Garnaxta

$32.00

Priorat, SP | 2018

~~ Cabs & Blends ~~

Canvasback Cabernet

$40.00

Red Mountain, WA | 2015

Foley Johnson Cabernet

$42.00Out of stock

Rutherford, CA | 2017

~~ Other Reds ~~

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Modern American Bistro by Chef Jason Maddens with a focus on local sourcing and an emphasis on Beverage Pairings

Website

Location

22855 Brambleton Plaza #108, Brambleton, VA 20148

Directions

Gallery
AhSo Restaurant image
AhSo Restaurant image
AhSo Restaurant image
AhSo Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The All American Steakhouse - Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103 Ashburn, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
The Burger Shack- Ashburn
orange star4.2 • 633
42841 Creek View Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Parrandos Tex-Mex
orange starNo Reviews
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 107 Ashburn
orange starNo Reviews
19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Sullivan's Cove Ashburn, VA
orange starNo Reviews
44699 Brimfield Drive Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Lost Fox
orange star4.5 • 57
20374 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brambleton

The Burger Shack- Ashburn
orange star4.2 • 633
42841 Creek View Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Bungalow Alehouse - Ashburn
orange star4.3 • 283
44042 Pipeline Plaza Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
City Tap - Loudoun
orange star4.3 • 251
20376 Exchange St Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Oxus7 Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 136
20937 Ashburn Rd #125 Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
The Lost Fox
orange star4.5 • 57
20374 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brambleton
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston