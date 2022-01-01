Ashburn American restaurants you'll love

Go
Ashburn restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Ashburn

The Burger Shack image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Burger Shack

42841 Creek View Plaza, Ashburn

Avg 4.2 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD A BURGER
Patty Melt$9.49
Ring of Fire$10.49
More about The Burger Shack
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Salmon Dinner$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
*Crab Dip - Entree$14.00
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
*14oz Ribeye$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
More about The All American Steakhouse
AhSo Restaurant image

 

AhSo Restaurant

22855 Brambleton Plaza #108, Brambleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread Service ToGo$2.00
rustic sourdough, 4 slices | house compound butter
AhSo Burger$19.50
pork belly + pimento cheese + pickled onion + dijon aioli
3-p SMOKED SIRLOIN STEAK Taco Kit$12.00
pico de gallo + lime crema + crispy onion
More about AhSo Restaurant
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Burger$14.50
100% grass-fed New Zealand Black
Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)$8.50
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli,
sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
contains nuts
More about Baker's Crust
The Bungalow Alehouse image

 

The Bungalow Alehouse

44042 Pipeline Plaza, Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (283 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Bungalow Alehouse
The Lost Fox image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Lost Fox

20374 Exchange St., Ashburn

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Lost Fox
City Tap image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

City Tap

20376 Exchange St, Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
Takeout
More about City Tap

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ashburn

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Brisket

Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Ashburn to explore

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston