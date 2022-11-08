Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cowbell Kitchen
134 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cowbell Kitchen is a farm & local producer-driven food business. We have built strong relationships with like-minded farmers, producers and small businesses. The cast of characters is endless, but the story is the same: we are all here to live our passion and bring to everyone the beauty of locally grown, raised and produced food. Founded in 2013, Cowbell continues to be a labor of love. Female lead, we are a small close knit and driven team.
Location
26 North King Street, Suite 110, Leesburg, VA 20176
