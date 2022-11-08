Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Cowbell Kitchen

134 Reviews

$$

26 North King Street

Suite 110

Leesburg, VA 20176

Order Again

Popular Items

OG BACON BREAKFAST SAMMIE
TOTS
SPECIAL: BREAKFAST BOWL

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

SPECIAL RISE & SHINE!

SPECIAL RISE & SHINE!

$15.00

SCRAMBLED LOCAL EGGS WITH FRESH HERBS, 1 SLICE OF LIGHTLY BUTTERED TOAST, ROASTED POTATOES, CHOICE OF BACON OR VEGAN SAUSAGE. COMES WITH CURRY KETCHUP AND JAM.

SPECIAL: BREAKFAST BOWL

SPECIAL: BREAKFAST BOWL

$16.00

2 FRIED LOCAL EGGS, FARRO & LENTILS, ROASTED LOCAL ORGANIC VEGGIES, TOTS, CRUSHED AVOCADO, NIGHTSHADE RELISH, YELLOW SRIRACHA DRIZZLE, PICKLED ONIONS, FRESH HERBS

OG VEGGIE BREAKFAST SAMMIE

OG VEGGIE BREAKFAST SAMMIE

$10.00

EGG CHEESE, DUKES, CHOICE OF BISCUIT, CIABATTA, FARM BREAD

OG BACON BREAKFAST SAMMIE

OG BACON BREAKFAST SAMMIE

$11.00

EGG CHEESE, BACON, DUKES, CHOICE OF BISCUIT, CIABATTA, FARM BREAD

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS, AVOCADO, SEASONAL PICKLES, FARM BREAD. VEGAN OR GF? SUB THE TOAST.

FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

BRIOCHE, SEASONAL COMPOTE, MAPLE SYRUP

BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES

BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES

$14.00

SEASONAL FRUIT COMPOTE, MAPLE SYRUP

GRANOLA BAG

GRANOLA BAG

$14.00

VEGAN + GF. HOUSE MADE.

LUNCH

BURRATA GRILLED CHEESE

BURRATA GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

BURRATA + PROVOLONE + FRESH BASIL + LOCAL TOMATO SLICE + HOUSE MADE SLOW ROASTED MARINARA

SPECIAL: EGG SALAD SANDWICH

SPECIAL: EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$9.00

HOUSE MADE EGG SALAD (WITH LOCAL EGGS) FRESH HERBS, GREENS, LOCAL TOMOTO SLICE, WITH PICKLES ON SIDE

SPECIAL: VEGAN CRAB SALAD SANDWICH WITH OLD BAY TOTS

SPECIAL: VEGAN CRAB SALAD SANDWICH WITH OLD BAY TOTS

$15.00

OUR VEGAN "CRAB" SALAD IS MADE WITH JACKFRUIT AND HEARTS OF PALM. SERVED ON A DC LYON SOURDOUGH BUN. COMES WITH OLD BAY TOTS.

ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH

ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00Out of stock

ROASTED CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PROVOLONE, HOAGIE ROLL

HALF ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00Out of stock
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

PROVOLONE, CHEDDAR, CHOICE OF SAUCE

HALF GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00
VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$12.00Out of stock

CHEDDAR CHEESE, GREENS, SEASONAL PICKLES, CASHEW CREAM

FARM BOWL

FARM BOWL

$16.00

FALAFEL, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS, GREENS, GRANS, CASHEW CREAM, HARISSA, NIGHTSHADE RELISH

BACON QUICHE

BACON QUICHE

$11.00

DRESSED GREENS, SEASONAL PICKLES

VEGGIE QUICHE

VEGGIE QUICHE

$10.00

DRESSED GREENS, SEASONAL PICKLES

WHOLE WHEAT FLATBREAD

WHOLE WHEAT FLATBREAD

$12.00

SLOW ROASTED MARINARA, BURRATA, GREENS

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$16.00Out of stock

ROASTED CHICKEN, BBQ, SLICED RED ONION, PROVOLONE

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER BBQ FLATBREAD

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER BBQ FLATBREAD

$14.00Out of stock

LIKE OUR BBQ FLATBREAD, BUT VEGGIE! WE SUB CAULIFLOWER FOR THE CHICKEN. VEGETARIAN!

SMOOTHIE BOWL

SMOOTHIE BOWL

$14.00

SNACKS

FRIES

FRIES

$5.00

SALT, FRESH HERBS, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

TOTS

$5.00

DIPS SNACK BOARD

$16.00

RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS, HARISSA, NIGHTSHADE RELISH, SEASONAL PICKLES, BURRATA, WHOLE WHEAT FLATBREAD

KETO CRACKERS BY LEXI BERLIN

$6.75

SIDES & SAUCES

SIDE OF BISCUIT

SIDE OF BISCUIT

$4.00

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

SIDE OF JAM

$2.00

SEASONAL JAM

SIDE OF HARISSA

$0.75

HOUSEMADE SAUCE, SPICY & VEGAN!

SIDE OF CASHEW CREAM

$0.75

HOUSEMADE SAUCE, VEGAN!

SIDE OF CURRY KETCHUP

$0.75

OG HOUSEMADE SAUCE, VEGAN!

SIDE OF NIGHTSHADE RELISH

$0.75

HOUSEMADE SAUCE, VEGAN!

SIDE OF RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS

$0.75

HOUSEMADE SAUCE, LOCAL ORGANIC BEETS, VEGAN!

SIDE OF GARLIC AIOLI - EXTRA

$0.75

HOUSEMADE SAUCE

SIDE OF AVOCADO - EXTRA

$3.00

SIDE OF SEASONAL PICKLES

$0.75

HOUSEMADE WITH LOCAL SEASONAL VEGGIES

SIDE OF 2 SLICES OF TOAST

$2.00

FARM BREAD FROM DC LYON BAKERY

SIDE OF FRIED EGG

$2.00

LOCALLY SOURCED FROM SOUTH MOUNTAIN CREAMERY

SIDE OF FRITTATA

$3.00

SIDE OF SCRAMBLED EGGS

$6.00

SIDE OF 2 SLICES BACON

$3.00

SIDE OF VEGAN SAUSAGE

$3.00

LOCAL! VEENIES FROM JUST AJ'S FOODS. OUR OLD NEIGHBORS AT ARLINGTON FARMER'S MARKET.

SIDE FALAFEL

$4.00

SIDE OF BURRATA

$4.00

EXTRA SYRUP

$0.75

ADD UTENSILS

SIDE OF MARINARA

$0.75

GREENS

$1.50

SIDE BUTTER

$1.00

EXTRA FLATBREAD

$2.50

GF BREAD

$2.00

SIDE MAYO

SIDE SUNSHINE SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE OF COMPOTE

$4.00

SIDE POTATOES

$5.00

BREAKFAST PASTRIES

MUFFINS

$4.75

SCONES

$4.25
CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.75Out of stock

CAKES & BARS

VANILLA BEAN POUND CAKE

VANILLA BEAN POUND CAKE

$4.50
BUTTERSCOTCH WALNUT BLONDIES

BUTTERSCOTCH WALNUT BLONDIES

$4.50
BROWNIES

BROWNIES

$4.50

RKT

$3.50
POP TART

POP TART

$5.50
ALMOND CAKE

ALMOND CAKE

$4.50
STICKY TOFFEE DATE CAKE

STICKY TOFFEE DATE CAKE

$6.00

TARTS & PIES

PEACAN TART

$5.00

PEAR FRANGIPANE TART

$6.00

PETITE PUMPKIN PIE

$6.00
APPLE CRUMBLE PIE

APPLE CRUMBLE PIE

$6.00Out of stock

LOCAL APPLES!

GEMS

4” LAYERED CHOCOLATE CAKE. TOPPED WITH A GORGEOUS DAHLIA FLOWER.

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$12.50Out of stock
VEGAN + GF CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

VEGAN + GF CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$5.50
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$16.00

4” SERVES 4. CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM!

OLD FASHION BIRTHDAY CAKE

OLD FASHION BIRTHDAY CAKE

$16.00Out of stock

YELLOW CAKE. AMERICAN BUTTERCREAM. SPRINKLES.

COOKIES

SMALL WALNUT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.50

LARGE WALNUT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$10.00Out of stock

OREOS LARGE

$10.00

OREOS SMALL

$3.50

OATMEAL CREAM SMALL

$3.50Out of stock

OATMEAL CREAM LARGE

$10.00Out of stock

VEGAN & GF

FUDGEY VEGAN+GF TAHINI BROWNIES

$4.00

VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER SMALL

$3.50

VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER LARGE

$10.00

SMALL VEGAN+GF GINGER MOLASSES

$3.50

LARGE VEGAN GF MOLASSES COOKIES

$10.00

DOG BISCUITS

DOG BISCUITS

$2.50

COFFEE & DRINKS

AMERICANO

$3.00

ELIXR COFFEE

BUILDERS TEA

$3.50

PG TIPS

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

ELIXR COFFEE

CHAI LATTE

$4.50

THE CHAI COMPANY SPICY OOLONG CHAI

CORTADO

$3.50

ELIXR COFFEE. DOUBLE SHOT + 4 OUNCES STEAMED MILK.

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

ELIXR COFFEE

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$4.75

ELIXR + THE CHAI COMPANY SPICY OOLONG CHAI

EARL GREY

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$2.50

ELIXR COFFEE

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

MADE WITH OUR HOUSE MADE FUDGE SAUCE!

HIBISCUS ICED TEA

$3.50

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

ELIXR COFFEE

ICED TEA

$3.50

ORGANIC RISHI BLACK UNSWEETENED TEA

LATTE

$4.75

ELIXR COFFEE. DOUBLE SHOT + 8 OUNCES STEAMED MILK.

LONDON FOG

$4.00

ORGANIC RISHI EARL GREY

LEMONADE

$3.50

SOUTH MOUNTAIN CREAMERY LEMONADE

MACCHIATO

$3.25

ELIXR COFFEE. TRADITIONAL STYLE. DOUBLE SHOT + DOLLOP OF FOAMED MILK. 4oz

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

KOMBUCHA

$4.99

LOCAL ORGANIC - BLUERIDGE BUCHA MAKE A FLOAT: ADD DOLCEZZA GELATO.

MILK

$3.00

ELIXER WHOLE BEAN

$16.00

SPARKLING WATER

$2.75

CANNED WATER

$2.25

HOT WATER

$1.00

ROOT BEER

$4.99

ESPRESSO LEMONADE

$5.00

APPLE CIDER

$3.50

DOLCEZZA GELATO

SMALL GELATO

SMALL GELATO

$5.00

SMALL = 2 SCOOPS. DOLCEZZA GELATO! OUR NEIGHBORS BACK IN OUR MARKET DAYS. DOLCEZZA GELATO IS "OLD-WORLD GELATO CRAFTED WITH LOCALLY SOURCED INGREDIENTS"

LARGE GELATO

LARGE GELATO

$6.50

SMALL = 2 SCOOPS. DOLCEZZA GELATO! OUR NEIGHBORS BACK IN OUR MARKET DAYS. DOLCEZZA GELATO IS "OLD-WORLD GELATO CRAFTED WITH LOCALLY SOURCED INGREDIENTS"

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$5.50

1 SCCOP OF DOLCEZZA GELATO + A SHOT OF ELIXR ESPRESSO. SERVED WITH A SPOON.

BEER

CROOKED RUN PILSNER

$7.00

CROOKED RUN RASPBERRY EMPRESS

$7.00

CROOKED RUN HEART AND SOUL IPA

$7.00

WINE

FRENCH 75

$6.50

ROSE LIME

$6.50

BLOOD ORANGE SPRITZ

$6.50

6 OZ. GLASS - ROSE, WALSH FAMILY

$8.00

GLASS - WALSH FAMILY RED

$8.00Out of stock
BOTTLE - WALSH FAMILY ROSE

BOTTLE - WALSH FAMILY ROSE

$30.00

FROM DEPAULS URBAN FARM STAND

CHAMPAGNE

VEUVE CLICUOT CHAMPAGNE

$35.00Out of stock

LAURENT-PERRIER CHAMPAGNE

$27.00

ROSE FRANCOIS MONTAND - SPARKLING ROSE

$10.00Out of stock

FRANCOIS MONTAND

$7.00

SPECIAL MIMOSA $7

$7.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

WATERMELON FROSE

$12.00

FLOWERS

FLOWER BOUQUET

$30.00Out of stock

SMALL FLOWERS

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cowbell Kitchen is a farm & local producer-driven food business. We have built strong relationships with like-minded farmers, producers and small businesses. The cast of characters is endless, but the story is the same: we are all here to live our passion and bring to everyone the beauty of locally grown, raised and produced food. Founded in 2013, Cowbell continues to be a labor of love. Female lead, we are a small close knit and driven team.

Website

Location

26 North King Street, Suite 110, Leesburg, VA 20176

Directions

Gallery
Cowbell Kitchen image
Cowbell Kitchen image
Cowbell Kitchen image

