Creamy Creations imageView gallery

Creamy Creations

39 Reviews

$

184 Maple Ave

Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SOFT SERVE

Chocolate Soft Serve

$5.75

Vanilla Soft Serve

$5.75

Twist Soft Serve

$5.75

HAND DIPPED

Single

$4.50

Double

$5.50

Triple

$6.50

SHAKE / MALTS

Milkshake

$7.00+

Malt Milkshake

$7.50+

SPECIALTY MILKSHAKES

Shark Attack

$8.25+

Peppermint Patty

$8.25+

Jurassic Fury

$8.25+

Galaxy

$8.25+

Unicorn

$8.25+

Mermaid

$8.25+

Smores

$8.25+

Carmel Cookie

$8.25+

SUNDAE

Banana Split

$8.75

Smores Sundae

$8.75

Hot Brownie Sundae

$8.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.75

Cookie Sundae

$8.75

Unicorn Sundae

$8.75

Almond Joy

$8.75

COOKIE

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50

Cinnamon Bun

$3.95

Cinnamon Bun w/ Ice Cream

$6.50

OFF THE ROLLER

Beef Hot Dog

$3.75

Cheese Dog

$4.25

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.00

Keilbasa

$4.75

Cajun Sausage

$4.75

NACHO / CHIPS

Nacho Chips and Cheese

$4.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$4.50

Bagged Chips

$1.50

SANDWICHES

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Bottled

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Powerade

$2.75

Lemonade

Small Lemonade

$4.25

Large Lemonade

$5.25

Floats

Coke Float

$6.50

Sprite Float

$6.50

Root Beer Float

$6.50

Fanta Float

$6.50

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Cider

$2.25

Frozen Slushies

Small

$4.25

Large

$5.25

Snow Cones

Small Snow Cone

$4.50

Large Snow Cone

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

184 Maple Ave, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

Directions

Gallery
Creamy Creations image

Similar restaurants in your area

White Horse Tavern
orange star4.4 • 336
4328 William Wilson Freeway Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View restaurantnext
Isabella's Pizza & Subs
orange starNo Reviews
177 Potomac Street Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View restaurantnext
Blue Ridge Fire Co. Pizza & Subs
orange starNo Reviews
181 Keyes Gap Rd Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View restaurantnext
Mountain View Diner - Charles Town - 903 East Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
903 East Washington Street Charles Town, WV 25414
View restaurantnext
Ortega's Taco Shop
orange starNo Reviews
100 W Washington St Charles Town, WV 25414
View restaurantnext
Brookside Inn
orange star4.9 • 490
2732 Jefferson Pike Jefferson, MD 21755
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harpers Ferry

White Horse Tavern
orange star4.4 • 336
4328 William Wilson Freeway Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harpers Ferry
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Martinsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Frederick
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston