Main picView gallery

Amy & Alex’s 207 S Princess Street Suite 2

review star

No reviews yet

207 S Princess Street Suite 2

Shepherdstown, WV 25443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Hot Coffee

Batch Brew 12oz

$2.99

Batch Brew 16oz

$3.49

Batch Brew 20oz

$3.99

Espresso

$3.49

Americano 8oz

$3.79

Americano 16oz

$4.59

Macchiato 3oz

$3.79

Cortado 4oz

$3.99

Cappuccino 6oz

$4.39

Caffè Latte 12oz

$4.79

Caffè Latte 16oz

$5.29

Caffè Latte 20oz

$5.79

Caffè Mocha 12oz

$5.29

Caffè Mocha 16oz

$5.79

Caffè Mocha 20oz

$6.09

Cold Coffee

Iced Americano 12oz

$3.79

Iced Americano 16oz

$4.29

Iced Americano 24oz

$4.59

Iced Latte 12oz

$4.79

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.29

Iced Latte 24oz

$5.79

Iced Mocha 12oz

$5.29

Iced Mocha 16oz

$5.79

Iced Mocha 24oz

$6.09

Shaken Espresso 12oz

$3.99

Cold Brew 12oz

$3.99

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.49

Cold Brew 24oz

$4.99

Affogato

$4.99

Hot Tea

Organic Mango Black Tea 12oz

$2.99

Organic Mango Black Tea 16oz

$3.49

Organic Mango Black Tea 20oz

$3.99

Organic Earl Grey Black Tea 12oz

$3.00

Organic Earl Grey Black Tea 16oz

$3.50

Organic Earl Grey Black Tea 20oz

$4.00

Organic Citrus Ginger Green Tea 12oz

$3.00

Organic Citrus Ginger Green Tea 16oz

$3.50

Organic Citrus Ginger Green Tea 20oz

$4.00

Organic Jasmine Green Tea 12oz

$3.00

Organic Jasmine Green Tea 16oz

$3.50

Organic Jasmine Green Tea 20oz

$4.00

Organic Raspberry Green Tea 12oz

$3.00

Organic Raspberry Green Tea 16oz

$3.50

Organic Raspberry Green Tea 20oz

$4.00

Organic Dragonwell Tea 12oz

$3.00

Organic Dragonwell Tea 16oz

$3.50

Organic Dragonwell Tea 20oz

$4.00

Organic Plum Oolong Tea 12oz

$3.00

Organic Plum Oolong Tea 16oz

$3.50

Organic Plum Oolong Tea 20oz

$4.00

Organic Crimson Berry Fruit Tisane 12oz

$3.00

Organic Crimson Berry Fruit Tisane 16oz

$3.50

Organic Crimson Berry Fruit Tisane 20oz

$4.00

Organic Yerba Mate 12oz

$3.00

Organic Yerba Mate 16oz

$3.50

Organic Yerb Mate 20oz

$4.00

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.79

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.39

Chai Latte 20oz

$5.79

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.79

Matcah Latte 16oz

$5.39

Matcha Latte 20oz

$5.79

London Fog 12oz

$4.79

London Fog 16oz

$5.39

London Fog 20oz

$5.79

Elderberry Tea 12oz

$4.50

Elderberry Tea 16oz

$5.00

Elderberry Tea 20oz

$5.50

Iced Tea

Iced Organic Mango Black Tea 12oz

$2.99

Iced Organic Mango Black Tea 16oz

$3.49

Iced Organic Mango Black Tea 24oz

$3.99

Iced Organic Earl Grey Black Tea 12oz

$3.00

Iced Organic Earl Grey Black Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Organic Earl Grey Black Tea 24oz

$4.00

Iced Organic Citrus Ginger Green Tea 12oz

$3.00

Iced Organnic Citrus Ginger Green Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Organic Citrus Ginger Green Tea 24oz

$4.00

Iced Organic Jasmine Green Tea 12oz

$3.00

Iced Organic Jasmine Green Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Organic Jasmine Green Tea 24oz

$4.00

Iced Organic Raspberry Green Tea 12oz

$3.00

Iced Organic Raspberry Green Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Organic Raspberry Green Tea 24oz

$4.00

Iced Organic Dragonwell Tea 12oz

$3.00

Iced Organic Dragonwell Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Organic Dragonwell Tea 24oz

$4.00

Iced Organic Oolong Tea 12oz

$3.00

Iced Organic Oolong Tea 16oz

$3.50

Iced Organic Oolong Tea 24oz

$4.00

Iced Organic Crimson Berry Fruit Tisane 12oz

$3.00

Iced Organic Crimson Berry Fruit Tisane 16oz

$3.50

Iced Organic Crimson Berry Fruit Tisane 24oz

$4.00

Iced Organic Yerba Mate 12oz

$3.00

Iced Organic Yerba Mate 16oz

$3.50

Iced Organic Yerba Mate 24oz

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte 12oz

$4.79

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$5.39

Iced Chai Latte 20oz

$5.79

Iced Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.79

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.39

Iced Matcha Latte 24oz

$5.79

Iced London Fog 12oz

$4.79

Iced London Fog 16oz

$5.39

Iced London Fog 24oz

$5.79

Iced Elderberry Tea 12oz

$4.50

Iced Elderberry Tea 16oz

$5.00

Iced Elderberry Tea 24oz

$5.50

More Drinks

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.79

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.09

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.39

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$3.24

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$3.49

Chocolate Milk 24oz

$3.74

Lemonade 12oz

$3.24

Lemonade 16oz

$3.49

Lemonade 24oz

$3.74

Apple Juice

$3.00

Organge Juice

$3.00

Scoops

Kids Scoop

$2.49

Small Scoop

$3.89

Large Scoop

$5.99

Pint

$8.99

Shakes

Milk Shake 12oz

$6.49

Milk Shake 16oz

$7.49

Milk Shake 24oz

$8.49

Cold Brew Shake 12oz

$6.99

Cold Brew Shake 16oz

$7.99

Cold Brew Shake 24oz

$8.99

Frosted Lemonade 12oz

$6.79

Frosted Lemonade 16oz

$7.79

Frosted Lemonade 24oz

$8.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Homemade Ice Cream and Coffee

Location

207 S Princess Street Suite 2, Shepherdstown, WV 25443

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Brick Coffee at Great American Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
16613 Shepherdstown Pike Sharpsburg, MD 21782
View restaurantnext
Creamy Creations
orange star4.2 • 39
184 Maple Ave Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View restaurantnext
White Horse Tavern
orange star4.4 • 336
4328 William Wilson Freeway Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View restaurantnext
Alstadts Ale House
orange starNo Reviews
408 Alstadts Hill Road Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View restaurantnext
Isabella's Pizza & Subs
orange starNo Reviews
201 Potomac Street Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View restaurantnext
Brix27
orange starNo Reviews
131 NORTH QUEEN STREET Martinsburg, WV 25401
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Shepherdstown
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Martinsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Frederick
review star
Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston