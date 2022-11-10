- Home
Coast Tacobar
1130 Conrad Court
Hagerstown, MD 21740
Popular Items
AGUAS FRESCAS
MANDARIN CARDAMOM
orange + cardamom + turmeric organic + all- natural + non-gmo
BLACKBERRY MINT
blackberry + apple cider vinegar + cinnamon organic + all-natural + non-gmo
BERRY PATCH
strawberry + cherry + apple cider organic + all-natural + non-gmo
LIMEADE
lemon + lemon peel + turmeric organic + all-natural + non-gmo
ARNOLD PALMER
ICED TEA
MEXICAN CANE SODA
CHIPS +
CRAB DIP
seasoned crab + white cheddar + chipotle pesto + scallions
HOT QUESO
white cheddar + chihuahua + pico + tequila jalapeño
GUACAMOLE
whipped avocado + citrus + pico + queso fresco + cilantro gluten-free
SALSA VERDE
fresh tomatillo + citrus + spices vegan + gluten-free
SALSA ROJA
fire roasted tomatoes + spices + cilantro + jalapeño vegan + gluten-free
SALSA ADJIKA
fresh garden style salsa roma tomatoes + red bell peppers + spices + red chilis vegan + gluten-free
CHIMICHURRI
olive & avocado oil + fresh herbs + citrus + mild chili pepper vegan + gluten-free
ALL 4 SALSA SAMPLER PLATTER
ALL 6 SALSA SAMPLER PLATTER
APPS
NACHOS
black bean patê + cheddar + pico + guac + queso fresco + tequila jalapeños + lime crema + salsa + choice of protein
TUNA TOGARASHI
rare seared yellowfin tuna + japanese 7 spice + jícama slaw + miso ginger vinaigrette
EMPANADAS
(4) braised beef + white cheddar + brazilian spices + salsa
AVOCADO FRIES
panko + lime + spices + chimichurri aioli *great for topping tacos*
TOSTADA
black bean patê + cheddar + guac + pico + queso fresco + Lime crema + tequila jalapeños + salsa
WINGS
5 Jumbo wings + choice of sauce + jicama slaw + lime crema
MEXICAN STREET POPCORN
spiced salt + cotija + lime crema
BONELESS WINGS
all-natural chicken breast + gluten-free breading + choice of sauce + jicama slaw + lime crema *dipping sauces are not gluten-free
BIRRIA
grilled white corn tortillas + braised beef + oaxaca cheese + queso fresco + pico + spicy consommé
SALADS
CALI SALAD
romaine + spring mix + heirloom tomatoes + black beans + fire roasted corn + avocado + cheddar + crispy tortilla strips
COBB SALAD
romaine + spring mix + heirloom tomato + avocado + organic egg + oaxaca cheese + ham + bacon + scallion
SESAME SALAD
spring mix + bok choi + watermelon radish + tomatillo + kimchi + avocado + mango salsa + spiced cashews
FUJI APPLE
romaine + spring mix + fuji apple + black grapes + fig + red onion + candied walnuts + queso fresco + black cherry balsamic vinaigrette
TACOS
LUNCH COMBO MON-FRI 11am-4pm
2 tacos + side + drink *available monday-friday until 4pm*
ACHIOTE CHICKEN
3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + achiote chicken + salsa verde + pico + queso fresco + lime crema + cilantro gluten-free
BRAZILIAN STEAK
3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + angus petite tender + chimichurri + pico + queso fresco + lime crema + cilantro
KOREAN BARBACOA BEEF
3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + braised beef + gochujang bbq + kimchi + pickled onion + mango + lime crema + cilantro
MANGO SHRIMP
3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + salsa adjika + mango + jicama slaw + lime crema + cilantro
ADOBO CARNITAS
3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + sous vide pork + salsa roja + pineapple + pickled onion + lime crema + cilantro
BAJA FISH
3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + beer battered cod + sriracha + pico + pineapple + jícama slaw + lime crema + cilantro
AHI TUNA
3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + ahi tuna + pico + mango + jícama slaw + lime crema + cilantro gluten-free
FALAFEL
falafel + vegan crema + pico + jicama slaw + cilantro *vegan*
TACO SINGLES
SANDWICHES
AVOCADO CLUB
hot toasted sandwich achiote chicken + avocado + tomato + smoked bacon + swiss + herb mayo
CUBAN
hot toasted sandwich adobo pork + smoked ham + swiss + pickle + dijonnaise
CHURRASCO STEAK
hot toasted sandwich petite tender + oaxaca cheese + bell peppers + onions + shrooms + chimichurri mayo
CRAB MELT
seasoned crab + mozzarella + tomato + chipotle aioli
QUESADILLAS
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
achiote chicken + cheddar + bell peppers + onions + pico + lime crema + salsa
CARNITAS QUESADILLA
adobo carnitas + cheddar + bell peppers + onions + pico + lime crema + salsa
STEAK QUESADILLA
petite tenderloin + cheddar + bell peppers + onions + pico + lime crema + salsa
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
shrimp + cheddar + bell peppers + onions + pico + lime crema + salsa
PORTABELLO QUESADILLA
CHEESE QUESADILLA
WRAPS
CEZAR WRAP
garlic herb flour tortilla + choice of protein + romaine + bok choi + baby heirloom tomatoes + queso fresco + capers + caesar dressing + side
BASMATI WRAP
garlic herb flour tortilla + choice of protein + black bean basmati rice + fire roasted corn relish + cheddar + guac + pico + salsa + lime crema + side
RICE BOWLS
FAJITAS
STEAK FAJITAS
petite tenderloin + bell peppers + onions + pico + queso fresco + tequila jalapenos + salsa + lime crema + basmati rice + black bean patê + white corn tortillas
CHICKEN FAJITAS
achiote chicken + bell peppers + onions + pico + queso fresco + tequila jalapeno + salsa + lime crema + basmati rice + black bean puree + white corn tortillas
CARNITAS FAJITAS
adobo pork + bell peppers + onions + pico + queso fresco + tequila jalapeños + salsa + lime crema + basmati rice + black bean patê + white corn tortillas
SHRIMP FAJITAS
grilled shrimp + bell peppers + onions + pico + queso fresco + tequila jalapeños + salsa + lime crema + basmati rice + black bean patê + white corn tortillas
VEGGIE FAJITAS
2 Extra Tortilla
SIDES
MAC & QUESO
cavatappi + queso + bacon + scallions
SWEET POTATO FRIES
crispy fries + honey mustard
BOARDWALK FRIES
crispy fries + malt vinegar + ketchup
FIRE ROASTED CORN RELISH
sweet corn + onions + poblanos + cotija
BASMATI RICE
olive & avocado oil blend + garlic + cumin vegan + gluten-free
SPICY CUCMBER SALAD
cucumbers + sriracha + miso ginger vinaigrette + scallions vegan + gluten-free
FRIED RICE
carrots + onions + organic egg + edamame + scallions
PINEAPPLE KABOB
grilled pineapple + organic agave nectar + key lime + chili mango seasoning + fresh mint vegan + gluten-free
JÍCAMA SLAW
jícama + carrots + cabbage + fresh herbs vegan + gluten-free
KIMCHI
spicy pickled cabbage vegan + gluten-free
CÉZAR SALAD
romaine + bok choi + baby heirloom tomato + queso fresco + capers + caesar dressing
BLACK BEAN PATÊ
cardamom spice + queso fresco + cilantro
EXTRAS
DESSERTS
KIDS
TACO
white corn tortilla + chicken or carnitas + cheddar + lime crema + cilantro
KIDS RICE BOWL
basmati rice + black beans + sweet bell peppers + cheddar + lime crema + cilantro gluten-free
CRISPY CHICKEN BITES AND FRIES
breaded chicken breast all natural + non-gmo + gluten-free* *dipping sauces are not gluten-free.
KIDS POPCORN
olive oil + salt + cotija + lime crema
FRESH PINEAPPLE SKEWER
fresh pineapple + organic agave nectar + citrus
KIDS QUESADILLA
flour tortilla + cheddar + lime crema