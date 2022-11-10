Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coast Tacobar

review star

No reviews yet

1130 Conrad Court

Hagerstown, MD 21740

AGUAS FRESCAS

MANDARIN CARDAMOM

$4.50

orange + cardamom + turmeric organic + all- natural + non-gmo

BLACKBERRY MINT

$4.50

blackberry + apple cider vinegar + cinnamon organic + all-natural + non-gmo

BERRY PATCH

$4.50

strawberry + cherry + apple cider organic + all-natural + non-gmo

LIMEADE

$4.50

lemon + lemon peel + turmeric organic + all-natural + non-gmo

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.50

ICED TEA

SWEET TEA

$4.50

black tea + tea essence + sugar cane organic + all-natural + non-gmo

UNSWEET BLACK TEA

$4.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.50

MEXICAN CANE SODA

MEXICAN COKE

$3.75

natural sugar cane

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.75

natural sugar cane + caffeine free

MEXICAN FANTA

$3.75

orange + natural sugar cane + caffeine free

WATER

FIJI

$3.00

natural artesian water

MINERAGUA

$3.00

sparkling mineral water

ICE WATER

*dine-in only*

COFFEE

DARK ROAST

$4.00

REGULAR

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

CHIPS +

CRAB DIP

$15.00

seasoned crab + white cheddar + chipotle pesto + scallions

HOT QUESO

$9.00

white cheddar + chihuahua + pico + tequila jalapeño

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

whipped avocado + citrus + pico + queso fresco + cilantro gluten-free

SALSA VERDE

$6.50

fresh tomatillo + citrus + spices vegan + gluten-free

SALSA ROJA

$6.50

fire roasted tomatoes + spices + cilantro + jalapeño vegan + gluten-free

SALSA ADJIKA

$6.50

fresh garden style salsa roma tomatoes + red bell peppers + spices + red chilis vegan + gluten-free

CHIMICHURRI

$7.00

olive & avocado oil + fresh herbs + citrus + mild chili pepper vegan + gluten-free

ALL 4 SALSA SAMPLER PLATTER

$12.00

ALL 6 SALSA SAMPLER PLATTER

$18.00

APPS

NACHOS

$12.00

black bean patê + cheddar + pico + guac + queso fresco + tequila jalapeños + lime crema + salsa + choice of protein

TUNA TOGARASHI

$13.00

rare seared yellowfin tuna + japanese 7 spice + jícama slaw + miso ginger vinaigrette

EMPANADAS

$12.00

(4) braised beef + white cheddar + brazilian spices + salsa

AVOCADO FRIES

$10.00

panko + lime + spices + chimichurri aioli *great for topping tacos*

TOSTADA

$9.50

black bean patê + cheddar + guac + pico + queso fresco + Lime crema + tequila jalapeños + salsa

WINGS

$11.00

5 Jumbo wings + choice of sauce + jicama slaw + lime crema

MEXICAN STREET POPCORN

$5.00

spiced salt + cotija + lime crema

BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

all-natural chicken breast + gluten-free breading + choice of sauce + jicama slaw + lime crema *dipping sauces are not gluten-free

BIRRIA

$14.00Out of stock

grilled white corn tortillas + braised beef + oaxaca cheese + queso fresco + pico + spicy consommé

SALADS

CALI SALAD

$11.00

romaine + spring mix + heirloom tomatoes + black beans + fire roasted corn + avocado + cheddar + crispy tortilla strips

COBB SALAD

$13.00

romaine + spring mix + heirloom tomato + avocado + organic egg + oaxaca cheese + ham + bacon + scallion

SESAME SALAD

$11.00

spring mix + bok choi + watermelon radish + tomatillo + kimchi + avocado + mango salsa + spiced cashews

FUJI APPLE

$13.00

romaine + spring mix + fuji apple + black grapes + fig + red onion + candied walnuts + queso fresco + black cherry balsamic vinaigrette

TACOS

LUNCH COMBO MON-FRI 11am-4pm

$15.00

2 tacos + side + drink *available monday-friday until 4pm*

ACHIOTE CHICKEN

$15.00

3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + achiote chicken + salsa verde + pico + queso fresco + lime crema + cilantro gluten-free

BRAZILIAN STEAK

$18.00

3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + angus petite tender + chimichurri + pico + queso fresco + lime crema + cilantro

KOREAN BARBACOA BEEF

$18.00

3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + braised beef + gochujang bbq + kimchi + pickled onion + mango + lime crema + cilantro

MANGO SHRIMP

$18.00

3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + salsa adjika + mango + jicama slaw + lime crema + cilantro

ADOBO CARNITAS

$15.00

3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + sous vide pork + salsa roja + pineapple + pickled onion + lime crema + cilantro

BAJA FISH

$16.00

3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + beer battered cod + sriracha + pico + pineapple + jícama slaw + lime crema + cilantro

AHI TUNA

$19.00

3 tacos + choice of side white corn tortilla + ahi tuna + pico + mango + jícama slaw + lime crema + cilantro gluten-free

FALAFEL

$15.00

falafel + vegan crema + pico + jicama slaw + cilantro *vegan*

TACO SINGLES

SANDWICHES

AVOCADO CLUB

$15.00

hot toasted sandwich achiote chicken + avocado + tomato + smoked bacon + swiss + herb mayo

CUBAN

$14.00

hot toasted sandwich adobo pork + smoked ham + swiss + pickle + dijonnaise

CHURRASCO STEAK

$16.00

hot toasted sandwich petite tender + oaxaca cheese + bell peppers + onions + shrooms + chimichurri mayo

CRAB MELT

$18.00

seasoned crab + mozzarella + tomato + chipotle aioli

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

achiote chicken + cheddar + bell peppers + onions + pico + lime crema + salsa

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$12.00

adobo carnitas + cheddar + bell peppers + onions + pico + lime crema + salsa

STEAK QUESADILLA

$14.00

petite tenderloin + cheddar + bell peppers + onions + pico + lime crema + salsa

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$14.00

shrimp + cheddar + bell peppers + onions + pico + lime crema + salsa

PORTABELLO QUESADILLA

$13.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$11.00

WRAPS

CEZAR WRAP

$13.00

garlic herb flour tortilla + choice of protein + romaine + bok choi + baby heirloom tomatoes + queso fresco + capers + caesar dressing + side

BASMATI WRAP

$13.00

garlic herb flour tortilla + choice of protein + black bean basmati rice + fire roasted corn relish + cheddar + guac + pico + salsa + lime crema + side

RICE BOWLS

BASMATI RICE BOWL

$12.00

black beans + fire roasted corn + bell peppers + pickled onions + cheddar + gauc + pico + lime crema + tequila jalapeños gluten-free

STIR FRY

$12.00

fried rice + organic egg + korean carrots + edamame + kimchi + scallions + tequila jalapeños + miso ginger vinaigrette

FAJITAS

STEAK FAJITAS

$22.00

petite tenderloin + bell peppers + onions + pico + queso fresco + tequila jalapenos + salsa + lime crema + basmati rice + black bean patê + white corn tortillas

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$18.00

achiote chicken + bell peppers + onions + pico + queso fresco + tequila jalapeno + salsa + lime crema + basmati rice + black bean puree + white corn tortillas

CARNITAS FAJITAS

$18.00

adobo pork + bell peppers + onions + pico + queso fresco + tequila jalapeños + salsa + lime crema + basmati rice + black bean patê + white corn tortillas

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$22.00

grilled shrimp + bell peppers + onions + pico + queso fresco + tequila jalapeños + salsa + lime crema + basmati rice + black bean patê + white corn tortillas

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$16.00

2 Extra Tortilla

HALF CHICKEN

HALF CHICKEN

$19.00

sous vide + fried all natural half chicken + salsa + 2 sides

SIDES

MAC & QUESO

$7.00

cavatappi + queso + bacon + scallions

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

crispy fries + honey mustard

BOARDWALK FRIES

$6.00

crispy fries + malt vinegar + ketchup

FIRE ROASTED CORN RELISH

$5.50

sweet corn + onions + poblanos + cotija

BASMATI RICE

$5.50

olive & avocado oil blend + garlic + cumin vegan + gluten-free

SPICY CUCMBER SALAD

$6.50

cucumbers + sriracha + miso ginger vinaigrette + scallions vegan + gluten-free

FRIED RICE

$6.50

carrots + onions + organic egg + edamame + scallions

PINEAPPLE KABOB

$6.00

grilled pineapple + organic agave nectar + key lime + chili mango seasoning + fresh mint vegan + gluten-free

JÍCAMA SLAW

$5.00

jícama + carrots + cabbage + fresh herbs vegan + gluten-free

KIMCHI

$5.00

spicy pickled cabbage vegan + gluten-free

CÉZAR SALAD

$7.00

romaine + bok choi + baby heirloom tomato + queso fresco + capers + caesar dressing

BLACK BEAN PATÊ

$5.00

cardamom spice + queso fresco + cilantro

EXTRAS

EXTRA SIDE GUAC

$3.00

EXTRA SIDE QUESO

$3.00

EXTRA SIDE PICO

$2.00

EXTRA SIDE LIME CREMA

$0.50

EXTRA SIDE SALSA VERDE

$2.00

EXTRA SIDE SALSA ROJA

$2.00

EXTRA SIDE SALSA ADJIKA

$2.00

EXTRA SIDE CHIMICHURRI

$2.00

EXTRA SIDE TEQUILA JALAPEÑOS

$0.25

EXTRA SIDE LIME WEDGE

$0.25

JALAPENO RANCH 4OZ

$1.50

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$9.50

cinnamon sugar + mayan chocolate sauce

DULCE DE LECHE CAKE

$9.50

crispy puff pastry layers + rich custard pastry cream + fresh mango

ICE CREAM

$7.00

choice of flavor + coconut waffle cookie *toasted coconut pineapple *bourbon maple pecan *madagascar vanilla bean

KIDS

TACO

$4.00

white corn tortilla + chicken or carnitas + cheddar + lime crema + cilantro

KIDS RICE BOWL

$8.00

basmati rice + black beans + sweet bell peppers + cheddar + lime crema + cilantro gluten-free

CRISPY CHICKEN BITES AND FRIES

$11.00

breaded chicken breast all natural + non-gmo + gluten-free* *dipping sauces are not gluten-free.

KIDS POPCORN

$3.00

olive oil + salt + cotija + lime crema

FRESH PINEAPPLE SKEWER

$5.00

fresh pineapple + organic agave nectar + citrus

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.00

flour tortilla + cheddar + lime crema

CRUSHES

COASTAL CRUSH

$10.00

rum + limoncello + cranberry + pineapple + sprite

SUNRISE CRUSH

$8.00

bourbon + triple sec + agave sour + sprite

BLUE HAWAIIAN CRUSH

$10.00

malibu + blue curacao + pineapple + sprite

TIKI CRUSH

$12.00

white rum + aperol + pineapple + banana liqueur + ginger beer + lime

SANDWICHES TRAY

CATERING SANDWICHES TRAY

$65.00

5 sandwiches + choice of 1 large side

WRAPS TRAY

CATERING WRAPS TRAY

$70.00

6 wraps + large side

LARGE SALADS

CATERING CALI SALAD

$50.00

DRINKS

SWEET TEA LITER BOTTLE

$10.00

UNSWEETENED TEA LITER BOTTLE

$10.00

LEMONADE LITER BOTTLE

$10.00

ARNOLD PALMER LITER BOTTLE

$10.00

AGUAS FRESCAS LITER BOTTLE

$10.00

MEXICAN COKE 6 PACK

$15.00

MEXICAN ORANGE FANTA 6 PACK

$15.00

MEXICAN SPRITE 6 PACK

$15.00

MEXICAN SODA VARIETY 6 PACK

$15.00