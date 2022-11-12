  • Home
  • /
  • Hagerstown
  • /
  • Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza - 792 FREDERICK ST, STE A
A map showing the location of Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza 792 FREDERICK ST, STE AView gallery

Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza 792 FREDERICK ST, STE A

review star

No reviews yet

792 FREDERICK ST, STE A

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pepperoni Pizza
Onion Rings
Grilled Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$5.00

French Fries

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$5.00

French Fries w/ bacon and cheese

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks (4) pieces

$6.75

served with pizza sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (6) pieces

$8.75

served with pizza sauce

Breaded Mushrooms (15) pieces

$9.00

Calamari Rings

$12.00

served with seafood dipping sauce or marinara.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Whole Garlic Bread

$3.50

Medium Size Cup Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Large Size Cup Marinara

$10.00

Homemade Rolls (3Pieces & Butter)

$3.00

Large Fries

$5.50

Soups

MED Chicken Soup w/ Noodles

$8.00

MED Chicken Soup w/ Rice

$8.00

MED Bean Soup w/ Smoked Ham

$8.00

MED Meatballs Soup

$8.00

MED Vegetable Soup

$8.00

LG Chicken Soup w/ Noodles

$10.00

LG Chicken Soup w/ Rice

$10.00

LG Bean Soup w/ Smoked Ham

$10.00

LG Meatballs Soup

$10.00

LG Vegetable Soup

$10.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, black olives, egg, croutons, mozzarella cheese

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, onions, peppers, black olives, tomatoes, egg, croutons, feta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese, served with Caesar or house dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, banana peppers, peppers, black olives, carrots, egg, croutons, mozzarella cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, egg, croutons, mozzarella cheese

Tossed Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, mozzarella cheese

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms, peppers, carrots, egg, croutons, mozzarella cheese

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, onions, Jalapeno peppers, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, peppers, grilled chicken, croutons, egg, Parmesan cheese, served with Caesar dressing

Steak Salad

$13.50

Drinks

Kids Drink Bottle

$1.80

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

MED Coke

$2.75

MED Diet Coke

$2.75

MED Dr. Pepper

$2.75

MED Root Beer

$2.75

MED Sprite

$2.75

MED Ginger Ale

$2.75

MED Mountain Dew

$2.75

MED Sweet Tea

$2.75

MED Unsweet Tea

$2.75

MED Raspberry Tea

$2.75

MED Lemonade

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

LG Coke

$3.25

LG Diet Coke

$3.25

LG Dr. Pepper

$3.25

LG Root Beer

$3.25

LG Sprite

$3.25

LG Ginger Ale

$3.25

LG Mountain Dew

$3.25

LG Sweet Tea

$3.25

LG Unsweet Tea

$3.25

LG Raspberry Tea

$3.25

LG Lemonade

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20oz Root Beer

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.50

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.50

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.50

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.50

20oz Raspberry Tea

$2.50

20oz Lemonade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

2LTR Coke

$3.00

2LTR Diet Coke

$3.00

2LTR Dr. Pepper

$3.00

2LTR Root Beer

$3.00

2LTR Sprite

$3.00

2LTR Ginger Ale

$3.00

2LTR Mountain Dew

$3.00

2LTR Pepsi

$3.00

2LTR Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2LTR Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Sandwich & Fries

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, provolone cheese, served on a bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, provolone cheese

B.L.T & Fries

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and provolone cheese

Turkey Sandwich & Fries

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, provolone cheese

Ham & Cheese Sandwich & Fries

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, provolone cheese

Fish Sandwich & Fries

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, tartar sauce

Subs

Gyros & Fries

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, tzatziki sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Grilled chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Meatballs Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Veal, marinara sauce, mozarella cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Mild Italian sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pizza Sub

$10.00

Grilled steak, pepperoni, mushrooms, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, mozzarella cheese

Philadelphia Steak

$10.00

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Cheesesteak Works

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese

Cheesesteak sub Plain

$9.00

Chicken Cheese Sub Plain

$9.00

Cheeseburger Sub & Fries

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, banana peppers, French fries

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Lettuce,Tomatoes,Mayo,Onions,Mozzarella cheese

Custom Sub

$8.00

Sausage/Green Peppers/Onions

$11.00

Italian Sub

$11.00

Ham, salami, cappicola, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, provolone cheese

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, banana peppers, provolone cheese

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, banana peppers, provolone cheese

Ham & Turkey Sub

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, banana peppers, provolone cheese

Cappicola Sub

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, provolone cheese

Salami & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, banana peppers, provolone cheese

Dinners

Lasagna

$15.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Philadelphia Ziti

$17.00

Pasta Carbonara

$17.00

Chicken marsala

$17.00

Stuffed Veal with meat sauce

$17.00

Meat Ravioli

$14.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Manicotti

$13.00

Veal-Parmigiana with Spaghetti

$17.00

Eggplant-Parmigiana with Spaghetti

$17.00

Gnocchi with Meat Sauce

$15.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$14.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti Marinara Sauce

$13.00

Spaghetti with Mushrooms

$13.00

Tortellini served with Marinara Sauce

$13.00

Stuffed Cabbage

$19.00

Moussaka

$19.00

Moldavian Chicken

$18.00

Rice Chicken

$18.00

Pork Chops

$20.00

Wiener Schnitzel ( Pork or Chicken)

$22.00

Pan Fried Pork with Polenta

$23.00

Chicken Parmigiana With Spaghetti

$17.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Seafood

Baked Salmon & Asparagus

$20.00

Breaded Shrimp

$13.50

Breaded Haddock

$18.00

Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Small Sausage Pizza

$10.00

Small Four Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Small Meat Trio Pizza

$12.00

Small Supreme Pizza

$12.00

Small Franco Pizza

$13.00

Small Spinach Pizza

$10.00

Small Greek Pizza

$13.00

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$12.00

Small Country Pizza

$12.00

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Small Julia Pizza

$13.00

Small Margarita Pizza

$11.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Small Special Pizza

$13.00

SMALL CUSTOM PIZZA

$10.00

Medium Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Medium Sausage Pizza

$13.00

Medium Four Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Medium Meat Trio Pizza

$15.00

Medium Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Medium Franco Pizza

$16.00

Medium Spinach Pizza

$14.00

Medium Greek Pizza

$16.00

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

Medium Country Pizza

$15.00

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Medium Julia Pizza

$16.00

Medium Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Medium Special Pizza

$15.00

MEDIUM CUSTOM PIZZA

$11.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Large Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Large Four Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Large Meat Trio Pizza

$17.00

Large Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Large Franco Pizza

$18.00

Large Spinach Pizza

$16.00

Large Greek Pizza

$18.00

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$19.00

Large Country Pizza

$18.00

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Large Julia Pizza

$18.00

Large Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Large Special Pizza

$20.00

LARGE CUSTOM PIZZA

$12.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Regular Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate cannoli

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Large portion of Donuts

$6.00

Small portion of Donuts

$4.00

Side Orders

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Asparagus

$5.00

Side Of Meatballs(4 Pieces) & Marinara

$5.00

Side of Green Beans

$3.50

Side of Polenta

$4.00

Piece Of Chicken Breast

$6.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders/Fries/Sm Drink

$8.00

1 Slice cheese/Fries/Sm Drink

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets/Fries/Sm Drink

$7.00

Child's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Bambi Pizza

$9.00

Child Spaghetti Marinara

$7.00

Side Salads

Small Tossed

$5.00

Small Chef

$6.00

Small Antipasta

$6.00

Small Greek

$5.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Stromboli

Small Ham and Salami Stromboli

$11.00

Small Steak Stromboli

$12.00

Small Chicken Stromboli

$12.00

Small Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.00

Small Sausage Stromboli

$12.00

Small Veggie Stromboli

$12.00

Small Cheese Stromboli

$11.50

Medium Ham and Salami Stromboli

$13.00

Medium Chicken Stromboli

$13.00

Medium Steak Stromboli

$13.00

Medium Pepperoni Stromboli

$12.00

Medium Sausage Stromboli

$12.00

Medium Veggie Stromboli

$14.00

Medium Cheese Stromboli

$12.50

Large Ham and Salami Stromboli

$16.00

Large Chicken Stromboli

$16.00

Large Steak Stromboli

$16.00

Large Pepperoni Stromboli

$15.00

Large Sausage Stromboli

$15.00

Large Veggie Stromboli

$17.00

Large Cheese Stromboli

$13.50

Calzone

Small Ham Calzone

$11.00

Small Sausage Calzone

$11.00

Small Steak Calzone

$11.00

Small Chicken Calzone

$11.00

Small Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Small Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Small Pepperoni Calzone

$11.00

Medium Ham Calzone

$13.00

Medium Sausage Calzone

$13.00

Medium Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Medium Steak Calzone

$13.00

Medium Veggie Calzone

$14.00

Medium Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Medium Pepperoni Calzone

$12.50

Large Ham Calzone

$16.00

Large Sausage Calzone

$16.00

Large Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Large Steak Calzone

$16.00

Large Veggie Calzone

$17.00

Large Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Large Pepperoni Calzone

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Romanian Restaurant

Location

792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Coast Tacobar
orange starNo Reviews
1130 Conrad Court Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
Bistro Grill - 67 Eastern Blvd N.
orange starNo Reviews
67 Eastern Blvd N. Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 254
17102 Virginia Ave Williamsport, MD 21795
View restaurantnext
Island Twist Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
55 West Franklin Street Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
District Provision & Supply Co.
orange star4.5 • 158
6 Rochester Place Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Hagerstown
orange star4.7 • 2,719
20 W Washington St Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hagerstown

Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Hagerstown
orange star4.7 • 2,719
20 W Washington St Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
Brothers Pizza City Park
orange star4.3 • 193
736 Virginia Ave Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
Mexicali Cantina - Hagerstown, MD
orange star4.4 • 190
1703 MASSEY BLVD Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
Cacique Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 182
1101 Opal Ct Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext