Cake in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve cake
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.99
A sponge cake , saturated in a mix of three milks, with homemade whippped cream spread over top.
Cafe del Sol
1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown
|ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.00
rich chocolate butter cake | layered with chocolate decadence | chocolate mousse | ganache
Coast Tacobar
1130 Conrad Court, Hagerstown
|DULCE DE LECHE CAKE
|$9.00
crispy puff pastry layers + rich custard pastry cream + fresh mango