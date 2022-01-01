Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Cake$6.99
A sponge cake , saturated in a mix of three milks, with homemade whippped cream spread over top.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Item pic

 

Cafe del Sol

1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
rich chocolate butter cake | layered with chocolate decadence | chocolate mousse | ganache
More about Cafe del Sol
Item pic

 

Coast Tacobar

1130 Conrad Court, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DULCE DE LECHE CAKE$9.00
crispy puff pastry layers + rich custard pastry cream + fresh mango
More about Coast Tacobar
Brothers Pizza City Park image

PIZZA

Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES$4.99
FRY SHAPED FUNNEL CAKE COATED IN POWDERED SUGAR
CHEESE CAKE$4.49
NY STYLE CHEESECAKE TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRY OR CHOCOLATE SYRUP
LEMON ITALIAN CREAM CAKE$4.99
More about Brothers Pizza City Park

