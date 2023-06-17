Main picView gallery

Hilltop Grill + Hawk Cafe HCC Student Center

HCC Student Center

Hagerstown, MD 21742

Beverages

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cherry Sprite

$2.00

Cherry Vanilla Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke Zero Sugar

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$2.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bottled Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Zero Sugar Sweet Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.25

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.25

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Peach

$2.25

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water(s)

Crystal Geyser Bottled Water

$1.25

Life Water 23.7 FL OZ (Sport Cap)

$1.65

Life Water 33.7 FL OZ (Sport Cap)

$1.65

Aquafina 33.8 Fl OZ

$1.65

Dasani 20 Fl OZ

$1.65

Aquafina 20 FL OZ

$1.65

Smart Water 23.7 FL OZ (Sports Cap)

$1.65

Smart Water 20 FL OZ

$1.59

Propel Berry 33.8 FL OZ

$2.50

Propel Kiwi Strawberry 33.8 FL OZ

$2.50

Propel Kiwi Strawberry 20 FL OZ

$1.75

Propel Grape 20 FL OZ

$1.75

Propel Strawberry Lemonade 20 FL OZ

$1.75

Energy Drinks

Rockstar Original

$2.50

Rockstar Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Rockstar Fruit punch

$2.50

MtnDew Energy Original

$2.50

MtnDew Energy Melon

$2.50

MtnDew Energy Pom Blue

$2.50

NOS Original

$3.00

NOS Grape

$3.00

Full Throttle Original

$3.00

Full Throttle Blue

$3.00

Red Bull Original

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Yellow

$3.00

Celsius Arctic

$2.75

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$2.75

Celsius Wild Berry

$2.75

Celsius Peach Vibe

$2.75

Celsius Green Apple Cherry

$2.75

Monster Energy Ultra Waternelon

$3.00

Monster Juice Mango Loco

$3.00

Monster Rehab Tea Lemonade

$3.00

Monster Rehab Peach Tea

$3.00

Monster Java Salted Caramel

$3.00

Monster Java Mean Bean

$3.00

Monster Java Loca Mocha

$3.00

Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta Mango

$3.00

Monster Energy Ultra Paradise

$3.00

Monster Energy Ultra Strawberry Dreams

$3.00

Monster Energy Zero Ultra

$3.00

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

$3.00

Monster Energy Lo Carb

$3.00

Reign Valencia Orange

$3.00

Monster Reign Kiwi Blend

$3.00

Reign Orange Dreamsicle

$3.00

Reign Razzle Berry

$3.00

Gatorade Fast Twitch Tropical Mango

$2.79

Gatorade Fast Twitch Orange

$2.79

Gatorade Fast Twitch Strawberry Lemonade

$2.79

Gatorade Fast Twitch Cool Blue

$2.79

Gatorade Fast Twitch Strawberry Watermelon

$2.79

Gatorade Fast Twitch Glacier Freeze

$2.79

Coffee

Starbucks Doubleshot Vanilla

$3.50

Starbucks Doubleshot Mocha

$3.50

Starbucks Tripleshot French Vanilla

$3.50

Starbucks Espresso

$3.49

Starbucks Frappuccino Vanila

$3.50

Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha

$3.50

Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee

$3.50

Starbucks Frappuccino Caramel

$3.50

Starbucks Nitro Sweet Cream

$3.50

Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha

$3.50

Dunkin Iced Coffee Original

$3.50

Dunkin Iced Coffee Vanilla

$3.50

Gatorade

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.85

Gatorade Orange

$1.85

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$1.85

Gatorade Zero

$1.85

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$1.85

Gatorade Cool Blue

$1.85

Gatorade Low Sugar Grape

$1.85

Gatorade Fierce Grape

$1.85

Gatorlyte Mixed Berry

$2.85

Gatorlyte Orange

$2.85

Milk

Core Power Elite Vanilla 42g

$4.00

Core Power Elite Chocolate 42g

$4.00

Core Power Elite Strawberry 42g

$4.00

Core Power Chocolate 26g

$3.50

Fairlife

$1.99

Fairlife Chocolate

$1.99

Fairlife Strawberry

$1.99

Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.25

Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$2.25

Minute Maid Pineapple Orange

$2.25

Tropicana Orange Some Pulp

$2.25

Tropicana Orange No Pulp

$2.25

Tropicana Pineapple Mango

$2.25

Naked Blue Machine

$3.50

Naked Green Machine

$3.50

Naked Strawberry Banana

$3.50

Peace Tea Peach

$2.00

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$2.00

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.00

Body Armor Pineapple Coconut

$2.25

Body Armor Blackout Berry

$2.25

Body Armor Orange Clementine

$2.25

Chips

Lays Reg

$2.49

Lays BBQ

$2.49

Lays Salt n Vinegar

$2.49

Cheetos Crunchy

$2.49

Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream

$2.49

Lays Sour Cream and Onion

$2.49

Ruffles Queso

$2.49

Lays Baked Original

$2.49

Lays Sweet Southern Heat BBQ

$2.49

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.49

Doritios Cool Ranch

$2.49

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili

$2.49

Doritos Spicy Nacho

$2.49

Doritos BBQ

$2.49

Lays Dill Pickle

$2.49

Cheetos Flaming Hot

$2.49

Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeno

$2.49

Fritos BBQ

$2.49

Fritos Honey BBQ

$2.49

Fritos Chili Cheese

$2.49

Fritos Original

$2.49

Cheetos Puffs

$2.49

Smartfood White Cheddar

$2.49

Chester's Flamin Hot Fries

$2.49

Funyuns

$2.49

Sunchip

$2.49

Baked BBQ

$2.49

Baked Sour Cream and Cheddar

$2.49

Baked Sour Cream and Onion

$2.49

Kettle Cooked Jalapeno

$2.49

Kettle Cooked Salt and Vinegar

$2.49

Kettle Cooked Original

$2.49

Kettle Cooked Sour Cream and Onion

$2.49

Kettle Cooked Classic Lattice

$2.49

Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ

$2.49

Honey BBQ

$2.49

Creamy Dill Pickle

$2.49

Ketchup

$2.49

Cheddar and Sour Cream

$2.49

Buffalo Blue Cheese Curls

$2.49

Honey Cheese Curls

$2.49

Baked Cheese Curls

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.49

Party Mix

$2.49

Peanut Butter filled Pretzels

$2.49

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$2.49

Breakfast

Pastry

Frosted Cherry

$1.25

Frosted Blueberry

$1.25

Oatmeal

Quaker Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$1.90

Cereal

Apple Jacks

$0.60

Frosted Mini Wheats

$0.60

Raisin Bran Crunch

$0.60

Froot Loops

$0.60

Frosted Flakes

$0.60

Rice Krispies

$0.60

Snack

Cracker

Cheddar Cheese Crackers

$1.50

Pizzeria Pretzels

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese Pretzels

$1.50

Pepperoni Crackers

$1.50

Meat Stick

Matador Flamin Hot Stick

$1.49

Red Hot Sausage

$0.69

Beef and Cheese

$1.79

Candy

Peanut Chews

$0.33

Butterfinger

$1.25

York Peppermint Patty

$0.15

Snickers

$1.25

3 Musketeers

$1.25

Twix

$1.25

M&M's

$1.25

M&M's Peanut Butter

$1.25

M&M's Peanut

$1.25

Skittles

$1.25

Skittles Sour

$1.25

Skittles Wild Berry

$1.25

Twizzlers

$1.25

Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar

$1.25

Hershey Bar with Almonds

$1.25

Kit Kat

$1.25

Kit Kat White

$1.25

Kit Kat Dark

$1.25

Reese's Pieces

$1.25

Reese's Fast Break

$1.25

Sour Patch Kids

$1.25

Swedish Fish

$1.25

Sweetarts Giant Chewy

$1.25

Bar

Rice Krispy Treat

$1.00

Clif Bar Choc Chip

$2.00

Clif Bar White Choc Macadamia Nut

$2.00

Pasta

Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli

$3.50

Cookie

Grandma's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.25

Granola Bars

Fig Newtons

$1.00

Nature Valley Oatmeal Raisin

$1.00

Nature Valley Peanut Butter

$1.00

Gatorade Protein Bar Choc Chip

$3.25

Gatorade Protein Bar Choc Caramel

$3.25

Gum

Eclipse Polar Ice

$1.75

Eclipse Spearmint

$1.75

Eclipse Winterfrost

$1.75

Pastry

Otis Spunkmeyer Choc Chip

$1.50

Otis Spunkmeyer Wild Blueberry

$1.50

Sweet Treat Gluten Free Brownie

$2.50

Udi's Gluten Free Bagel

$2.00

Hilltop Grill (Toast MOC Imported)

Burgers and Sandwiches

Burgers

$4.00

Chicken

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.30

Fish Sandwich

$5.25

Deli Wrap or Sandwich

Wraps

$5.50

Build your own wrap with choice of Meat, Cheese, and Toppings

Deli Sandwich

$5.50

Build your own sandwich with choice of Meat, Cheese, and Toppings

Hilltop Signatures

Reuben

$6.00

Swiss, Sauerkraut, Corned Beef, Thousand Island on Rye

Hcc Mega Cheese

$4.30

Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper jack,

Brisket Sandwich

$6.50

Smoked Brisket, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Sauteed Onions, on High crown Bread

Cowboy Burger

$6.00

Burger,Bacon,Cheddar, BBQ, Topped with Fried Onion Rings

Chicken Club

$6.00

Chicken Patty, Bacon and Cheese

Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken or Steak , Grilled Peppers,Onions, with cheese

Strawberry, Chicken, & Feta Salad

$7.50

Fresh Greens, Strawberries, Feta, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Raspberry Vinaigrette, and Grilled Chicken

Chopped Cobb Salad

$7.50

Fressh Greens, Bacon Bits, Turkey, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Chopped Egg, and Choice of Dressing

Greek Salad

$7.50

Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta, Red Onions, and Greek Dressing

Mexicali Salad

$7.50

Fresh Greens, Taco Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Onions, Black Olives, Shredded Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream, and Tortilla Chips

Chef Salad

$7.50

Fresh Greens, Ham, Turkey, Bacon Bits, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, and Shredded Cheddar

Turkey and Ham

$5.50

Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, and Provolone

Hawk Wrap

$5.50

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, and Ranch

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta, and Black Olives

Turkey Club

$5.50

Turkey, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Toast

BLT

$4.30

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

Hotdogs

Hot Dog

$1.50

All Beef

Subs

Cheesesteak

$6.00

Chicken or Beef with Cheese and choice of Veggies

Po Boy

$6.00

Fried Chicken or Shrimp on a sub roll with Cheese

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$3.00

7-inch personal pizza with choice of topping or specialty

Large Pizza

$8.50

12-inch Pizza with choice of topping or specialty

Sides/Wings

Wings

$5.50

Fried Bone In Chicken Wings

Fries

$1.79

Onion Rings

$2.00

Shrimp Basket

$5.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

5pcs

Jalapeno poppers

$5.00

5 Pcs

Mac & Cheese Bites

$2.25

7 pcs

Chicken Tenders

$3.73

3 Piece

Chicken Nuggets 6pc

$3.25

6 piece

Chicken Nuggets 10pc

$4.45

10 piece

Loaded Hash Brown

$3.65

Bacon, Cheddar, Peppers, Onions. Old Bay, Ranch

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

$3.00

6 Piece

Pancakes

$3.73

Stack of 3 Pancakes

Hash Browns

$1.79

Fried Hash Browns

Scrambled Eggs

$2.00

Scrambled Eggs

Cheese Omelette

$3.70

Omelette with Cheese

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Egg and Cheese on Bread Choice (Meat optional)

Toast

$1.00

Bagel

$1.65

Bacon

$1.00

Self Serve Beverages

Fountain Drink Coke

Fountain Drink Pepsi

Coffee

Ice Tea

Hot Tea

Snack

2 Cookies

$1.50

Uncrustables

$1.25

Hawk Cafe (Toast MOC Imported)

Cafe

Coffee

Fresh Ground and Brewed Coffee from River Bottom Roasters

Espresso

Latte

Coffee Drink made with Espresso and Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

Coffee Drink made with Espresso and Frothed Milk

Mocha

Coffee Drink made with Espresso, Chocolate, and Steamed Milk

Macchiato

Coffee Drink made with Espresso and a Small amount of Steamed Milk

Americano

Coffee Drink made with Espresso and Hot Water

Chai Latte

Hot Chocolate

Blended Drink

$3.70

16oz Blended Drink with your choice of Base, Milk, and Additions

Smoothies

$3.70

Fruit Smoothie

Refresher

$3.25

Flavored Ice Drinks with a kick of Caffeine

Hot Tea

Donuts

$1.40

Donut Hole

$2.00
