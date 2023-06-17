- Home
Hilltop Grill + Hawk Cafe HCC Student Center
HCC Student Center
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Beverages
Soda
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Cherry Sprite
Cherry Vanilla Coke
Fanta Orange
Barq's Root Beer
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Cherry Coke
Cherry Coke Zero Sugar
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi Zero Sugar
Wild Cherry Pepsi
Mug Root Beer
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Orange Crush
Schweppes Ginger Ale
Bottled Tea
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea
Gold Peak Zero Sugar Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
Gold Peak Green Tea
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
Pure Leaf Lemon
Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Peach
Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea
Bottled Water(s)
Crystal Geyser Bottled Water
Life Water 23.7 FL OZ (Sport Cap)
Life Water 33.7 FL OZ (Sport Cap)
Aquafina 33.8 Fl OZ
Dasani 20 Fl OZ
Aquafina 20 FL OZ
Smart Water 23.7 FL OZ (Sports Cap)
Smart Water 20 FL OZ
Propel Berry 33.8 FL OZ
Propel Kiwi Strawberry 33.8 FL OZ
Propel Kiwi Strawberry 20 FL OZ
Propel Grape 20 FL OZ
Propel Strawberry Lemonade 20 FL OZ
Energy Drinks
Rockstar Original
Rockstar Strawberry Lemonade
Rockstar Fruit punch
MtnDew Energy Original
MtnDew Energy Melon
MtnDew Energy Pom Blue
NOS Original
NOS Grape
Full Throttle Original
Full Throttle Blue
Red Bull Original
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Yellow
Celsius Arctic
Celsius Kiwi Guava
Celsius Wild Berry
Celsius Peach Vibe
Celsius Green Apple Cherry
Monster Energy Ultra Waternelon
Monster Juice Mango Loco
Monster Rehab Tea Lemonade
Monster Rehab Peach Tea
Monster Java Salted Caramel
Monster Java Mean Bean
Monster Java Loca Mocha
Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta Mango
Monster Energy Ultra Paradise
Monster Energy Ultra Strawberry Dreams
Monster Energy Zero Ultra
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Monster Energy Lo Carb
Reign Valencia Orange
Monster Reign Kiwi Blend
Reign Orange Dreamsicle
Reign Razzle Berry
Gatorade Fast Twitch Tropical Mango
Gatorade Fast Twitch Orange
Gatorade Fast Twitch Strawberry Lemonade
Gatorade Fast Twitch Cool Blue
Gatorade Fast Twitch Strawberry Watermelon
Gatorade Fast Twitch Glacier Freeze
Coffee
Starbucks Doubleshot Vanilla
Starbucks Doubleshot Mocha
Starbucks Tripleshot French Vanilla
Starbucks Espresso
Starbucks Frappuccino Vanila
Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha
Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee
Starbucks Frappuccino Caramel
Starbucks Nitro Sweet Cream
Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha
Dunkin Iced Coffee Original
Dunkin Iced Coffee Vanilla
Gatorade
Milk
Juice
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry
Minute Maid Pineapple Orange
Tropicana Orange Some Pulp
Tropicana Orange No Pulp
Tropicana Pineapple Mango
Naked Blue Machine
Naked Green Machine
Naked Strawberry Banana
Peace Tea Peach
Peace Tea Caddy Shack
Peace Tea Razzleberry
Body Armor Pineapple Coconut
Body Armor Blackout Berry
Body Armor Orange Clementine
Chips
Lays Reg
Lays BBQ
Lays Salt n Vinegar
Cheetos Crunchy
Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream
Lays Sour Cream and Onion
Ruffles Queso
Lays Baked Original
Lays Sweet Southern Heat BBQ
Doritos Nacho Cheese
Doritios Cool Ranch
Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili
Doritos Spicy Nacho
Doritos BBQ
Lays Dill Pickle
Cheetos Flaming Hot
Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeno
Fritos BBQ
Fritos Honey BBQ
Fritos Chili Cheese
Fritos Original
Cheetos Puffs
Smartfood White Cheddar
Chester's Flamin Hot Fries
Funyuns
Sunchip
Baked BBQ
Baked Sour Cream and Cheddar
Baked Sour Cream and Onion
Kettle Cooked Jalapeno
Kettle Cooked Salt and Vinegar
Kettle Cooked Original
Kettle Cooked Sour Cream and Onion
Kettle Cooked Classic Lattice
Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ
Honey BBQ
Creamy Dill Pickle
Ketchup
Cheddar and Sour Cream
Buffalo Blue Cheese Curls
Honey Cheese Curls
Baked Cheese Curls
Onion Rings
Party Mix
Peanut Butter filled Pretzels
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Snack
Cracker
Candy
Peanut Chews
Butterfinger
York Peppermint Patty
Snickers
3 Musketeers
Twix
M&M's
M&M's Peanut Butter
M&M's Peanut
Skittles
Skittles Sour
Skittles Wild Berry
Twizzlers
Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar
Hershey Bar with Almonds
Kit Kat
Kit Kat White
Kit Kat Dark
Reese's Pieces
Reese's Fast Break
Sour Patch Kids
Swedish Fish
Sweetarts Giant Chewy
Granola Bars
Pastry
Hilltop Grill (Toast MOC Imported)
Burgers and Sandwiches
Deli Wrap or Sandwich
Hilltop Signatures
Reuben
Swiss, Sauerkraut, Corned Beef, Thousand Island on Rye
Hcc Mega Cheese
Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper jack,
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Sauteed Onions, on High crown Bread
Cowboy Burger
Burger,Bacon,Cheddar, BBQ, Topped with Fried Onion Rings
Chicken Club
Chicken Patty, Bacon and Cheese
Quesadilla
Chicken or Steak , Grilled Peppers,Onions, with cheese
Strawberry, Chicken, & Feta Salad
Fresh Greens, Strawberries, Feta, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Raspberry Vinaigrette, and Grilled Chicken
Chopped Cobb Salad
Fressh Greens, Bacon Bits, Turkey, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Chopped Egg, and Choice of Dressing
Greek Salad
Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta, Red Onions, and Greek Dressing
Mexicali Salad
Fresh Greens, Taco Beef, Diced Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Onions, Black Olives, Shredded Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Cream, and Tortilla Chips
Chef Salad
Fresh Greens, Ham, Turkey, Bacon Bits, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, and Shredded Cheddar
Turkey and Ham
Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, and Provolone
Hawk Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, and Ranch
Chicken Caeser Wrap
Grilled Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta, and Black Olives
Turkey Club
Turkey, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Toast
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato
Hotdogs
Subs
Pizza
Appetizers
Breakfast
Self Serve Beverages
Hawk Cafe (Toast MOC Imported)
Cafe
Coffee
Fresh Ground and Brewed Coffee from River Bottom Roasters
Espresso
Latte
Coffee Drink made with Espresso and Steamed Milk
Cappuccino
Coffee Drink made with Espresso and Frothed Milk
Mocha
Coffee Drink made with Espresso, Chocolate, and Steamed Milk
Macchiato
Coffee Drink made with Espresso and a Small amount of Steamed Milk
Americano
Coffee Drink made with Espresso and Hot Water
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Blended Drink
16oz Blended Drink with your choice of Base, Milk, and Additions
Smoothies
Fruit Smoothie
Refresher
Flavored Ice Drinks with a kick of Caffeine
Hot Tea
Donuts
Donut Hole
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 1:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
HCC Student Center, Hagerstown, MD 21742