Nachos in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve nachos
More about Cacique Restaurant
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Cacique Cheese Nacho
|$9.99
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Cacique Steak Nacho
|$12.99
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream grilled steak, and pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Nachos Mexicali
|$8.99
Individual tortilla chips layered with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with a generous scoop of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and sliced jalapeño peppers.
More about Cafe del Sol
Cafe del Sol
1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown
|CRAB NACHOS
|$15.00
homemade potato chips | seasoned lump crab | monterey cheddar | pico de gallo | chipotle aioli
|NACHOS DEL SOL
|$14.00
tortilla chips | chicken basil chili | grilled chicken | monterey cheddar | pico de gallo | salsa | sour cream
More about Brothers Pizza City Park
Brothers Pizza City Park
736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown
|NACHOS GRANDE
|$8.99
FRESHLY FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH REFRIED BEANS, CHOICE OF BEEF OR CHICKEN, CHEDDAR MONTEREY, TOMATOES, GREEN ONIONS, JALAPENO PEPPERS WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE