Hanover restaurants you'll love

Go
Hanover restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hanover

Hanover's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Hanover restaurants

Jerry & Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Jerry & Sal's Pizza

1155 carlisle st, Hanover

Avg 4.4 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Antipasta salad$8.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Genova salami, ham, and provolone cheese seasoned and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Cheese Steak$8.95
Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.
Neapolitan (Round) Pizza$14.00
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Jerry & Sal's Pizza
Taphouse 6 image

PIZZA

Taphouse 6

1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Burger$12.00
Fresh ground steak burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese served with house chips on a toasted brioche roll with a side of house made pub sauce.
Chicken Chesapeake$15.00
Grilled chicken, crab dip, sun dried Roma tomatoes, old bay, cheddar and Jack cheese
Whiskey Burger$14.00
Ground steak burger, our Crown Royal whiskey infused BBQ sauce, Guinness beer cheese, onion straws, crispy bacon, served with house chips on a pretzel roll.
More about Taphouse 6
Zeichen des Pferdes image

 

Zeichen des Pferdes

6 Center Sq, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bratwurst$10.00
Bratswuest on bun with saurkrant, currywurst sauce and mustard
Knockwurst Burger$10.00
Greman style beer brats on a pretzel roll with beer braised onions, cheddder cheese, and mustard
Rachel
Thin sliced turkey with 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese and saurkrant on marble rye bread
More about Zeichen des Pferdes
Dough & Arrows Hanover image

 

Dough & Arrows Hanover

1452 Baltimore Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ICECREAM PIE 9" LARGE PIE$19.00
**Please allow us 48hrs to make your pies for you**
A 9" ice cream pie serves about 6 to 9 people depending on how large your slice. The crust is our edible cookie dough and your favorite ice cream and toppings.
QUART$16.75
Select your favorite cookie dough or ice cream.
SMALL SUNDAE$4.29
Make your own sundae! Choose 1 Scoop of your favorite icecream and toppings!
More about Dough & Arrows Hanover
Shultz's Delicatessen image

SANDWICHES

Shultz's Delicatessen

918 Carlisle Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham, Turkey & Swiss Chef Salad$8.49
Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
Italian Cold Cut$7.49
Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a 6" white roll
Turkey and Provolone Sub$7.99
Turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a 6" white roll
More about Shultz's Delicatessen
Sign of the Horse Brewery image

 

Sign of the Horse Brewery

979 York St, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3pk Crowler$24.00
3pk of assorted 32oz Crowlers. Must be 3 different beer selections.
The "Carl"$10.50
Grilled chicken sandwich on toasted brioche bun topped with melted cheddar cheese, 2 whole slices of bacon, and topped with bacon jam.
Cheesesteak Sub$10.75
Streak sub with sauteed green pepper and onions with american cheese.
More about Sign of the Horse Brewery
B-Street Subs image

 

B-Street Subs

429 BALTIMORE ST, HANOVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about B-Street Subs
Banner pic

 

Divino Pizzeria & Grille

1 Center Square, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Divino Pizzeria & Grille
Consumer pic

 

DosBros Café

141 Broadway Ste 220, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about DosBros Café
Highland Taps & Tables image

 

Highland Taps & Tables

925 Westminster Avenue, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Highland Taps & Tables
Main pic

 

Bourbon Grill

1080 Carlisle St, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bourbon Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hanover

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Map

More near Hanover to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston