Hanover restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Jerry & Sal's Pizza
1155 carlisle st, Hanover
|Popular items
|Antipasta salad
|$8.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Genova salami, ham, and provolone cheese seasoned and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
|Cheese Steak
|$8.95
Chopped steak topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted mozzarella. All subs are served with chips.
|Neapolitan (Round) Pizza
|$14.00
Housemade pizza crust and sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
PIZZA
Taphouse 6
1454 Baltimore Pike, Hanover
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$12.00
Fresh ground steak burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese served with house chips on a toasted brioche roll with a side of house made pub sauce.
|Chicken Chesapeake
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, crab dip, sun dried Roma tomatoes, old bay, cheddar and Jack cheese
|Whiskey Burger
|$14.00
Ground steak burger, our Crown Royal whiskey infused BBQ sauce, Guinness beer cheese, onion straws, crispy bacon, served with house chips on a pretzel roll.
Zeichen des Pferdes
6 Center Sq, Hanover
|Popular items
|Bratwurst
|$10.00
Bratswuest on bun with saurkrant, currywurst sauce and mustard
|Knockwurst Burger
|$10.00
Greman style beer brats on a pretzel roll with beer braised onions, cheddder cheese, and mustard
|Rachel
Thin sliced turkey with 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese and saurkrant on marble rye bread
Dough & Arrows Hanover
1452 Baltimore Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|ICECREAM PIE 9" LARGE PIE
|$19.00
**Please allow us 48hrs to make your pies for you**
A 9" ice cream pie serves about 6 to 9 people depending on how large your slice. The crust is our edible cookie dough and your favorite ice cream and toppings.
|QUART
|$16.75
Select your favorite cookie dough or ice cream.
|SMALL SUNDAE
|$4.29
Make your own sundae! Choose 1 Scoop of your favorite icecream and toppings!
SANDWICHES
Shultz's Delicatessen
918 Carlisle Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|Ham, Turkey & Swiss Chef Salad
|$8.49
Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
|Italian Cold Cut
|$7.49
Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a 6" white roll
|Turkey and Provolone Sub
|$7.99
Turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a 6" white roll
Sign of the Horse Brewery
979 York St, Hanover
|Popular items
|3pk Crowler
|$24.00
3pk of assorted 32oz Crowlers. Must be 3 different beer selections.
|The "Carl"
|$10.50
Grilled chicken sandwich on toasted brioche bun topped with melted cheddar cheese, 2 whole slices of bacon, and topped with bacon jam.
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$10.75
Streak sub with sauteed green pepper and onions with american cheese.
