Plaza Azteca - Sioux Falls
No reviews yet
1080 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch
Fajitas
Burritos
Pollo
Quesadillas
Lunch Margarita
All Day Menu
Appetizers
Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro
Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese
Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese
Cooked shrimp with cocktail sauce , pico de gallo , avocados , cucumbers
Tacos
Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth
Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce
Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce
Three tacos with breaded white fish fillet topped creamy chipotle sauce, mango pico de gallo
Nachos
Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo
Salads
Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.
Enchiladas
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.
Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.
Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.
One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.
Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.
One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.
Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Burritos
One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.
Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.
One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.
One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo
One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans
One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo
Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.
Steaks
Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas
Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas
Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas
Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas
Combos
Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.
Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans
Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco
Two tacos, side rice and beans
Burrito, taco and enchilada
Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans
Burrito, taco, side rice and beans
Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.
Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.
Chimis
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.
Vegetarian & Veggie
Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.
Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.
Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce
Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.
Seafood
Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.
White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice
White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.
Fried Rice
Quesadillas
One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.
Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.
SIDES
A La Carte tacos
A la carta quesadilla
ala carta enchiladas
ala carta burritos
N/A Beverages
Soft Drinks
Fountain Soda
COCKTAILS
Margaritas
Mixed Drinks
Martinis
BEER
Domestic btl beer
domestic draft beer
Imported btl beer
Imported draft beer
CINCO DE MAYO
LIQUOR
Premium Tequila
Rum
Tequila Anejo
Tequila reposado
Tequila silver
Vodka
whisky
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1080 Carlisle Street, Hanover, PA 17331