Sign of the Buck 29 Chambersburg St
29 Chambersburg St
Gettysburg, PA 17325
Tavern
Alsatian Pretzel Rolls
caraway cheddar cream, mustard butter
Venison Summer Sausage
Frites
Roasted garlic aioli
Oysters
four oysters of the day, mignonette
Crab Dip & Hashbrown Royale
White cheddar, cream cheese, horseradish, caviar
Buck Burger
4oz patty, American cheese, buck sauce, potato roll
Zucchini Tartine
sourdough, goat cheese, honey
Pork Rillette
sourdough toast, diajonnaise
Chicken Liver Mousse
sourdough toast, berry compote
Honey Roasted Nuts
peanut, pecan, walnut, pistachio
Cocktails
Apertifs
Kir Royale
1oz combier cassis + 5oz sparkling wine champagne flute garnish berry / black currant
The Black Horse
1oz byrrh 1oz campari 1oz doulin rouge garnish orange peel nick + nora glass
Dry Vermut
2oz fell to earth vermut nick + nora
The Avenue
1oz citadel french gin 1oz dubonnet rouge nick + nora
Coronation Cocktail No. 1
1oz olorosso sherry 2oz dolin dry 2 dash maraschino liqueur 3 dash orange bitters coupe cherry garnish
Signature
Classic
Aperol Spritz
Kir Royale
1oz combier cassis + 5oz sparkling wine champagne flute garnish berry / black currant
Dirty Martini
2oz Bombay Sapphire .5oz Dolin Dry .5oz Olive Juice coupe garnish blue cheese olive
The Adonis
Smoked Old Fashioned
2oz bulleit rye .5oz simple 3 dash angostura bitters 3 dash orange bitters cherry wood smoke rocks glass garnish cherry + orange peel
Pennicillin
2oz dewars .5oz ginger liqueur .5oz honey simple .75oz lemon juice .5oz glenlivet 12 floater rocks glass dehydrated lemon garnish
French 75
1oz hendrick's .5oz lemon juice .5oz simple syrup 3oz sparkling wine champagne flute garnish lemon twist
Sidecar
2oz cognac 1oz combier .75 lemon juice nick + nora half sugar rim garnish lemon twist
Old Fashioned
Martini
Margarita
Lemon Drop Martini
Espresso Martini
Mojito
Chocolate Martini
Moscow Mule
Cosmo
Manhattan
Negroni
Irish Coffee
Digestifs
Wine
Glass
Cremant de Loire
Cremant de Bordeaux
Summer Water Bubbly Rose
Blanc de Blanc
Cava Brut Nature Rose
Luca Bosio Moscato d'Asti
Salmon Run Riesling
Castello Banfi Pinot Grigio
St Clair Sauvignon Blanc
Charles Smith Elemental Chardonnay
Saracco Moscato d'Asti
Leonard Reisling
Italian Dreamer Pinot Grigio
Black Cottage Sauvignon Blanc
Corvidae Mirth Chardonnay
Mirth Chardonnay
Peyrassol Cinsault\Grenache
Bieler Pere Grenache
Domaine Beujolais
Riporta Sangiovese
Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon
Dona Paula Malbec
Cline Cellars Zinfandel
Di majo Sangiovese
Stel + Mar Cabernet Sauvignon
Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon
Line 39 Cabernet Sauvignon
Alamos Malbec
Achaval Ferrer Malbec
Changing Tides Syrah
Nicholas Potel Beaujolais-Villages
Bottle
Bouvet Cremant de Loire
Palmer Champagne Brut Reserve
Domaine Cremant de Loire
Cremant de Bourdeaux
Summer Water Sparkling Rose
Blanc de Blanc
Cava Brut Nature Rose
Pet-Nat Rose
Hubert Meyer Muscat
Gustave Lorentz Riesling
Sauvion Vouvray
Zind-Humbrecht Gewurztraminer
Domaine Laroche Chablis
Chateau Montelena Chardonnay
Luca Bosio Moscato d'Asti
Salmon Run Riesling
Castello Banfi Pinot Grigio
St Clair Sauvignon Blanc
Charles Smith Elemental Chardonnay
Saracco Moscato
Leonard Riesling
Italian Dreamer Pinot Grigio
Black Cottage Sauvignon Blanc
Corividae Mirth Chardonnay
Haut Bridau Picpoul de Pinet
Ziereisen Pinot Blanc
Birgit Eichinger Gruner Veltliner
Domaine Philippe Sancerre
Foolhardy Sauvignon Blanc
Domaine Desire Petit Arbois
Salmon Run Riesling
Bieler Grenache
Les Anges Cabernet Franc
Chatea d'Aqueria Tavel
Domaine Rimbert Grenache Blanc Blend
Arndorfer Zweigelt
Peyrassol Cinsault-Grnache - Rosé
Les Tourelles Bourgogne
Te Mata Gamay Noir
Viberti la Gemella Barbera d'Alba
Feudo Maccari Nero d'Avola
Finca Nueva Tempranillo
Chateau des Laurets Bordeaux
Buehler Cabernet Sauvignon
Domaine Beujolais
Riporta Sangiovese
Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon
Dona Paula Malbec
Cline Cellars Zinfandel
Stel + Mar Cabernet Sauvignon
Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon
Line 39 Cabernet Sauvignon
Alamos Malbec
Di Majo Sangiovese
Changing Tides Syrah
Nicholas Potel Beaujolais-Villages
Achaval Ferrer Malbec
Four Graces Pinot Noir
Marc Plouzeau Chinon
Domaine de Chateaumar Chateauneuf du Pape
JL Chave Cotes du Rhone
Guy Farge Syrah
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles / Cans / Large Format
Grapefruit Radler
Big Hill Kriek
Framboise 250ml
Florentin 750ml
Two Robbers
Summer Scrumpy 22oz
Little Round Hop
Birdwatcher
Arkansas Black 750ml
Oude Kriek Cuvée Rene
Special Effects N/A
Gaffel Kolsch
Kronenbourg
Coors Banquet
High Life 7oz
Hefe-Weizen
Dale's Pale Ale
LaGrave
Delirium Tremens
Nut Brown Ale
Brooklyn Lager
Hobgoblin Ruby
Aventinus
Warsteiner Dunkel
Rousse - GF
Watermelon Gose Sour
Monks Cafe Flemish Sour
Sour Monkey
All Day
Perpetual
Two Hearted
Ninja Boots
Bloodline
Cloudy + Cumbersome
SYGU
Creme Brulee Stout
Founders Porter
Abbey Ale
Chimay Grande Reserve
Spirits
Vodka
Gin
Tequila/Mezcal
Sauza Silver
21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus
21 Seeds Valencia Orange
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
El Mayor Blanco
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Hidden Still Silver
Monte Alban Mezcal
Montelobos Espadin
Ocho Anejo
Ocho Blanco
Vicio Mezcal
Illegal Mezcal
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bird Dog
Booker's
Bulleit 10
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
David E Black
David E Red
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Orange
Knob Creek
Michter's Rye
Paddy
Powers
Red Breast 12
Resurgent
Teeling
Tullamore d.e.w.
Whistlepig 6 Year Rye
Whistlepig Farmstock Rye
Woodford Reserve
Scotch
Liqueur/Cordials
Ansac Cognac
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Aveze
Bly Ancho Chili
Bodegas Hidalgo Oloroso
Bonal
Byrrh
Campari
Chambord
Combier Cassis
Combier Orange
Courvoisier Cognac
Cynar
di Amore Amaretto
Dolin Blanc
Dolin Rouge
Dom Benedictine b+b
Domaine de Canton Ginger
Drambuie
Dubonnet Rouge
Fernet
Frangelico
Gonzales Byass Leonor
Grand Absente
Grand Marnier
Hennessy Cognac
Licor 43
Lillet Blanc
Luxardo Maraschio
Maggie's Farm Coffee
Maggie's Farm Falernum
Pama Pomegranate
Pernod
Pimm's
Red Pump Blackberry
Red Pump Blood Orange
Red Pump Rhubard
Rothman Creme de Violet
St Germain
Vieux Carre Absinthe
Irish Cream
Marie B Chocolate
Non-Alcoholic
Coffee
Soda / Tea / Sparkling
Retail
Stickers
Magnets
Hoodie
Bags
Glassware
Tavern Happy Hour
Wine Glass HH
Luca Bosio Moscato d'Asti HH
Salmon Run Riesling HH
Castello Banfi Pinot Grigio HH
St Clair Sauvignon Blanc HH
Charles Smith Elemental Chardonnay HH
Cremant de Loire HH
Cremant de Bordeaux HH
Summer Water Bubbly Rose HH
Peyrassol Cinsault\Grenache HH
Domaine Beujolais HH
Riporta Sangiovese HH
Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon HH
Dona Paula Malbec HH
Cline Cellars Zinfandel HH
Draft Beer HH
Signature HH
Tavern HH
Honey Roasted Nuts HH
peanut, pecan, walnut, pistachio
Alsatian Pretzel Rolls HH
caraway cheddar cream, mustard butter
Venison Summer Sausage HH
Frites HH
Roasted garlic aioli
Zucchini Tartine HH
sourdough, goat cheese, honey
Pork Rillette HH
Oysters HH
four oysters of the day, mignonette
Chicken Liver Mousse HH
Crab Dip & Hashbrown Royale HH
White cheddar, cream cheese, horseradish, caviar
Buck Burger HH
4oz patty, American cheese, buck sauce, potato roll
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
29 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg, PA 17325