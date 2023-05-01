Savorhood - Que Rico Street Tacos and Bowls Que Rico Street Tacos and Bowls

  • Home
Que Rico Street Tacos and Bowls

No reviews yet

985 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Menu

Street Taco

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$5.00

Marinated Bistro Steak, topped with white onion and cilantro

Carnitas'

Carnitas'

$5.00

Slow Cooked Pork, Salsa Taquera, Red Onions, & Cilantro

Shrimp

Shrimp

$6.00

House Seasoned Shrimp, Honey Jalepano Slaw, Lime Crema, & Cilantro

Spicy Chicken & Pineapple

$5.00

Spicy Rubbed Chicken, Pineapple, Lime Crema, & Cilantro

Que Rico Chicken

$5.00

Marinated Chicken, Red Onion, Lime Crema, & Cilantro

Veggie

$5.00

Grilled Veggies; Red Onion, Baby Portabella, Red Bell Pepper, Chickpeas & Black Beans, Honey Jalepeño Slaw, Lime Crema, & Cilantro

6 Pack of Street Tacos

6 Pack of Street Tacos

$25.50

12 Pack of Tacos can choose 6 of one protein and 6 of another.

12 Pack of Street Tacos

$55.00

Your choice of 6 Street Tacos in one protein and 6 Street Tacos in another protein

Pico & Chips

Freshly prepared in House Pico de Gallo served with Handcut Seasoned Tortilla Chips
Pico & Chips

Pico & Chips

$8.00

Freshly Made House Pico served with Seasoned Fried Tortilla Chips

Rice Bowl

Turn any of our Street Tacos into a Rice Bowl. Your choice between Red Rice & Corn, Green Rice & Corn, or White Rice.

Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$14.99

Marinated Beef,White Onions, & Cilantro

Carnitas' Rice Bowl

$14.99

Slow Cooked Pork, Salsa Taquera, White Onions, & Cilantro

Shrimp Rice Bowl

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.99

House Seasoned Shrimp, Honey Jalepano Slaw, Lime Crema, & Cilantro

Spicy Chicken & Pineapple Rice Bowl

$14.99

Spicy Rubbed Chicken, Pineapple, Lime Crema, & Cilantro

Que Rico Chicken Rice Bowl

Que Rico Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.99

Marinated Chicken, Red Onion, Lime Crema, & Cilantro

Veggie Rice Bowl

Veggie Rice Bowl

$14.99

Grilled Veggies; Red Onion, Baby Portabella, Red Bell Pepper, Chickpeas & Black Beans, Honey Jalepeño Slaw, Lime Crema, & Cilantro

Sides

Cup of Red Rice & Corn

Cup of Red Rice & Corn

$3.00Out of stock
Cup of Green Rice & Corn

Cup of Green Rice & Corn

$3.00
Cup of White Rice

Cup of White Rice

$2.50
Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$1.00
Lime Crema

Lime Crema

$1.00
Salsa Taquera

Salsa Taquera

$1.00

Street Taco Salsa

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Freshly Made House Pico

Kids Meal

Kids Meal comes with Your Choice of One Street Taco, Rice, and a Drink

Kids One Taco, Rice, and a Drink

$7.99

Kids Taco Rice Bowl and a Drink

$7.99

Drinks

Dr. G's - Single

Dr. G’s - Single

$4.00
Dr. G's 4 Pack

Dr. G's 4 Pack

$14.00
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Street Taco and Rice Bowl vendor that focuses on Fresh Ingredients and Quality Service. Our concept is to turn your favorite Street Taco into a Rice Bowl. We combined our Passion of Latino fusion into our Street Tacos.

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325

