York American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in York

Murph's Study Hall image

 

Murph's Study Hall

850 Jessop Place, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Fries w/ Ranch$5.99
French Fries topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and a Side of Ranch
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub with Fried Onions w/ Old Bay Chips$10.49
Chopped Chicken steak with Fried Onions, American cheese and Mayo
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses
More about Murph's Study Hall
The Fig & Barrel Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ

The Fig & Barrel Pub

25-27 W Market St, York

Avg 4.2 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Margherita$11.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, house hand stretched fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Fig and Pig$18.50
Mascarpone, fig, prosciutto, fresh arugula & balsamic reduction drizzle
Veggie$11.50
Vegan pesto sauce & roasted seasonal vegetables
More about The Fig & Barrel Pub
Our Place Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Our Place Restaurant

2935 East Prospect Road, York

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
F.T Strawberry cheesecake$5.99
Bacon$3.00
Chili Con Carne
More about Our Place Restaurant
Fresh Start Restaurant image

 

Fresh Start Restaurant

4345 West Market Street, York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.95
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk. 16 oz.
Eggs$4.75
two eggs any style served with home fries and choice of toast
Flavored Latte$4.45
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk and customized with choice of flavors. 16 oz.
More about Fresh Start Restaurant

