York American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in York
Murph's Study Hall
850 Jessop Place, York
|Popular items
|Cheese Fries w/ Ranch
|$5.99
French Fries topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and a Side of Ranch
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sub with Fried Onions w/ Old Bay Chips
|$10.49
Chopped Chicken steak with Fried Onions, American cheese and Mayo
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses
PIZZA • BBQ
The Fig & Barrel Pub
25-27 W Market St, York
|Popular items
|Classic Margherita
|$11.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, house hand stretched fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
|Fig and Pig
|$18.50
Mascarpone, fig, prosciutto, fresh arugula & balsamic reduction drizzle
|Veggie
|$11.50
Vegan pesto sauce & roasted seasonal vegetables
SANDWICHES
Our Place Restaurant
2935 East Prospect Road, York
|Popular items
|F.T Strawberry cheesecake
|$5.99
|Bacon
|$3.00
|Chili Con Carne
Fresh Start Restaurant
4345 West Market Street, York
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk. 16 oz.
|Eggs
|$4.75
two eggs any style served with home fries and choice of toast
|Flavored Latte
|$4.45
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk and customized with choice of flavors. 16 oz.