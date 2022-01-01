York pizza restaurants
you'll love
/
York
/
Pizza
Must-try pizza restaurants in York
Doughy B's
1239 Roosevelt Ave, West York
No reviews yet
Popular items
Small Sub/Cheesesteak w/ Fries & Drink
$8.99
2 Liter
$3.99
Pizza Burger
$10.99
More about Doughy B's
Albertos Pizza
2736 S Queen St, York
No reviews yet
More about Albertos Pizza
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in York
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Quesadillas
Egg Rolls
More near York to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston