Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

2530 W Market St

West York, PA 17404

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
French Fries
Cheeseburger Sub

G's Famous Bread

Most say it's the best bread in the world. We humbly agree.

Loaf of Bread

$1.50

Most say it's the best bread in the world. We humbly agree. ~ Baked multiple times per day ~

Garlic Bread

$2.50

A thick, fluffy version of our famous bread.

Pizza Bread

$6.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella on a loaf of our famous bread. Add your favorite toppings.

Bread Sticks

$6.50

with Pizza Sauce | A tubular version of our famous bread. Great for dipping!

Garlic Knots

$6.00

with Pizza Sauce | Our fresh, homemade dough tied in knots and brushed with garlic butter

Starters, Fries & Baskets

Would you like to start with an appetizer?.. Or perhaps a tasty basket of protein and fries?

Crab Dip in Bread Bowl

$11.00

Homemade crab dip served in a homemade bread bowl with melted mozzarella cheese and crostinis

Crab Dip

$11.00

Homemade crab dip with melted mozzarella cheese and served with EXTRA crostinis

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00+

Choose amount & dipping sauce(s)

Breaded Calamari

$11.00

Deep Fried Combo

$10.50

with Pizza Sauce | Breaded broccoli, breaded cauliflower, breaded mushrooms, breaded zucchini sticks, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

with Pizza Sauce

Breaded Broccoli

$7.50

with Pizza Sauce

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.50

with Pizza Sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

with Pizza Sauce

Breaded Zucchini Sticks

$7.50

with Pizza Sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.50

Cream cheese or cheddar

Onion Rings

$7.50

French Fries

$4.50+

Choose size, toppings & sauces

Spicy Curly Fries

$6.00

Choose toppings & sauces

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Clam Strips Basket

$11.00

Fried clam strips & fries with choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.50

Fried chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Fried shrimp, fries & coleslaw with choice of dipping sauce

Wings

6 Bone-In Wings

6 Bone-In Wings

$9.00

12 Bone-In Wings

$18.00

18 Bone-In Wings

$27.00

6 Boneless Breaded Wings

$9.00

12 Boneless Breaded Wings

$18.00

18 Boneless Breaded Wings

$27.00

6 Vegetarian Wings

$10.00

12 Vegetarian Wings

$18.00

18 Vegetarian Wings

$27.00

7 Breaded Chicken Wings

$7.50

Dipping Sauces

Go ahead... dip it up!

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Mustard

$0.25

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Zesty Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Gravy

$0.75

Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Pizzas & Strombolis

Hand-tossed or Sicilian (square, thick, and airy). Build your own or try one of our specialties.

Large Pizza

$13.50

16" | Homemade and hand tossed topped with homemade tomato sauce and the finest shredded Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Baked to Perfection.

Medium Pizza

$12.50

14"

Small Pizza

$11.00

10"

Slice of Pizza

$2.50

Large Sicilian Pizza

$15.00

14" | Square, pan-style, thick crust topped with homemade tomato sauce and the finest shredded Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

Small Sicilian Pizza

$12.50

11"

Slice of Sicilian Pizza

$3.25

Large Stromboli or Calzone

$12.50

Small Stromboli or Calzone

$9.00

Cauliflower & Keto Pizzas

Dietary options for all!

Keto Crust Pizza

$14.50

10"

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.00

12"

Cold Subs

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano on our famous homemade bread. Available as a wrap, panini, gluten-free cauliflower wrap, or keto wrap.. or go breadless!

Italian Sub

$6.25+

Ham, Genoa salami and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Italian Deluxe Sub

$6.25+

Ham, Genoa salami, provolone and ham capicola with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

American Sub

$6.25+

Ham, Genoa salami and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Cheese Sub

$6.25+

Provolone and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Ham & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Ham Capicola & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey, Ham & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Roast Beef Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Roast Beef & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Salami & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Tuna Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Tuna & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Egg & Olive Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Hot Subs

Served on our famous homemade bread. Available as a wrap, panini, gluten-free cauliflower wrap, or keto wrap.. or go breadless!

Ham Boat Sub

$6.25+

Ham and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey Boat Sub

$6.25+

Oven roasted turkey and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Roast Beef Boat Sub

$6.25+

Roast beef and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Veggie Boat Sub

$6.25+

Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, zucchini, carrots., lettuce, tomatoes & provolone. Toasted.

Tuna Boat Sub

$6.25+

Homemade tuna salad and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$6.25+

Fried hand breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Fried breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, Provolone cheese, toasted

Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.25+

Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.

Meatball Sub

$6.25+

Meatballs & tomato sauce

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Meatballs, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.

Sausage Sub

$6.25+

Italian sausage & tomato sauce

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Italian sausage, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub

$6.25+

Italian sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers & tomato sauce

Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Sub

$6.25+

Italian sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & tomato sauce

Veal Cutlet Sub

$6.25+

Hand breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Veal Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Hand breaded veal cutlet, tomato & Provolone. Toasted.

Fish Filet Sub

$6.25+

Breaded haddock with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Fish Filet & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

Breaded haddock & provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

BLT Sub

$6.25+

Bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

French Dip Sub

$6.25+

Roast beef & Swiss cheese, toasted and served with au jus sauce

Hot Roast Beef Sub

$6.25+

Sliced roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Steaks

Served on our famous homemade bread.

Cheese Steak Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions & tomato sauce

Cheese Steak Deluxe Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & tomato sauce

California Cheese Steak Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions, mayonnaise, lettuce & tomatoes

Philly Style Cheese Steak Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, cheese sauce & fried onions

Pizza Steak Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, provolone, fried onions & pizza sauce. Toasted.

Pizza Steak Deluxe Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, provolone, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & pizza sauce

Round Steak on a Bun

$7.50

Folded steak meat, American cheese, fried onions, tomatoes & pickles on a bun

Chicken Steak Sub

