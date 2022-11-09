Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
2530 W Market St
West York, PA 17404
Popular Items
G's Famous Bread
Loaf of Bread
Most say it's the best bread in the world. We humbly agree. ~ Baked multiple times per day ~
Garlic Bread
A thick, fluffy version of our famous bread.
Pizza Bread
Pizza sauce and mozzarella on a loaf of our famous bread. Add your favorite toppings.
Bread Sticks
with Pizza Sauce | A tubular version of our famous bread. Great for dipping!
Garlic Knots
with Pizza Sauce | Our fresh, homemade dough tied in knots and brushed with garlic butter
Starters, Fries & Baskets
Crab Dip in Bread Bowl
Homemade crab dip served in a homemade bread bowl with melted mozzarella cheese and crostinis
Crab Dip
Homemade crab dip with melted mozzarella cheese and served with EXTRA crostinis
Chicken Nuggets
Choose amount & dipping sauce(s)
Breaded Calamari
Deep Fried Combo
with Pizza Sauce | Breaded broccoli, breaded cauliflower, breaded mushrooms, breaded zucchini sticks, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings
Mozzarella Sticks
with Pizza Sauce
Breaded Broccoli
with Pizza Sauce
Breaded Cauliflower
with Pizza Sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
with Pizza Sauce
Breaded Zucchini Sticks
with Pizza Sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Cream cheese or cheddar
Onion Rings
French Fries
Choose size, toppings & sauces
Spicy Curly Fries
Choose toppings & sauces
Funnel Cake Fries
Sprinkled with powdered sugar
Clam Strips Basket
Fried clam strips & fries with choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders Basket
Fried chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce
Shrimp Basket
Fried shrimp, fries & coleslaw with choice of dipping sauce
Wings
Dipping Sauces
Pizzas & Strombolis
Large Pizza
16" | Homemade and hand tossed topped with homemade tomato sauce and the finest shredded Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Baked to Perfection.
Medium Pizza
14"
Small Pizza
10"
Slice of Pizza
Large Sicilian Pizza
14" | Square, pan-style, thick crust topped with homemade tomato sauce and the finest shredded Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
Small Sicilian Pizza
11"
Slice of Sicilian Pizza
Large Stromboli or Calzone
Small Stromboli or Calzone
Cauliflower & Keto Pizzas
Cold Subs
Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa salami and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Italian Deluxe Sub
Ham, Genoa salami, provolone and ham capicola with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
American Sub
Ham, Genoa salami and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Cheese Sub
Provolone and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Ham & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Ham Capicola & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey, Ham & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Roast Beef Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Roast Beef & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Salami & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Tuna Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Tuna & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Egg & Olive Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Hot Subs
Ham Boat Sub
Ham and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey Boat Sub
Oven roasted turkey and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Roast Beef Boat Sub
Roast beef and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Veggie Boat Sub
Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, zucchini, carrots., lettuce, tomatoes & provolone. Toasted.
Tuna Boat Sub
Homemade tuna salad and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Fried hand breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fried breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, Provolone cheese, toasted
Grilled Chicken Sub
Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs & tomato sauce
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.
Sausage Sub
Italian sausage & tomato sauce
Sausage Parmesan Sub
Italian sausage, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub
Italian sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers & tomato sauce
Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Sub
Italian sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & tomato sauce
Veal Cutlet Sub
Hand breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Veal Parmesan Sub
Hand breaded veal cutlet, tomato & Provolone. Toasted.
Fish Filet Sub
Breaded haddock with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Fish Filet & Provolone Sub
Breaded haddock & provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
BLT Sub
Bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
French Dip Sub
Roast beef & Swiss cheese, toasted and served with au jus sauce
Hot Roast Beef Sub
Sliced roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Steaks
Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions & tomato sauce
Cheese Steak Deluxe Sub
Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & tomato sauce
California Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions, mayonnaise, lettuce & tomatoes
Philly Style Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped steak, cheese sauce & fried onions
Pizza Steak Sub
Chopped steak, provolone, fried onions & pizza sauce. Toasted.
Pizza Steak Deluxe Sub
Chopped steak, provolone, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & pizza sauce
Round Steak on a Bun
Folded steak meat, American cheese, fried onions, tomatoes & pickles on a bun