Pizza

Albertos Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2736 S Queen St

York, PA 17403

Order Again

Burgers

All American Burger

$6.75

Bacon Chedder Burger

$6.99

Big Boy

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$4.50

Hamburger

$4.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99

Pizzaburger

$4.50

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$7.00

Meat Calzone

$8.25

Spinach Calzone

$7.50

Veggi Calzone

$8.25

Children's Menu

K Cheeseburger

$5.99

K Cheese Ravioli

$5.99

K Chicken Fingers

$5.99

K Dino Nuggets

$5.99

K Grilled Cheese

$5.99

K Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

K Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$5.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$2.95

Strawberry Glaze

$0.50

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti Chicken

$10.95

Spaghetti Eggplant

$10.95

Spaghetti w/Sauce

$8.99

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$10.50

Spaghetti w/Mushrooms

$9.70

Spaghetti w/Sausage

$10.20

Spaghetti Veal

$10.95

Dinner To Go

$0.50

Pizza

Slice

$1.75

Personal Pizza

$4.99

Personal White

$5.75

Spaghetti Pizza

$5.50

Personal Sic

$5.75

Gluten free

$8.95

Sm Plain

$9.00

Sm Sicilian Pizza

$10.45

Sm White Pizza

$10.75

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Lg Alberto’s Special

$16.95

Lg Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.99

Lg Chicken Pizza

$14.50

Lg Chop Steak Pizza

$13.99

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.95

Lg Philly Pizza

$13.99

Lg Plain

$10.25

Lg Sicilian Pizza

$11.75

Lg Spaghetti Pizza

$12.95

Lg Vegi Pizza

$12.95

Lg White Pizza

$12.50

Pizza Specials

Two Pizza Special

$15.95

2 Topping Pizza Special

$11.70

Platters

Chicken Finger Platter

$7.50

Fishermans Platter

$8.95

Shrimp Basket

$7.95

Ruebens

Rachel

$7.99

Rueben

$7.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$5.25

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$5.25

Fish Sandwich

$4.99

Round Steak

$4.99

Veal Parm Sandwich

$5.95

Soups & Salads

Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Bowl Crab Vegetable

$4.75

Bowl Wedding Soup

$4.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.25

Caesar Salad

$4.75

Chef Salad

$7.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.75

Cup Wedding Soup

$3.50

Garden Salad

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.25

Med Salad

$6.25

Tuna Salad

$6.75

Specialty Pastas

Baked Ziti

$10.50

Cheese Manicotti

$9.25

Cheese Ravioli

$9.95

Cheese Tortellini

$9.25

Chicken Alfredo

$12.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.75

Lasagna

$11.50

Meat Ravioli

$9.95

Mixed Ravioli

$9.95

Crab Alfredo

$13.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.50

Shrimp Scampi

$13.50

Spaghetti Aglio

$13.50

Stuffed Shells

$10.50

Starter & Side Orders

Apple Sauce

$0.95

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$4.15

Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Chicken finger (5)

$5.99

Curly Fries

$3.40

French Fries

$3.15

Fried Calamari

$5.95Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$1.15

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$1.55

Gravy Fries

$4.05

Meatballs

$4.99

Meatballs w/Cheese

$5.50

Mini Tacos

$5.75

Old Bay French Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pickle Chips

$4.95

Pizza Fries

$4.90

Poppers

$5.50

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Zucchini Sticks

$3.99

Wisc. Cheese Curds

$4.95

Chips 2.29

$2.29

Chips 439

$4.39

xtra gravy

$0.95

Stromboli

Sm Antolli Boli

$7.25

Sm Bacon Cheese Boli

$6.95

Sm Cheese Boli

$6.95

Sm Chicken Boli

$7.50

Sm Chop Steak Boli

$7.99

Sm Ham & Cheese Boli

$6.95

Sm Hawaiian Boli

$6.95

Sm Italian Boli

$6.95

Sm Killer Boli

$7.99

Sm Meatball Boli

$6.95

Sm Original Boli

$6.95

Sm Pepperoni Boli

$6.95

Sm Philly Boli

$7.99

Sm Pizza Boli

$6.95

Sm Veggi Boli

$6.95

Lg Antolli Boli

$13.95

Lg Bacon Cheese Boli

$12.95

Lg Cheese Boli

$12.95

Lg Chicken Boli

$14.50

Lg Chop Steak Boli

$14.99

Lg Ham & Cheese Boli

$12.95

Lg Hawaiian Boli

$12.95

Lg Italian Boli

$12.95

Lg Killer Boli

$14.99

Lg Meatball Boli

$12.95

Lg Original Boli

$12.95

Lg Pepperoni Boli

$12.95

Lg Philly Boli

$14.99

Lg Pizza Boli

$12.95

Lg Vegetarian Boli

$12.95

Stomboli Special

$19.50

Subs

Sm Cheese Sub

$4.95

Sm Cheeseburger Sub

$4.99

Sm Chop Steak

$6.00

Sm Cold Cut

$4.99

Sm Ham Boat

$4.99

Sm Ham Sub

$4.99

Sm Italian Boat

$4.99

Sm Italian Sub

$4.99

Sm Meatball Sub

$4.99

Sm Pizzaburger Sub

$4.99

Sm Salami & Cheese

$4.50

Sm Steak Sub

$6.00

Sm Tuna Boat

$4.99

Sm Tuna Sub

$4.99

Sm Turkey Boat

$4.99

Sm Turkey Sub

$4.99

Lg Cheese Sub

$7.25

Lg Cheeseberger Sub

$6.99

Lg Chicken Boat

$7.55

Lg Chicken Parm

$7.50

Lg Chicken Philly

$7.55

Lg Chicken Terr

$8.05

Lg Chop

$7.75

Lg Cold Cut

$6.50

Lg Eggplant Parm

$7.50

Lg Fish Sub

$6.99

Lg Ham Boat

$6.99

Lg Ham Sub

$6.99

Lg Hot Sausage

$7.50

Lg Italian Boat

$6.99

Lg Italian Sub

$6.99

Lg Meatball Sub

$6.99

Lg Philly Steak

$7.75

Lg Pizzaberger Sub

$6.99

Lg Salami & Cheese

$6.50

Lg Steak Sub

$7.75

Lg Sweet Sausage

$7.50

Lg Tuna Boat

$6.99

Lg Tuna Sub

$6.99

Lg Turkey Boat

$6.99

Lg Turkey Sub

$6.99

Lg Veal Parm

$7.75

Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.99

Chopsteak Wrap

$7.94

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Philly Wrap

$7.94

Sweet and Sour Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$6.99

Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Beverages

Btl Water

$1.20

Coffee

$1.25

Hot Tea

$1.05

Kids Soda

$1.75

Refill To Go

$0.50

Soda

$2.99

Soda 2Ltr

$2.09

Soda ToGo Lg

$1.75

Soda ToGo Med

$1.55

Soda ToGo Sm

$1.35

Apple Juice

$1.65

Milk

$1.99

LG Pitcher of Soda

$6.95

Sm Pitcher of Soda

$3.95

Drinks

Beverage

$2.00

Lg Pitcher

$6.95

Sm Pitcher

$3.95

Aluminum Bottle

$2.00

Beverage

$4.25

Liquor

Stoli

Smirnoff

Pinnacle

Ketel One

Tito's

Stoli Double

Smirnoff Double

Pinnacle Double

Ketel One Double

Tito's Double

Bombay

Tanqueray

Hendrix

Bombay Double

Tanqueray Double

Hendrix Double

Cuervo

Patron

Espolon

Cuervo Double

Patron Double

Espolon Double

Don Q

Malibu

Bacardi

Captain Morgan's

$4.25

Don Q Double

Malibu Double

Bacardi Double

Captain Morgan's Double

Jack Daniels

$4.25

Wild Turkey

Jameson

Jim Beam

$4.25

Jack Daniels Double

Wild Turkey Double

Jameson Double

Jim Beam Double

Dewar's

Glenlivet

Dewar's Double

Glenlivet Double

Hennesy VS

Henessey VS Double

Bailey's

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Bailey's Double

Jagermeister Double

Kahlua Double

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2736 S Queen St, York, PA 17403

Directions

Gallery
Albertos Pizza image
Albertos Pizza image

