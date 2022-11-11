- Home
- /
- Spring Grove
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Genova's Pizza & Restaurant
Genova's Pizza & Restaurant
No reviews yet
462 North Main St
Spring Grove, PA 17362
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
G's Famous Bread
Loaf of Bread
Most say it's the best bread in the world. We humbly agree. ~ Baked multiple times per day ~
Garlic Bread
Our famous bread with butter & garlic.
Pizza Bread
Pizza sauce and mozzarella on a loaf of our famous bread. Add your favorite toppings.
Bread Sticks
with Pizza Sauce | A tubular version of our famous bread. Great for dipping!
Starters, Fries & Baskets
Crab Dip
Homemade crab dip with melted mozzarella cheese and served with garlic bread
Chicken Nuggets
Choose amount & dipping sauce(s)
Breaded Calamari
Deep Fried Combo
with Pizza Sauce | Breaded cauliflower, breaded mushrooms, breaded zucchini sticks, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings
Mozzarella Sticks
with Pizza Sauce
Breaded Broccoli
with Pizza Sauce
Breaded Cauliflower
with Pizza Sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
with Pizza Sauce
Breaded Zucchini Sticks
with Pizza Sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Cream cheese or cheddar
Onion Rings
French Fries
Choose size, toppings & sauces
Spicy Curly Fries
Choose toppings & sauces
Funnel Cake Fries
Sprinkled with powdered sugar
Chicken Tenders Basket
Fried chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce
Battered Cod Basket
Battered cod & fries with choice of dipping sauce
Shrimp Basket
Fried shrimp, fries & coleslaw with choice of dipping sauce
Wings
Dipping Sauces
Pizzas & Strombolis
Large Pizza
16" | Homemade and hand tossed topped with homemade tomato sauce and the finest shredded Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Baked to Perfection.
Medium Pizza
14"
Small Pizza
10"
Slice of Pizza
Large Sicilian Pizza
14" | Square, pan-style, thick crust topped with homemade tomato sauce and the finest shredded Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
Small Sicilian Pizza
11"
Slice of Sicilian Pizza
Large Stromboli or Calzone
Small Stromboli or Calzone
Cauliflower & GF Pizzas
Cold Subs
Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa salami and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Italian Deluxe Sub
Ham, Genoa salami, provolone and ham capicola with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
American Sub
Ham, Genoa salami and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Cheese Sub
Provolone and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Ham & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Ham Capicola & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey, Ham & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Roast Beef Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Roast Beef & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Salami & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Tuna Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Tuna & Provolone Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Hot Subs
Ham Boat Sub
Ham and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey Boat Sub
Oven roasted turkey and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Roast Beef Boat Sub
Roast beef and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Veggie Boat Sub
Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, zucchini, carrots., lettuce, tomatoes & provolone. Toasted.
Tuna Boat Sub
Homemade tuna salad and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Fried hand breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fried breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, Provolone cheese, toasted
Grilled Chicken Sub
Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.
Sausage Parmesan Sub
Italian sausage, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub
Italian sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers & tomato sauce
Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Sub
Italian sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & tomato sauce
Veal Cutlet Sub
Hand breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Veal Parmesan Sub
Hand breaded veal cutlet, tomato & Provolone. Toasted.
Fish Filet Sub
Breaded haddock with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Fish Filet & Provolone Sub
Breaded haddock & provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
BLT Sub
Bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Hot Roast Beef Sub
Sliced roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Paninis
Italiano Panini
Ham, Genoa salami, provolone, red onions, sweet peppers & olive oil
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto ham, fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes & olive oil
Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham, provolone, red onions, sweet peppers & olive oil
Turkey Panini
Oven roasted turkey, Swiss & horseradish
Roast Beef Panini
Roast beef, Swiss & horseradish
Bourbon Chicken Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, honey mustard & bourbon sauce
Vegetable Panini
Sautéed broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, green peppers, sweet peppers, red onions, garlic, oil & provolone
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh basil & olive oil
Steaks
Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions & tomato sauce
Cheese Steak Deluxe Sub
Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & tomato sauce
Pizza Steak Sub
Chopped steak, provolone, fried onions & pizza sauce. Toasted.
Pizza Steak Deluxe Sub
Chopped steak, provolone, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & pizza sauce
Round Steak on a Bun
Folded steak meat, American cheese, fried onions, tomatoes & pickles on a bun
Chicken Steak Sub
Chopped chicken steak, American cheese, fried onions & tomato sauce
Chicken Steak Deluxe Sub
Chopped chicken steak, American cheese, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & tomato sauce
Burgers
Hamburger Sub
2 beef patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano & tomato sauce
Cheeseburger Sub
2 beef patties, American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano & tomato sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
2 beef patties, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano & tomato sauce
Pizzaburger Sub
2 patties, provolone, pizza sauce & oregano. Toasted.
Hamburger on a Bun
¼ lb beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Cheeseburger on a Bun
¼ lb beef patty, American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Bacon Cheeseburger on a Bun
¼ lb beef patty with bacon, American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Pizzaburger on a Bun
¼ lb burger with pizza sauce & provolone
Pasta Entrées
Create Your Own Pasta Dish
Choose your favorite pasta, sauce & protein(s).
Tortellini Genovese
Tortellini flipped in a creamy pesto sauce. Served with bread & salad.
Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta, topped with meat sauce and baked with provolone. Served with bread & salad.
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed with seasoned ricotta, topped with homemade meat sauce and provolone. Served with bread & salad.
Baked Ziti
Ziti, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan and provolone baked in the oven. Served with bread & salad.
Lasagna
Pasta layered with meat sauce, American cheese, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta, topped with provolone and baked in the oven. Served with bread & salad.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in creamy alfredo sauce. Served with bread & salad.
Clams with Spaghetti
Picked Little Neck clams and steamed clams in the shell over spaghetti with your choice of sauce: garlic & oil, alfredo or marinara. Served with bread & salad.
Fettuccini Primavera
Onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots & zucchini sautéed in garlic and oil with a touch of white wine over fettuccine. Served with bread & salad.
Chicken, Veal & Sausage Entrées
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Lightly breaded, pan-fried chicken served over fettuccine Alfredo. Served with bread & salad.
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken breast, pan-fried and topped with homemade tomato sauce and provolone, served with spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken, onions and mushrooms tossed in a Marsala wine, demi-glace sauce, served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo. Served with bread & salad.
Chicken Primavera
Marinated grilled chicken breast, onions, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli and cauliflower sautéed in garlic and olive oil tossed in linguini. Served with bread & salad.
Veal Parmigiana
Hand breaded veal, pan-fried and topped with homemade tomato sauce and provolone, served with spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.
Veal Marsala
Sautéed chicken, onions and mushrooms tossed in a Marsala wine, demi-glace sauce, served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo. Served with bread & salad.
Spicy Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Spicy Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers & onions topped with tomato sauce and served with spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.
Spicy Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
Spicy Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers, onions & mushrooms topped with tomato sauce and served with spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.
Seafood Entrées
Seafood Combo
Shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, clams, mussels & Alfredo sauce, served over fettuccine. Served with bread & salad.
Seafood Primavera
Shrimp, scallops & crab meat tossed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, garlic & oil, served over linguini. Served with bread & salad.
La Pescatore
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, clams & mussels, married with marinara, served over linguini. Served with bread & salad.
Mussels Marinara
18 mussels in homemade marinara served over linguini. Served with bread & salad.
Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo shrimp sautéed and tossed in Alfredo sauce, served with fettuccine. Served with bread & salad.
Shrimp Marinara
Jumbo shrimp sautéed, tossed with marinara and linguini. Served with bread & salad.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp baked in scampi butter, served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo. Served with bread & salad.
Golden Fried Shrimp & Fries
Butterflied jumbo shrimp, breaded and fried, served with fries
Vegetarian Entrées
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, fried, topped with tomato sauce & provolone, served with a side of spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.
Fettuccini Primavera
Onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots & zucchini sautéed in garlic and oil with a touch of white wine over fettuccine. Served with bread & salad.
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives & croutons
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives & croutons with grilled chicken
Garden Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives & croutons with grilled shrimp
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives, croutons, ham, turkey and provolone
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives, croutons, ham, turkey, salami, ham capicola, pepperoni, egg and provolone
Tuna Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives, croutons and tuna salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, croutons and Caesar dressing on the side
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side, with grilled chicken
Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side, with grilled shrimp
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, green olives, and feta cheese
Caprese Salad
Romaine, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette. One size.
Soups of the Day
Martin's® Chips & Curls
Desserts
Beverages
Subs
3 Foot Sub Tray
Italian • American • American & Provolone Cheese • Ham & Provolone • Turkey & Provolone • Roast Beef & Provolone • Salami & Provolone • Tuna
Italian Sub Tray
Ham, Genoa salami and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
American Sub Tray
Ham, Genoa salami and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Ham & Provolone Sub Tray
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey Sub Tray
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey & Provolone Sub Tray
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Turkey, Ham & Provolone Sub Tray
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Mixed Sub Tray (Small)
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Mixed Sub Tray (Large)
with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano
Pastas
Ziti Tray
Ziti, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan and provolone baked in the oven.
Lasagna Tray
Pasta layered with meat sauce, American cheese, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta, topped with provolone and baked in the oven.
Manicotti Tray
Stuffed with ricotta, topped with meat sauce and baked with provolone.
Stuffed Shells Tray
Stuffed with seasoned ricotta, topped with homemade meat sauce and provolone.
Tortellini Alfredo Tray
Tortellini tossed in creamy alfredo sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo Tray
Fettuccine tossed in creamy alfredo sauce
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce Tray
Spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce
Entrées
Chicken Parmigiana Tray
Hand breaded chicken breast, pan-fried and topped with homemade tomato sauce and provolone. Comes with spaghetti.
Chicken Alfredo Tray
Lightly breaded, pan-fried chicken and a creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Marsala Tray
Sautéed chicken, onions and mushrooms tossed in a Marsala wine, demi-glace sauce. Comes with fettuccine alfredo.
Meatballs & Sauce Tray
Meatballs and homemade sauce
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Tray
Spicy Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers & onions topped with tomato sauce. Comes with spaghetti.
Shrimp Scampi Tray
Jumbo shrimp baked in scampi butter. Comes with fettuccine alfredo.
Shrimp Parmigiana Tray
Jumbo shrimp topped with homemade tomato sauce and provolone. Comes with spaghetti.
Veggies, Meats & Cheeses
Salads
Wings
Dressings & Sauces
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Casual Italian dining
462 North Main St, Spring Grove, PA 17362