Pizza

Genova's Pizza & Restaurant

462 North Main St

Spring Grove, PA 17362

Popular Items

Large Pizza
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks

G's Famous Bread

Most say it's the best bread in the world. We humbly agree.

Loaf of Bread

$1.50

Most say it's the best bread in the world. We humbly agree. ~ Baked multiple times per day ~

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Our famous bread with butter & garlic.

Pizza Bread

$6.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella on a loaf of our famous bread. Add your favorite toppings.

Bread Sticks

$6.50

with Pizza Sauce | A tubular version of our famous bread. Great for dipping!

Starters, Fries & Baskets

Would you like to start with an appetizer?.. Or perhaps a tasty basket of protein and fries?

Crab Dip

$11.00

Homemade crab dip with melted mozzarella cheese and served with garlic bread

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00+

Choose amount & dipping sauce(s)

Breaded Calamari

$11.00

Deep Fried Combo

$10.50

with Pizza Sauce | Breaded cauliflower, breaded mushrooms, breaded zucchini sticks, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

with Pizza Sauce

Breaded Broccoli

$7.50Out of stock

with Pizza Sauce

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.50

with Pizza Sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.50

with Pizza Sauce

Breaded Zucchini Sticks

$7.50

with Pizza Sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.50

Cream cheese or cheddar

Onion Rings

$7.50

French Fries

$4.50+

Choose size, toppings & sauces

Spicy Curly Fries

$6.00

Choose toppings & sauces

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.50

Fried chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce

Battered Cod Basket

$11.00

Battered cod & fries with choice of dipping sauce

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Fried shrimp, fries & coleslaw with choice of dipping sauce

Wings

Pick your style, amount, and sauce.
6 Bone-In Wings

6 Bone-In Wings

$9.00

12 Bone-In Wings

$18.00

18 Bone-In Wings

$27.00

6 Boneless Breaded Wings

$9.00

12 Boneless Breaded Wings

$18.00

18 Boneless Breaded Wings

$27.00

7 Breaded Chicken Wings

$7.50

Dipping Sauces

Go ahead... dip it up!

Extra Miles

$0.75

Pizzas & Strombolis

Hand-tossed or Sicilian (square, thick, and airy). Build your own or try one of our specialties.

Large Pizza

$13.50

16" | Homemade and hand tossed topped with homemade tomato sauce and the finest shredded Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Baked to Perfection.

Medium Pizza

$12.50

14"

Small Pizza

$11.00

10"

Slice of Pizza

$2.50

Large Sicilian Pizza

$15.00

14" | Square, pan-style, thick crust topped with homemade tomato sauce and the finest shredded Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.

Small Sicilian Pizza

$12.50Out of stock

11"

Slice of Sicilian Pizza

$3.25

Large Stromboli or Calzone

$12.50

Small Stromboli or Calzone

$9.00

Cauliflower & GF Pizzas

Dietary options for all!

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.00

12"

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

12"

Cold Subs

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano on our famous homemade bread. Available as a wrap, panini, gluten-free cauliflower wrap, or keto wrap.. or go breadless!

Italian Sub

$6.25+

Ham, Genoa salami and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Italian Deluxe Sub

$6.25+

Ham, Genoa salami, provolone and ham capicola with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

American Sub

$6.25+

Ham, Genoa salami and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Cheese Sub

$6.25+

Provolone and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Ham & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Ham Capicola & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey, Ham & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Roast Beef Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Roast Beef & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Salami & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Tuna Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Tuna & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Hot Subs

Served on our famous homemade bread. Available as a wrap, panini, gluten-free cauliflower wrap, or keto wrap.. or go breadless!

Ham Boat Sub

$6.25+

Ham and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey Boat Sub

$6.25+

Oven roasted turkey and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Roast Beef Boat Sub

$6.25+

Roast beef and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Veggie Boat Sub

$6.25+

Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, zucchini, carrots., lettuce, tomatoes & provolone. Toasted.

Tuna Boat Sub

$6.25+

Homemade tuna salad and provolone, toasted with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$6.25+

Fried hand breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Fried breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, Provolone cheese, toasted

Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.25+

Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Meatballs, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Italian sausage, tomato sauce & Provolone. Toasted.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub

$6.25+

Italian sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers & tomato sauce

Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Sub

$6.25+

Italian sausage, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & tomato sauce

Veal Cutlet Sub

$6.25+

Hand breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Veal Parmesan Sub

$6.25+

Hand breaded veal cutlet, tomato & Provolone. Toasted.

Fish Filet Sub

$6.25+

Breaded haddock with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Fish Filet & Provolone Sub

$6.25+

Breaded haddock & provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

BLT Sub

$6.25+

Bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Hot Roast Beef Sub

$6.25+

Sliced roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Paninis

Our paninis can be wraps! >> Our wraps can be paninis! We have gluten-free and Keto options as well.. or go breadless. You're the boss.

Italiano Panini

$9.50

Ham, Genoa salami, provolone, red onions, sweet peppers & olive oil

Prosciutto Panini

$9.50

Prosciutto ham, fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes & olive oil

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.50

Ham, provolone, red onions, sweet peppers & olive oil

Turkey Panini

$9.50

Oven roasted turkey, Swiss & horseradish

Roast Beef Panini

$9.75

Roast beef, Swiss & horseradish

Bourbon Chicken Panini

$9.75

Marinated grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, honey mustard & bourbon sauce

Vegetable Panini

$9.50

Sautéed broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, green peppers, sweet peppers, red onions, garlic, oil & provolone

Caprese Panini

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, roasted red peppers, fresh basil & olive oil

Steaks

Served on our famous homemade bread.

Cheese Steak Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions & tomato sauce

Cheese Steak Deluxe Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, American cheese, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & tomato sauce

Pizza Steak Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, provolone, fried onions & pizza sauce. Toasted.

Pizza Steak Deluxe Sub

$6.25+

Chopped steak, provolone, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & pizza sauce

Round Steak on a Bun

$7.50

Folded steak meat, American cheese, fried onions, tomatoes & pickles on a bun

Chicken Steak Sub

$6.25+

Chopped chicken steak, American cheese, fried onions & tomato sauce

Chicken Steak Deluxe Sub

$6.25+

Chopped chicken steak, American cheese, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers & tomato sauce

Burgers

Famous bread or a bun.. your call.

Hamburger Sub

$6.25+

2 beef patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano & tomato sauce

Cheeseburger Sub

$6.25+

2 beef patties, American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano & tomato sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$6.25+

2 beef patties, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano & tomato sauce

Pizzaburger Sub

$6.25+

2 patties, provolone, pizza sauce & oregano. Toasted.

Hamburger on a Bun

$6.50

¼ lb beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Cheeseburger on a Bun

$7.00

¼ lb beef patty, American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Bacon Cheeseburger on a Bun

$8.00

¼ lb beef patty with bacon, American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Pizzaburger on a Bun

$7.00

¼ lb burger with pizza sauce & provolone

Pasta Entrées

Served with salad & our famous homemade bread. Add a Caesar side salad and/or garlic bread for total satisfaction!
Create Your Own Pasta Dish

Create Your Own Pasta Dish

$12.00

Choose your favorite pasta, sauce & protein(s).

Tortellini Genovese

$13.00

Tortellini flipped in a creamy pesto sauce. Served with bread & salad.

Manicotti

$13.00

Stuffed with ricotta, topped with meat sauce and baked with provolone. Served with bread & salad.

Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Stuffed with seasoned ricotta, topped with homemade meat sauce and provolone. Served with bread & salad.

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Ziti, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan and provolone baked in the oven. Served with bread & salad.

Lasagna

$13.00

Pasta layered with meat sauce, American cheese, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta, topped with provolone and baked in the oven. Served with bread & salad.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00

Fettuccine tossed in creamy alfredo sauce. Served with bread & salad.

Clams with Spaghetti

Clams with Spaghetti

$13.00

Picked Little Neck clams and steamed clams in the shell over spaghetti with your choice of sauce: garlic & oil, alfredo or marinara. Served with bread & salad.

Fettuccini Primavera

$14.00

Onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots & zucchini sautéed in garlic and oil with a touch of white wine over fettuccine. Served with bread & salad.

Chicken, Veal & Sausage Entrées

Served with salad or soup & our famous homemade bread. Add a Caesar side salad and/or garlic bread for utmost satisfaction!

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.50

Lightly breaded, pan-fried chicken served over fettuccine Alfredo. Served with bread & salad.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, pan-fried and topped with homemade tomato sauce and provolone, served with spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Sautéed chicken, onions and mushrooms tossed in a Marsala wine, demi-glace sauce, served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo. Served with bread & salad.

Chicken Primavera

Chicken Primavera

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, onions, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli and cauliflower sautéed in garlic and olive oil tossed in linguini. Served with bread & salad.

Veal Parmigiana

$19.00

Hand breaded veal, pan-fried and topped with homemade tomato sauce and provolone, served with spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Sautéed chicken, onions and mushrooms tossed in a Marsala wine, demi-glace sauce, served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo. Served with bread & salad.

Spicy Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$16.00

Spicy Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers & onions topped with tomato sauce and served with spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.

Spicy Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms

$18.00

Spicy Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers, onions & mushrooms topped with tomato sauce and served with spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.

Seafood Entrées

Served with salad or soup & our famous homemade bread. Add a Caesar side salad and/or garlic bread for maximum satisfaction!
Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$20.00

Shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, clams, mussels & Alfredo sauce, served over fettuccine. Served with bread & salad.

Seafood Primavera

Seafood Primavera

$20.00

Shrimp, scallops & crab meat tossed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, garlic & oil, served over linguini. Served with bread & salad.

La Pescatore

La Pescatore

$20.00

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, clams & mussels, married with marinara, served over linguini. Served with bread & salad.

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

18 mussels in homemade marinara served over linguini. Served with bread & salad.

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed and tossed in Alfredo sauce, served with fettuccine. Served with bread & salad.

Shrimp Marinara

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed, tossed with marinara and linguini. Served with bread & salad.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp baked in scampi butter, served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo. Served with bread & salad.

Golden Fried Shrimp & Fries

$16.00

Butterflied jumbo shrimp, breaded and fried, served with fries

Vegetarian Entrées

Served with salad or soup & our famous homemade bread. Add a Caesar side salad and/or garlic bread for supreme satisfaction!

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Breaded eggplant, fried, topped with tomato sauce & provolone, served with a side of spaghetti or fries. Served with bread & salad.

Fettuccini Primavera

$14.00

Onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots & zucchini sautéed in garlic and oil with a touch of white wine over fettuccine. Served with bread & salad.

Salads

Crisp and fresh!

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives & croutons

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.00+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives & croutons with grilled chicken

Garden Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$13.00+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives & croutons with grilled shrimp

Chef Salad

$9.00+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives, croutons, ham, turkey and provolone

Antipasto Salad

$10.00+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives, croutons, ham, turkey, salami, ham capicola, pepperoni, egg and provolone

Tuna Salad

$9.50+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green olives, black olives, croutons and tuna salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, croutons and Caesar dressing on the side

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.00+

Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side, with grilled chicken

Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$13.00+

Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side, with grilled shrimp

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, green olives, and feta cheese

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Romaine, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette. One size.

Soups of the Day

Be sure to select a soup that's associated with today!

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Be sure to select a soup that's associated with today!

Quart of Soup

$9.00

What day is today? Pick appropriately. (:

Martin's® Chips & Curls

Proudly serving Martin's® Potato Chips!

Kettle-Cook'd

$3.00+

Kettle-Cook'd Jalapeño

$3.00+

Kettle-Cook'd Bar-B-Q

$3.00+

Bar-B-Q Waffle

$3.00+

Kettle Gold Honey BBQ

$3.00+

Sour Cream & Onion

$3.00+

Party Mix

$3.00

Cheese Curls

$3.00

Desserts

Care to see our dessert menu?

Cannoli

$4.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Beverages

Fountain & bottled beverages

Fountain Beverage

$2.50

Quart Fountain Beverage

$3.50Out of stock

20oz Bottle

$2.20

2-Liter Bottle

$2.80

Subs

3 Foot Sub Tray

$55.00

Italian • American • American & Provolone Cheese • Ham & Provolone • Turkey & Provolone • Roast Beef & Provolone • Salami & Provolone • Tuna

Italian Sub Tray

$45.00+

Ham, Genoa salami and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

American Sub Tray

$45.00+

Ham, Genoa salami and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Ham & Provolone Sub Tray

$45.00+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey Sub Tray

$40.00+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey & Provolone Sub Tray

$45.00+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Turkey, Ham & Provolone Sub Tray

$50.00+

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Mixed Sub Tray (Small)

$45.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Mixed Sub Tray (Large)

$65.00

with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

Pastas

Ziti Tray

$55.00+

Ziti, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan and provolone baked in the oven.

Lasagna Tray

$55.00+

Pasta layered with meat sauce, American cheese, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta, topped with provolone and baked in the oven.

Manicotti Tray

$55.00+

Stuffed with ricotta, topped with meat sauce and baked with provolone.

Stuffed Shells Tray

$55.00+

Stuffed with seasoned ricotta, topped with homemade meat sauce and provolone.

Tortellini Alfredo Tray

$55.00+

Tortellini tossed in creamy alfredo sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo Tray

$55.00+

Fettuccine tossed in creamy alfredo sauce

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce Tray

$40.00+

Spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce

Entrées

Chicken Parmigiana Tray

$70.00+

Hand breaded chicken breast, pan-fried and topped with homemade tomato sauce and provolone. Comes with spaghetti.

Chicken Alfredo Tray

$70.00+

Lightly breaded, pan-fried chicken and a creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Marsala Tray

$70.00+

Sautéed chicken, onions and mushrooms tossed in a Marsala wine, demi-glace sauce. Comes with fettuccine alfredo.

Meatballs & Sauce Tray

$40.00+

Meatballs and homemade sauce

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Tray

$65.00+

Spicy Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers & onions topped with tomato sauce. Comes with spaghetti.

Shrimp Scampi Tray

$80.00+

Jumbo shrimp baked in scampi butter. Comes with fettuccine alfredo.

Shrimp Parmigiana Tray

$80.00+

Jumbo shrimp topped with homemade tomato sauce and provolone. Comes with spaghetti.

Veggies, Meats & Cheeses

Veggie Tray

$37.00

Assorted vegetables

Veggie & Cheese Tray

$47.00

Assorted vegetables & cheeses

Meat & Cheese Tray

$50.00

Assorted vegetables, meats & cheeses

Salads

Garden Salad Tray

$30.00+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, croutons, celery and egg

Caesar Salad Tray

$30.00+

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and tomatoes, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing

Wings

50 Wings

$62.50

Dressings & Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$2.50+

Blue Cheese Dressing

$3.00+

Poppy Seed Dressing (house dressing)

$4.50+

Extra Wing Sauce

$6.00

Tomato Sauce

$3.00+

Marinara Sauce

$6.50+

Meat Sauce

$5.00+

Alfredo Sauce

$5.00+

Cannolis

6 Cannolis

$20.00

12 Cannolis

$36.00
All hours
Sunday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Casual Italian dining

462 North Main St, Spring Grove, PA 17362

