Holy Hound Taproom

1,132 Reviews

$$

57 West Market Street

York, PA 17401

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Potato Bowl
Chipotle Burger

Appetizers

Appetizers

Basket of Chips

$3.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Buffalo Tenders & Fries

$12.00

3 chicken tenders and side of steak fries w/blue cheese or ranch Buffalo, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Gen Tso, Garlic Parmesan or Spicy Garlic

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried curds served w/spicy ranch

Crab Cake Eggrolls

$18.00

Crab meat egg rolls drizzled w/Old Bay remoulade

Crab Pretzel

$13.00

1 large York City Pretzel served w/warm crab dip

Disco Fries

$11.00

Steak fries w/cheese, scallions, spicy ranch and bacon

Fish Tacos

$10.00

3 tacos w/fried cod, slaw, cilantro and sweet Thai chili sauce

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

House-made tortilla chips covered w/pork, avocado, salsa, cheese, jalapeños and a side of sour cream

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Pierogies

$8.00

Stuffed with 3-cheese blend and topped w/caramelized onions, bacon, scallions and sriracha

Pork Tacos

$9.00

Smoked pork w/BBQ sauce and apple slaw on 2 flour tortillas

Potato Bowl

$13.00

Mashed potatoes w/2 chicken tenders, corn, bacon, cheese and gravy

Poutine

$12.00

Sweet potato fries topped with melted cheese curds, pulled pork and apple slaw

Pretzel w/ Cheese

$7.00

Served w/ beer cheese

Side Butternut Squash

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Steak Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Wings

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Soups & Salads

Hearts on Fire

$10.00

Romaine, egg, Parmesan, tomato, croutons & Caesar dressing (anchovies upon request)

Chalkboard Salad

$10.00

Rotating salad w/in-season ingredients

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

French Onion Cup

$5.00

French Onion Bowl

$7.00

Gumbo Cup

$6.00

Gumbo Bowl

$8.00

Ham And Bean Cup

$5.00

Ham And Bean Bowl

$7.00

Fusion

Pad Thai

$10.00

Poke

$10.00

Ramen

$8.00

Teriyaki Tuna

$18.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$12.00

6 oz of thin-sliced beef, provolone, fried onions and peppers on an Amorosa roll with or without sauce

Chicken Spin Dip Melt

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped w/ spinach artichoke dip, provolone and tomato on Texas toast

Chipotle Burger

$13.00

Blackened beef patty w/provolone, avocado, jalapeños and chipotle mayo on brioche

Cluck Norris

$13.00

Buttermilk and hot sauce marinated fried chicken served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioliand sweet Thai chili sauce on ciabatta

Cubano

$10.00

Tampa-style Cuban w/ Genoa salami, pulled pork, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles and honey mustard mayo on a roll

Gouda Burger

$15.00

Beef patty topped w/fried Gouda, candied bacon and tomato jam on brioche

Hella Delish

$12.00

Smoked turkey, avocado, arugula, candied bacon and aioli on multigrain

Loco Moco

$10.00

A Hawaiian staple of white rice topped with burger patty, brown gravy and an over easy egg

Meat Your Maker

$12.00

Beef patty topped w/cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard and aioli on ciabatta

Melter Skelter

$6.00

Grilled cheese with cheddar and provolone on multigrain bread

Pigs in Zen

$10.00

Pulled BBQ pork topped w/ creamy slaw on brioche

Save the Bay

$16.00

Beef patty toppped w/ crab dip and fresh crab meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and beer mustard served on pretzel roll

Tatonka

$16.00

Bison patty topped w/Danish blue cheese, red onion jam and aioli on brioche {no charge for meat sub}

White Whale

$16.00

6 oz Ahi tuna steak topped with Romaine, tomato and Old Bay remoulade on brioche (blackened or seared)

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Blueberry Eggrolls

$6.00

Stout Brownie

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Sd 1000 Island

$1.00

Sd Aioli

$1.00

Sd Bbq

$1.00

Sd Beer Cheese

$1.25

Sd Beer Mustard

$1.00

Sd Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sd Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Sd Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Sd Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Sd Crab Dip

$7.50

Sd Gravy

$0.75

Sd Honey Aioli

$1.00

Sd Honey Mustard

$1.00

Sd Italian

$1.00

Sd Meatball Sauce

$1.00

Sd Mayo

Sd Mustard

$0.75

Sd Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sd Ranch

$1.00

Sd Salsa

$1.00

Sd Salsa Verde

$1.50

Sd Sour Cream

$1.00

Sd Soy Sauce

$1.00

Sd Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Sd Sriracha

$1.00

Sd Sriracha Cream Sauce

$1.00

Sd Thai Chili

$1.25

Sd Unagi

$3.00

Sd Vinaigrette

$1.00

Sd Wasabi- Cucumber

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hallowed be thy Beer

Website

Location

57 West Market Street, York, PA 17401

Directions

