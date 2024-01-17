Hefty Lefty's Hoagies and Grinders
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Overstuffed hoagies stacked with freshly cut meats and veggies. Oven toasted grinders heaped with melted cheese. Served on fresh baked Italian rolls.
Location
34 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17401
Gallery