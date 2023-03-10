  • Home
Silantra Asian Street Kitchen York

No reviews yet

310 Town Center Drive

Shiloh, PA 17408

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl


Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Tofu Bowl

$11.00

Portobello Bowl

$11.00

Steak Bowl

$12.00

Pulled Pork Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Veggies Only Bowl

$8.00

Bing

Chicken Bing

$11.00

Tofu Bing

$11.00

Portobello Bing

$11.00

Steak Bing

$12.00

Pulled Pork Bing

$12.00

Shrimp Bing

$12.00

Veggies Only Bing

$8.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Passion Fruit Oolong Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea Latte

$4.50

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.36

Canned Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.36

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Shrimp Chips

$3.00

Vegan Cheesecake

$7.55

Bing

$0.94

Rice

$3.30

Veggie

$3.30

Protein - Chicken/Tofu/Portobello

$3.77

Protein - Steak/Pulled Pork/Shrimp

$4.72

Cup of Sauce

$0.47

Bottle of Sauce

$7.55

Merchandise

Tote Bag

$11.32

T-Shirt

$14.15

Kids Bowl FREE DRINK

Chicken Kids Bowl

$9.00

Tofu Kids Bowl

$9.00

Portobello Kids Bowl

$9.00

Steak Kids Bowl

$9.00

Pulled Pork Kids Bowl

$9.00

Shrimp Kids Bowl

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
310 Town Center Drive, Shiloh, PA 17408

