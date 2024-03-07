The Paddock on Market 3406 E Market St
3406 E Market St
East York, PA 17402
HOUSEMADE SOUPS
- FRENCH ONION$8.95
Caramelized onions, roasted stock, toasted croutons, melted provolone
- CUP - EASTERN SHORE CREAM OF CRAB SOUP (GF)$7.95
Fresh classic Chesapeake blue Cream of Crab aka "She Crab" soup. Delicate hints of Old Bay with bold Chesapeake jumbo lumps makes you smile!
- BOWL - EASTERN SHORE CREAM OF CRAB SOUP (GF)$10.95
Fresh classic Chesapeake blue Cream of Crab aka "She Crab" soup. Delicate hints of Old Bay with bold Chesapeake jumbo lumps makes you smile!
- QUART - EASTERN SHORE CREAM OF CRAB SOUP (GF)$26.95
- OYSTER STEW EASTERN SHORE STYLE$12.95
Classic Eastern Shore Waterman's Oyster Stew with delicate hints of Applewood Smoked Bacon with bold Chesapeake jumbo Chincoteague oysters. Bowl
SMALL PLATES
- PADDOCK'S FAMOUS ONION RINGS$10.95
A mountain of hand-cut in-house battered onion rings with a blend of secret spices, fried golden brown
- JUMBO GULF STEAMED SHRIMP (GF)$17.95
One full pound of Jumbo Gulf Steamed Shrimp seasoned with Old Bay
- JUMBO LUMP CRAB DIP$16.95
Classic Eastern Shore crab dip topped with melted Cheddar, jumbo lump crab knuckles in a fresh baked EPEX pretzel bowl
- CLAMS SMITHFIELD MIDDLE NECKS (GF)$15.95
A "Heaping" 1/2 pound of the best clams steamed in our classic white "Vino" garlic broth
- BACON-WRAPPED NANTUCKET SCALLOPS APPETIZER (GF)$19.95
Succulent plump fresh overnight Nantucket diver scallops wrapped in Ballas Farms thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with our homemade honey mustard "Dunking" sauce
- JUMBO LUMP STUFFED GIANT PORTOBELLO$25.95
Succulent jumbo lump crab mixed with our "Secret" blend of spices and herbs over a Keystone State portobello mushroom
- PULLED PORK FRIES$14.95
Match stick fries smothered in hickory smoked slow-cooked pulled pork BBQ and Cheddar
- SARATOGA SPRINGS CLASSIC QUESADILLA$14.95
Fresh vine-ripened tomato, shredded cheese, folded and grilled hand-pulled artisan tortilla served with our house-made "Dilla" sauce
- PIMLICO JUMBO WINGS (GF)$14.95
One full pound of jumbo crispy wings seasoned with your choice of BBQ, mild, hot, old bay, garlic Parmesan, or Thai chili
- BELMONT FILET MIGNON (GF)$18.95
Grilled, sliced filet mignon with match stick fries or side garden salad
BIG SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD (GF)$12.95
Rustic romaine lettuce, fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced carrots, and shredded Cheddar cheese
- PETITE CAESAR$8.95
Rustic romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons
- GRAND CAESAR$14.95
Rustic romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons
- CHICKEN CHOPPED COBB (GF)$19.95
Grilled Bell & Evans organic chicken breast, crisp bacon, fresh avocado, rustic romaine lettuce, fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, shredded Cheddar, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
- SHRIMP CHOPPED COBB (GF)$27.95
Fresh sautéed jumbo Gulf shrimp, crisp bacon, fresh avocado, rustic romaine lettuce, fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, shredded Cheddar, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
- FILET CHOPPED COBB (GF)$29.95
Angus filet mignon, crisp bacon, fresh avocado, rustic romaine lettuce, fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, shredded Cheddar, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
- SALMON CHOPPED COBB (GF)$29.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon, crisp bacon, fresh avocado, rustic romaine lettuce, fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, shredded Cheddar, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
- CRAB CAKE CHOPPED COBB (GF)$39.95
Jumbo lump Chesapeake crab cake, crisp bacon, fresh avocado, rustic romaine lettuce, fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumber, shredded Cheddar, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled egg
BEEF & CHICKEN
SEAFOOD
- SINGLE JUMBO LUMP EASTERN SHORE CRAB CAKE (GF)$33.95
Succulent jumbo lump blue crab meat mixed with a hint of Old Bay
- DOUBLE JUMBO LUMP EASTERN SHORE CRAB CAKES (GF)$49.95
Succulent jumbo lump blue crab meat mixed with a hint of old bay
- BROILED EASTERN SHORE TRIFECTA$49.95
An exquisite pairing of our classic Eastern Shore jumbo lump crab cake, jumbo gulf shrimp, and fresh jumbo deep sea diver scallops
- BROILED MAINE LOBSTER TRIFECTA$78.95
An exquisite pairing of our classic Eastern Shore jumbo lump crab cake, freshly caught 14-16 Oz succulent cold- water Maine broiled lobster tail, and fresh jumbo Nantucket deep sea diver scallops
- JAIL ISLAND SALMON (GF)$26.95
Fresh salmon filet served with a lemon wedge, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
- NORTH ATLANTIC HADDOCK (GF)$26.95
Fresh Icelandic haddock filet served with a lemon wedge, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce
- JUMBO NANTUCKET SEA SCALLOPS (GF)$39.95
Succulent, sweet, dry non-processed diver caught open sea scallops served with a lemon wedge
- JUMBO GULF SHRIMP (GF)$29.95
Fresh jumbo shrimp broiled or fried served with a lemon wedge, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce
- FRIED OYSTER PLATTER EASTERN SHORE STYLE$29.95
Succulent Eastern Shore hand-breaded oysters lightly fried golden brown. Often imitated but never duplicated, a Paddock Classic!
- SINGLE LOBSTER TAIL$63.95
Freshly caught 14-16 Oz succulent cold- water Maine broiled lobster tail
SIDES
- APPLE SAUCE$4.95
Local Musslemans finest
- BAKED POTATO$4.95
Idaho's finest baked potato
- CHEF'S DAILY VEGETABLE$4.95
Chef's Fresh Daily Vegetable. Subject to change daily
- RICE PILAF$4.95
Homemade Rice Pilaf
- RED-SKINNED MASHED$4.95
Homestyle Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes
- COLE-SLAW$4.95
Finely shredded green and purple cabbage, carrots and a hint of celery seed, tossed in a zesty creamy dressing
- MATCHSTICK FRIES$4.95
Hand-Cut Matchstick Fries
- SIDE CAESAR SALAD$4.95
Rustic romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons
- SIDE SALAD$4.95
Rustic romaine lettuce, fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced carrots, shredded cheddar cheese
- GRILLED ASPARAGUS$4.95
Fresh tender crisp grilled asparagus spears
PASTA
- SANIBEL JUMBO SHRIMP COLOSSAL CRAB$38.95
Jumbo shrimp, colossal lump blue crab, penne, and fresh basil sautéed in a delicate house blush with parmesan Asiago
- CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE$36.95
Sautéed Bell & Evans organic chicken breast with jumbo lump crab meat in a Maryland-style cream sauce tossed with penne and parmesan asiago
- ALFREDO CLASSICO$19.95
Penne pan-tossed in our house-made alfredo
- LOBSTER JUMBO LUMP CRAB "MAC AND CHEESE"$39.95
Fresh Maine lobster tail paired with Chesapeake jumbo lump blue crab knuckles over handmade cavatappi pasta pan sautéed with Smith Brothers aged white and classic mild Cheddar finish
- HOMEMADE TORTELLINI$19.95
Tender homemade tortellini pasta sauteed in a blush cream sauce topped with fresh basil
SPECIALS
- BLUE POINT OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER APPETIZER$19.95
Five FRESH shucked succulent and sweet Blue Point oysters on the half, Perrydell Dairy reduced heavy cream, Chef Rob's "Secret" blend of aged shaved Asiago Parmigiana and Romano cheeses, fresh diced shallots, garlic, organic hot house hydroponic baby spinach
- BACON-WRAPPED NANTUCKET SCALLOPS APPETIZER (GF)$19.95
Succulent plump fresh Overnight Nantucket Diver scallops wrapped in Ballas Farms thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with our homemade honey mustard "Dipping" sauce
- MAINE "COLD" LOBSTER ROLL$29.95
100% sweet, succulent cold-water gf lobster "Piled high" with an Old Bay dusting on a fresh baked buttery hot toasted Brioche bun, with our classic match stick french fries or side garden salad
- NEW ENGLAND "HOT" LOBSTER ROLL$32.95
100% sweet, succulent cold-water gf lobster "Piled high" with an Old Bay dusting on a fresh baked buttery hot toasted Brioche bun with our classic match stick french fries or side garden salad
- BROILED EASTERN SHORE TRIFECTA$49.95
An exquisite pairing of our classic Eastern Shore jumbo lump crab cake, jumbo Gulf shrimp, and fresh jumbo Nantucket deep sea diver scallops
- CHESAPEAKE ANGUS FILET (GF)$59.95
8 Prime "center cut" ounces of Black Angus filet flirting under our classic jumbo lump Chesapeake blue crab beurre blanc, served with Ballas Farms crisp grilled asparagus and red bliss mashed potatoes
- ANGUS FILET & CRAB CAKE PAIRING (GF)$59.95
Certified center cut 8 oz Angus filet paired with our award winning Chesapeake jumbo lump crab cake
- ANGUS FILET & LOBSTER TAIL PAIRING (GF)$79.95
Certified center cut 8 oz Angus filet paired with our award winning 14-16 oz succulent cold water Maine lobster tail
- NEW YORK STRIP WITH JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE (GF)$56.95
12 oz of Prime USDA Strip Angus beef char-grilled, paired with our Chesapeake jumbo lump "Best in County" award-winning Eastern Shore crab cake. Served with a baked potato and fire-roasted asparagus
- NEW YORK STRIP (GF)$39.95
12 oz of Prime USDA Strip Angus beef char-grilled. Served with a baked potato and fire-roasted asparagus
- LOBSTER JUMBO LUMP CRAB "MAC AND CHEESE"$39.95
Fresh Maine lobster tail paired with Chesapeake jumbo lump blue crab knuckles over handmade cavatappi pasta pan sautéed with Smith Brothers aged white and classic mild Cheddar finish
- OVERSTUFFED FRESH ICELANDIC HADDOCK$39.95
Fresh Icelandic haddock filet, overstuffed with classic Eastern Shore jumbo lump crab
- JUMBO LUMP CHESAPEAKE CRAB HADDOCK IMPERIAL (GF)$39.95
Fresh Icelandic haddock filet topped with jumbo Gulf shrimp or Nantucket Diver scallops, both served with succulent Chesapeake blue jumbo lump crab, finished in a delicate Imperial sauce
- OVERSTUFFED JUMBO GULF SHRIMP$38.95
Tender jumbo Gulf shrimp, overstuffed with Eastern Shore jumbo lump crab cake
- MARCO ISLAND SALMON (GF)$37.95
8 ounces of the freshest sushi graded center cut Jail Island salmon topped with a delicate jumbo lump crab tri-color Holland pepper citrus dill reduction
- DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL$16.95
Chef's Daily Lunch Special. Call the Restaurant for this week's Special. 717-755-7300
BURGERS
- CLASSIC BURGER$17.95
1/2 pound Angus ground beef served with cheese, romaine lettuce, and fresh vine-ripened tomato
- CHESAPEAKE BURGER$24.95
1/2 pound Angus ground beef smothered in classic crab dip and topped with jumbo lump Chesapeake crab and melted Cheddar
- COWBOY BURGER$21.95
1/2 pound Angus ground beef with hand-cut fresh "Paddock" rings, house BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, and melted Cheddar
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$21.95
1/2 pound Angus ground beef loaded with fresh sautéed portobello mushrooms and smothered with melted Swiss
CLASSICS
- JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$29.95
Succulent jumbo lump crab meat mixed with a blend of spices and herbs with romaine lettuce, fresh vine-ripened tomato, with tartar sauce
- CHESAPEAKE JUMBO LUMP GRILLED CHEESE$26.95
Succulent jumbo lump blue crab, sliced vine-ripened tomatoes, aged white Cheddar, and provolone melted between grilled artisan bread, served with matchstick fries
- FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH EASTERN SHORE STYLE$19.95
Succulent Eastern Shore hand-breaded oysters, lightly pan-fried golden brown
- MEATBALL SUB GRINDER$15.95
Traditional oversized hand-made meatballs, smothered in Angie's homemade marinara, topped with melted cheese
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$15.95
1/2 pound of hickory smoked slow-cooked pulled pork BBQ
- CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$15.95
Premium all-natural chicken tenders served with match stick fries and homemade BBQ dipping sauce
- PHILLIE CHEESESTEAK$15.95
1/2 pound of thinly sliced "Original Phillie" choice beef, grilled onions, smothered in American cheese
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
Grilled Bell & Evans organic chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, and fresh vine-ripened tomato
- FISH SANDWICH$19.95
Fresh haddock, broiled or fried, with romaine lettuce and fresh vine-ripened tomato, with tartar sauce
- CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$17.95
1/2 pound of thinly sliced grilled organic Bell & Evans chicken breast, grilled onions, smothered in American cheese
LITTLE PLATES
- GRILLED CHEESE$9.95
Grilled American cheese with match stick fries
- CHICKEN TENDERS$9.95
Premium all-natural chicken tenders with match stick fries and BBQ dipping sauce
- SIMPLE PASTA$9.95
Penne served plain, with butter, or with marinara sauce
- "MAC AND CHEESE"$9.95
Handmade cavatappi pasta with pan sautéed Smith Brothers aged white and classic mild Cheddar finish
IRRESISTIBLE SWEET ENDINGS
- PEANUT BUTTER DERBY PIE$8.95
Indulge in our house-made creamy, sweet, and luscious treat!
- CHEESECAKE FACTORY CHEESECAKE$8.95
Enjoy this legendary dessert as a fantastic finish!
- CLASSIC KEY LIME PIE$8.95
Classic and cool like our owners! Shipped to us from Marathon, Florida, each rich and creamy bite truly just melts in your mouth!
- TILGHMAN ISLAND CHOCOLATE MOUSSE TUXEDO CAKE$8.95
This classic Eastern Shore delight is made of layers of creamy dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse piled high between three layers of moist chocolate cake, topped with a light swirl of creamy chocolate ganache
- CAPE CHARLES BUTTER CAKE$8.95
Our Grandmother Shared Her "Love" for Others through Food. One of Our Favorite 'Sunday" Desserts was her Scratch Butter Toffee Cake Served Blissfully Warm with a FRESH Whipped Sweet Cream.... And Our Grandfather added a Sweet Toffee Glaze with a "Pinch" of Metaxa Brandy on His LOL! (No Brandy on this One Per Grandma's Rules!🤣) Served Warm Table side
- OLD FASHIONED CARROT CAKE$8.95
Old Fashioned Carrot Cake Sweet, moist carrot cake, perfectly spiced with just the right amount of Cinnamon, nestled between layers of cream cheese frosting, topped with a sprinkling of chopped walnuts
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
With Over 76 Years of Tradition with Innovative American Fare, The Paddock on Market provides a Legendary Experience that can only be matched by its Fantastic Menu. From our Classic “Award Winning” Chesapeake Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Fresh Cut Angus Steaks, Made to Order Pasta Sautee’s and Salads, and Our Famous “House-Made” Onion Rings We provide something for Everyone! Third Generation Proprietors Jonathan and Sally Spanos continue the Family Tradition of Community, Excellence, and Stewardship through keeping ingredients Local, Farm to Table, as well as Boasting a Draft selection of Sixteen Classic and Seasonal Craft Brews. Grateful Always! Jonathan and Sally Spanos
3406 E Market St, East York, PA 17402