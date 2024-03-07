Restaurant info

With Over 76 Years of Tradition with Innovative American Fare, The Paddock on Market provides a Legendary Experience that can only be matched by its Fantastic Menu. From our Classic “Award Winning” Chesapeake Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Fresh Cut Angus Steaks, Made to Order Pasta Sautee’s and Salads, and Our Famous “House-Made” Onion Rings We provide something for Everyone! Third Generation Proprietors Jonathan and Sally Spanos continue the Family Tradition of Community, Excellence, and Stewardship through keeping ingredients Local, Farm to Table, as well as Boasting a Draft selection of Sixteen Classic and Seasonal Craft Brews. Grateful Always! Jonathan and Sally Spanos

