Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Mera Kitchen Collective

review star

No reviews yet

1301 North Calvert Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mera Kitchen Collective is building a worker cooperative in Baltimore, serving story-worthy food from chefs from around the world. We offer take out, catering and host special events. We've provided over 170,000 free meals (and counting) for our Baltimore neighbors in response to COVID-19. Our name comes from the Greek word meraki, which refers to the act of doing something with so much passion you leave a piece of yourself in it. We hope you taste that when you enjoy our food!

Website

Location

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Mera Kitchen Collective image
Mera Kitchen Collective image
Mera Kitchen Collective image

Similar restaurants in your area

Agape House Catering
orange star4.0 • 25
1501 N Dukeland St Baltimore, MD 21216
View restaurantnext
Atwater's - GC
orange starNo Reviews
2905 whittington ave. Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
LF Bleues on the Water
orange starNo Reviews
7514 Ritchie Highway Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Hardy’s Barbecue
orange star4.2 • 40
7155 Wisconsin Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

The Brewer's Art
orange star4.2 • 3,044
1106 N Charles St Suite 100 Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD
orange star4.4 • 2,346
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave Baltimore, MD 21217
View restaurantnext
The Owl Bar - at The Belvedere
orange star4.3 • 492
1 E Chase St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
orange star4.8 • 425
3128 Greenmount Avenue Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Indochine Vietnamese Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 385
1015 N. Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
orange star4.0 • 151
223 W. Chase Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston