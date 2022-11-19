of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Popular Items
Shareables
Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps
marinated steak, spicy Sriracha aioli (KETO)
Beer Battered Mushrooms
choice of Korean Dipping Sauce or Sweet Chili Aioli
Borotta & Baguettes
baked burrata cheese, stewed tribute colored cherry tomatoes, garlic, marinara, onion, with herb grilled baguettes baguettes
Cajun Corn Dip
sauteed corn, jalapenos, onions, rich cajun cream sauce, served with homemade lime tortilla chips
Crab Balls
jumbo lump Maryland mini crab cakes, homemade tartar sauce
Crab Bruschetta
lump crab meat, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, lemon dressing
House Made Pretzel
sweet and spicy mustard, and Pepper Jack beer cheese sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
chicken, mixed vegetables, flour tortilla, Pico de gallo, curry sauce, corn salsa, sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Spicy White Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta, parmesan cheese sauce, herb bread crumbs (add bacon $2)
o.L.a.R. Wedge Fries
Chicken Tenders
Vegetarian Shareables
Motz Tower
stacked crispy mozzarella spheres, homemade marinara, stewed tomatoes
Winter Rolls
jalapeño red cabbage vegetable slaw, egg roll wrapped & lightly fried, served with sweet chili sauce (vegan)
Roasted Tomato Bruschetta
roasted tomatoes, herb oil, balsamic glaze, French baguette (vegan)
Broccoli Steak
grilled broccoli stalks with a spicy marinade, parmesan cheese
Mushroom Escargot
sautéed button mushrooms, fresh herb extra virgin olive oil, garlic butter garlic bread (Vegan)
Blood Orange Beet Salad
roasted pickled beets, marinated feta cheese, fresh oranges, basil, tossed in a blood orange Vinaigrette (GF/mod Vegan)
Seasonal Salads & Such
Winter Fruit Salad
pomegranates, figs, candied walnuts, caramelized onions, goat cheese, crispy chicken, mixed greens, balsamic dressing,
Roasted Tomatoes & Steak Salad
6oz sous vide marinated filet, lettuce blend, roasted cherry tomatoes, marinated feta cheese, caramelized onions, herb balsamic dressing, croutons
Kale Caesar
rustic kale Caesar salad with plump tomatoes, house made croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and homemade caesar dressing
Banging Burgers
o.L.a.R. SmashBurger
two 1/4lb Black Angus patties, lettuce, red onion, pickles, American cheese, o.L.a.R. special sauce
Figging Delicious Burger
house patty, pickled fig jam, caramelized onions, goat cheese, balsamic glaze, kale, wedge fries
The Royal
steak seasoned patty, Worcestershire, aged provolone cheese, black pepper bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, marjoram dijon aioli
Classic Burger
1/2lb burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion
Vermont Maple Burger
maple glazed patty, smoked gouda cheese, spicy cyan brown sugar bacon, fresh granny smith apples, caramelized onions, crispy lettuce, honey sambal sauce
Beet It Veggie Burger
beet and walnut patty, topped with balsamic reduction, crispy onions, goat cheese
Fire & Ice
homemade hots, roasted red bel peppers, pepper jack cheese, dill aioli, house patty, lettuce, wedge fries
Entrees
12 hour Short Rib
12 hour sous vide short rib, marinated in French red wine & herbs, served over cauliflower mashed potatoes, topped with a red wine Demi glaze
Island Salmon
Seared blackened salmon atop a refreshing sundried tomato and greek feta salad, served with charred broccoli, smoked horseradish sauce
Bolognese
sweet and savory, 6 hour slow simmered, beef & bacon Bolognese over pappardelle pasta, topped with shaved parmesan & fresh basil
New York Strip
8oz New York Strip, grilled potatoes & charred broccoli
Vietnamese Meatballs
homemade Vietnamese meatballs over warm crispy rice, with asian slaw, peanut ginger dressing, pickled carrot ribbons,. toasted nuts, sriracha aioli (GF)
Pad Thai
sautéed shrimp, mixed vegetables, mushrooms, sweet potato noodles, onions, cilantro, lime, egg, topped w roasted peanuts (GF) (modify vegetarian)
Maryland Crab Cake
Maryland crab cake served with creamy grilled potatoes, charred broccoli
Moroccon Salmon
blackened seared salmon over coriander white rice, spicy Horace sauce, with charred red cabbage
Veggie Pad Thai
Sandwiches
Cubano Chicken Sandwich
marinated chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, dijon aioli, lettuce, pickles, on a panini hoagie, wedge fries
Crab Cake Sandwich
jumbo lump Maryland crab cake, o.L.a.R. wedge fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich de Pollo
crispy chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, ranch aioli, shredded lettuce, American cheese
Nashville Hot Chicken
extra spicy Nashville sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onion, dill aioli
Beef Ban Mei
tender marinated steak, Korean steak sauce, pepper jack cheese, Brussels sprout slaw, onions, pickles, Napa Cabbage, served in a hoagie roll
Dessert
Brunch Appetizer
Biscuits & Jam
Southern style biscuit with an onion bacon jam
Battered Bacon
Crispy waffle battered bacon, lightly fried , topped with an organic maple syrup drizzle
Brunch Salad
Brunch Entree
Avocado Toast
Grilled French baguette, homemade guacamole, candied walnuts, fresh pico di gallo (Vegan)
Baked Eggs
Two eggs baked with bacon, mushrooms, onions in a cream sauce, topped with mozzarella and served with a French baguette (modify GF)
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, crispy bacon, old bay & lemon hollandaise, served with home fries and fresh fruit (Modify GF)
Leigh's Asian Eggs
Two fried eggs over crispy rice, topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and sriracha aioli (GF)
Maryland Benedict
Two poached eggs, baked Maryland crab cake, old bay hollandaise sauce, home fries & fresh fruit
Shakshuka
Two eggs bubbling in a spicy tomato sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, and served with toasted baguettes (modify GF)
Southwest Burrito
Two eggs, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, Sriracha aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with home fries
The Basic
Two eggs your way, crispy bacon, toasted French Baguette, home fries and fresh fruit
Vegan Fajita
Grilled tortilla, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, onions, artichoke hearts, sauteed in an herb basil oil
Steak & Eggs
filet, two poached, potato crochet, roasted red peppers, spicy Korean cream cheese
Chicken & Waffles
fresh Belgium waffles with o.L.a.R.'s Nashville hot crispy chicken, topped with organic maple syrup
Breakfast Flatbread
scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese
Brunch Sandwiches
Brunch Burger
Classic o.L.a.R burger with battered bacon, a fried egg & wedge fries
Jamaican Me Crazy Burger
house patty slathered in homemade jerk seasoning, grilled pickled pineapples, jalapeno Napa cabbage slaw, pepper jack cheese, smoked horseradish aioli
Doggy Brunch Menu
Doggy Basics
grilled chicken, grilled salmon, or scrambled eggs (all with no seasoning)
Cup O' Love
frozen banana & peanut butter cup (made with coconut oil)
Misfit Biscuit
rolled oats, cheddar cheese, minced bacon, & eggs
Doggy DONUT:)
rolled oats, coconut oil, all purpose flower, eggs, Greek yogurt & bacon frosting
Pupsicle
Fresh watermelon popsicle (great for hydration)
The Skinny Dog Tail
blueberries, coconut water juice over crushed ice (great for dogs watching their figure;)
Shareables
Crab Deviled Eggs
Jumbo lump crab on top of crispy deviled eggs, pickled red onions, dill, dijon dressing
Vegetarian Shareables
Seasonal Salads & Such
Southwest Salad
grilled chicken, corn salsa, crispy tortillas, Asiago cheese, cilantro ranch dressing, Romaine & kale mix
Crispy Caprese Salad
Summer tomatoes, fresh basil, crispy herb mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Banging Burgers
Truffle Burger
porcine dry rubbed burger, fried mozzarella, mushroom Demi glaze, sauteed mushrooms, truffle herb aioli
Jamaican Me Crazy Burger
house patty slathered in homemade jerk seasoning, grilled pickled pineapples, jalapeno Napa cabbage slaw, pepper jack cheese, smoked horseradish aioli
Vermont Maple Burger
maple glazed patty, smoked gouda cheese, spicy cyan brown sugar bacon, fresh granny smith apples, caramelized onions, crispy lettuce, honey sambal sauce
Entrees
Filet Mignon
6 oz marinated filet served with roasted shallot cheesy mashed potatoes, grilled broccoli, topped with mushroom demi, chimichurri sauce
o.L.a.R. Full Rack
citrus and herb marinated baby back ribs, slow roasted with tangy tamarind BBQ sauce (choice of two sides: mac and cheese, seasonal Veg, side salad, o.L.a.R. wedge fries)
Eastern Shore Salmon
grilled Blackened salmon, sweet corn puree, crispy rice cake, and smoked grilled peach salsa
Sun Dried Shrimp Scampi
sautéed shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, capers, onions, basil, over linguine , tossed in a garlic white wine sauce
Lamb Lollipops
Sandwiches
Hey Hun' Chicken Sandwich
garlic & herb marinated chicken, fried mozzarella cheese, bacon, greens, tomato garlic herb aioli
Dessert
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
American bistro & craft bar
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD 21224