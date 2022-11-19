of Love & Regret

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Kale Caesar
Spicy White Mac & Cheese
Crab Balls

Shareables

Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps

$17.00Out of stock

marinated steak, spicy Sriracha aioli (KETO)

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$11.00

choice of Korean Dipping Sauce or Sweet Chili Aioli

Borotta & Baguettes

$19.00

baked burrata cheese, stewed tribute colored cherry tomatoes, garlic, marinara, onion, with herb grilled baguettes baguettes

Cajun Corn Dip

$15.00

sauteed corn, jalapenos, onions, rich cajun cream sauce, served with homemade lime tortilla chips

Crab Balls

$17.00

jumbo lump Maryland mini crab cakes, homemade tartar sauce

Crab Bruschetta

$17.00

lump crab meat, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, lemon dressing

House Made Pretzel

$8.00

sweet and spicy mustard, and Pepper Jack beer cheese sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

chicken, mixed vegetables, flour tortilla, Pico de gallo, curry sauce, corn salsa, sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Spicy White Mac & Cheese

$7.00

cavatappi pasta, parmesan cheese sauce, herb bread crumbs (add bacon $2)

o.L.a.R. Wedge Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Vegetarian Shareables

Motz Tower

$14.00

stacked crispy mozzarella spheres, homemade marinara, stewed tomatoes

Winter Rolls

$13.00

jalapeño red cabbage vegetable slaw, egg roll wrapped & lightly fried, served with sweet chili sauce (vegan)

Roasted Tomato Bruschetta

$13.00

roasted tomatoes, herb oil, balsamic glaze, French baguette (vegan)

Broccoli Steak

$9.00

grilled broccoli stalks with a spicy marinade, parmesan cheese

Mushroom Escargot

$14.00

sautéed button mushrooms, fresh herb extra virgin olive oil, garlic butter garlic bread (Vegan)

Blood Orange Beet Salad

$11.00

roasted pickled beets, marinated feta cheese, fresh oranges, basil, tossed in a blood orange Vinaigrette (GF/mod Vegan)

Seasonal Salads & Such

Winter Fruit Salad

$24.00

pomegranates, figs, candied walnuts, caramelized onions, goat cheese, crispy chicken, mixed greens, balsamic dressing,

Roasted Tomatoes & Steak Salad

$32.00

6oz sous vide marinated filet, lettuce blend, roasted cherry tomatoes, marinated feta cheese, caramelized onions, herb balsamic dressing, croutons

Kale Caesar

$14.00

rustic kale Caesar salad with plump tomatoes, house made croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and homemade caesar dressing

Banging Burgers

o.L.a.R. SmashBurger

$18.00

two 1/4lb Black Angus patties, lettuce, red onion, pickles, American cheese, o.L.a.R. special sauce

Figging Delicious Burger

$18.00

house patty, pickled fig jam, caramelized onions, goat cheese, balsamic glaze, kale, wedge fries

The Royal

$18.00

steak seasoned patty, Worcestershire, aged provolone cheese, black pepper bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, marjoram dijon aioli

Classic Burger

$17.00

1/2lb burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion

Vermont Maple Burger

$18.00

maple glazed patty, smoked gouda cheese, spicy cyan brown sugar bacon, fresh granny smith apples, caramelized onions, crispy lettuce, honey sambal sauce

Beet It Veggie Burger

$15.00

beet and walnut patty, topped with balsamic reduction, crispy onions, goat cheese

Fire & Ice

$18.00

homemade hots, roasted red bel peppers, pepper jack cheese, dill aioli, house patty, lettuce, wedge fries

Entrees

12 hour Short Rib

$34.00

12 hour sous vide short rib, marinated in French red wine & herbs, served over cauliflower mashed potatoes, topped with a red wine Demi glaze

Island Salmon

$29.00

Seared blackened salmon atop a refreshing sundried tomato and greek feta salad, served with charred broccoli, smoked horseradish sauce

Bolognese

$25.00

sweet and savory, 6 hour slow simmered, beef & bacon Bolognese over pappardelle pasta, topped with shaved parmesan & fresh basil

New York Strip

$45.00

8oz New York Strip, grilled potatoes & charred broccoli

Vietnamese Meatballs

$24.00Out of stock

homemade Vietnamese meatballs over warm crispy rice, with asian slaw, peanut ginger dressing, pickled carrot ribbons,. toasted nuts, sriracha aioli (GF)

Pad Thai

$27.00

sautéed shrimp, mixed vegetables, mushrooms, sweet potato noodles, onions, cilantro, lime, egg, topped w roasted peanuts (GF) (modify vegetarian)

Maryland Crab Cake

$34.00

Maryland crab cake served with creamy grilled potatoes, charred broccoli

Moroccon Salmon

$31.00

blackened seared salmon over coriander white rice, spicy Horace sauce, with charred red cabbage

Veggie Pad Thai

$21.00

Sandwiches

Cubano Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

marinated chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, dijon aioli, lettuce, pickles, on a panini hoagie, wedge fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

jumbo lump Maryland crab cake, o.L.a.R. wedge fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich de Pollo

$18.00

crispy chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, ranch aioli, shredded lettuce, American cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00

extra spicy Nashville sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onion, dill aioli

Beef Ban Mei

$18.00

tender marinated steak, Korean steak sauce, pepper jack cheese, Brussels sprout slaw, onions, pickles, Napa Cabbage, served in a hoagie roll

Dessert

Almond Caramel Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

double fudge chocolate brownie with salted caramel sauce &amp; vanilla ice cream

Southern Pecan Pie

$10.00

Apple Turnover Al La Mode

$10.00

Cranberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottle Black Cherry Soda

$7.00

Bottle Cola

$7.00

Bottle Diet Cola

$7.00

Bottle Orange Soda

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

SM French Press

$5.00

Large French Press

$9.00

Nitro Brew

$4.50

Nitro Refill

$2.00

Infused Water

$1.10

Bottled Ginger Ale

$7.00

Coffee Cup

$2.50

Brunch Appetizer

Biscuits & Jam

$9.00

Southern style biscuit with an onion bacon jam

Battered Bacon

$9.00

Crispy waffle battered bacon, lightly fried , topped with an organic maple syrup drizzle

Crab Balls

$17.00

jumbo lump Maryland mini crab cakes, homemade tartar sauce

House Made Pretzel

$8.00

sweet and spicy mustard, and Pepper Jack beer cheese sauce

Quesadilla

$17.00

chicken, mixed vegetables, flour tortilla, Pico de gallo, curry sauce, corn salsa, sour cream

Brunch Salad

Crispy Caprese Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Summer tomatoes, fresh basil, crispy herb mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Kale Caesar

$14.00

rustic kale Caesar salad with roasted beets, pickled red onions, croutons and; parmesan cheese

Brunch Entree

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Grilled French baguette, homemade guacamole, candied walnuts, fresh pico di gallo (Vegan)

Baked Eggs

$16.00

Two eggs baked with bacon, mushrooms, onions in a cream sauce, topped with mozzarella and served with a French baguette (modify GF)

Classic Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Two poached eggs, crispy bacon, old bay & lemon hollandaise, served with home fries and fresh fruit (Modify GF)

Leigh's Asian Eggs

$15.00

Two fried eggs over crispy rice, topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and sriracha aioli (GF)

Maryland Benedict

$19.00

Two poached eggs, baked Maryland crab cake, old bay hollandaise sauce, home fries & fresh fruit

Shakshuka

$13.00

Two eggs bubbling in a spicy tomato sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, and served with toasted baguettes (modify GF)

Southwest Burrito

$16.00

Two eggs, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, Sriracha aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with home fries

The Basic

$15.00

Two eggs your way, crispy bacon, toasted French Baguette, home fries and fresh fruit

Vegan Fajita

$15.00

Grilled tortilla, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, onions, artichoke hearts, sauteed in an herb basil oil

Steak & Eggs

$27.00Out of stock

filet, two poached, potato crochet, roasted red peppers, spicy Korean cream cheese

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

fresh Belgium waffles with o.L.a.R.'s Nashville hot crispy chicken, topped with organic maple syrup

Breakfast Flatbread

$16.00

scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese

Brunch Sandwiches

Beet It Veggie Burger

$15.00

beet and walnut patty, topped with balsamic reduction, crispy onions, goat cheese

Brunch Burger

$19.00

Classic o.L.a.R burger with battered bacon, a fried egg & wedge fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich de Pollo

$18.00

crispy chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, ranch aioli, shredded lettuce, American cheese

Jamaican Me Crazy Burger

$17.00Out of stock

house patty slathered in homemade jerk seasoning, grilled pickled pineapples, jalapeno Napa cabbage slaw, pepper jack cheese, smoked horseradish aioli

Doggy Brunch Menu

Doggy Basics

grilled chicken, grilled salmon, or scrambled eggs (all with no seasoning)

Cup O' Love

$6.00

frozen banana & peanut butter cup (made with coconut oil)

Misfit Biscuit

$8.00

rolled oats, cheddar cheese, minced bacon, & eggs

Doggy DONUT:)

$13.00Out of stock

rolled oats, coconut oil, all purpose flower, eggs, Greek yogurt & bacon frosting

Pupsicle

$3.00

Fresh watermelon popsicle (great for hydration)

The Skinny Dog Tail

$3.00

blueberries, coconut water juice over crushed ice (great for dogs watching their figure;)

Shareables

House Made Pretzel

$9.00

sweet and spicy mustard, and Pepper Jack beer cheese sauce

Tropical Tartar

$18.00Out of stock

fresh ahi tartare, pickled pineapple, fresh watermelon, mint chili infused sesame oil, crispy wontons

Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps

$18.00Out of stock

marinated steak, spicy Sriracha aioli (KETO)

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$12.00

choice of Korean Dipping Sauce or Sweet Chili Aioli

Crab Bruschetta

$18.00

lump crab meat, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh basil, lemon dressing

Cajun Corn Dip

$16.00

sauteed corn, jalapenos, onions, rich cajun cream sauce, served with homemade lime tortilla chips

Crab Balls

$18.00

jumbo lump Maryland mini crab cakes, homemade tartar sauce

Crab Deviled Eggs

$13.00

Jumbo lump crab on top of crispy deviled eggs, pickled red onions, dill, dijon dressing

Borotta & Baguettes

$18.00

baked burrata cheese, stewed tribute colored cherry tomatoes, garlic, marinara, onion, with herb grilled baguettes baguettes

Spicy White Mac & Cheese

$8.00

cavatappi pasta, parmesan cheese sauce, herb bread crumbs (add bacon $2)

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

chicken, mixed vegetables, flour tortilla, Pico de gallo, curry sauce, corn salsa, sour cream

Vegetarian Shareables

Broccoli Steak

$10.00

grilled broccoli stalks with a spicy marinade, parmesan cheese

Mushroom Escargot

$15.00

sautéed button mushrooms, fresh herb extra virgin olive oil, garlic butter garlic bread (Vegan)

Blood Orange Beet Salad

$10.00

roasted pickled beets, marinated feta cheese, fresh oranges, basil, tossed in a blood orange Vinaigrette (GF/mod Vegan)

Seasonal Salads & Such

Roasted Tomatoes & Steak Salad

$33.00

6oz sous vide marinated filet, lettuce blend, roasted cherry tomatoes, marinated feta cheese, caramelized onions, herb balsamic dressing, croutons

Southwest Salad

$25.00

grilled chicken, corn salsa, crispy tortillas, Asiago cheese, cilantro ranch dressing, Romaine & kale mix

Kale Caesar

$15.00

rustic kale Caesar salad with plump tomatoes, house made croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and homemade caesar dressing

Crispy Caprese Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Summer tomatoes, fresh basil, crispy herb mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Banging Burgers

o.L.a.R. SmashBurger

$18.00

two 1/4lb Black Angus patties, lettuce, red onion, pickles, American cheese, o.L.a.R. special sauce

Classic Burger

$17.00

1/2lb burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion

Truffle Burger

$18.00

porcine dry rubbed burger, fried mozzarella, mushroom Demi glaze, sauteed mushrooms, truffle herb aioli

Jamaican Me Crazy Burger

$18.00Out of stock

house patty slathered in homemade jerk seasoning, grilled pickled pineapples, jalapeno Napa cabbage slaw, pepper jack cheese, smoked horseradish aioli

Vermont Maple Burger

$18.00

maple glazed patty, smoked gouda cheese, spicy cyan brown sugar bacon, fresh granny smith apples, caramelized onions, crispy lettuce, honey sambal sauce

Beet It Veggie Burger

$16.00

beet and walnut patty, topped with balsamic reduction, crispy onions, goat cheese

Entrees

Maryland Crab Cake

$35.00

Maryland crab cake served with creamy grilled potatoes, charred broccoli

Island Salmon

$30.00

Seared blackened salmon atop a refreshing sundried tomato and greek feta salad, served with charred broccoli, smoked horseradish sauce

Filet Mignon

$39.00

6 oz marinated filet served with roasted shallot cheesy mashed potatoes, grilled broccoli, topped with mushroom demi, chimichurri sauce

o.L.a.R. Full Rack

$34.00Out of stock

citrus and herb marinated baby back ribs, slow roasted with tangy tamarind BBQ sauce (choice of two sides: mac and cheese, seasonal Veg, side salad, o.L.a.R. wedge fries)

Vietnamese Meatballs

$25.00Out of stock

homemade Vietnamese meatballs over warm crispy rice, with asian slaw, peanut ginger dressing, pickled carrot ribbons,. toasted nuts, sriracha aioli (GF)

Pad Thai

$28.00

sautéed shrimp, mixed vegetables, mushrooms, sweet potato noodles, onions, cilantro, lime, egg, topped w roasted peanuts (GF) (modify vegetarian)

Bolognese

$23.00

sweet and savory, 6 hour slow simmered, beef & bacon Bolognese over pappardelle pasta, topped with shaved parmesan & fresh basil

Eastern Shore Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

grilled Blackened salmon, sweet corn puree, crispy rice cake, and smoked grilled peach salsa

Sun Dried Shrimp Scampi

$28.00Out of stock

sautéed shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, capers, onions, basil, over linguine , tossed in a garlic white wine sauce

Lamb Lollipops

$35.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Hey Hun' Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

garlic & herb marinated chicken, fried mozzarella cheese, bacon, greens, tomato garlic herb aioli

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

jumbo lump Maryland crab cake, o.L.a.R. wedge fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich de Pollo

$19.00

crispy chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, ranch aioli, shredded lettuce, American cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken

$19.00

extra spicy Nashville sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onion, dill aioli

Beef Ban Mei

$19.00

tender marinated steak, Korean steak sauce, pepper jack cheese, Brussels sprout slaw, onions, pickles, Napa Cabbage, served in a hoagie roll

Dessert

Almond Caramel Bread Pudding

$11.00Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$10.00Out of stock

double fudge chocolate brownie with salted caramel sauce &amp; vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bottle Black Cherry Soda

$8.00

Bottle Cola

$8.00

Bottle Diet Cola

$8.00

Bottle Orange Soda

$8.00

Kids Food

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:14 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

American bistro & craft bar

Website

Location

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

