Ellies Tavern 901 S Clinton St

Popular Items

Spinach Salad
Chicken Sandwich
MD Crab Soup cup


Starters

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$14.00

homemade tenders and fries served with your choice of dipping sauce

Crab Rangoon Dip

$12.00

Topped with sweet chili sauce, served with fried wontons

Curry Mussels

$15.00

Sautéed mussels in a curry broth, garnished with jalapeños, fried shallots and cilantro, served with grilled bread

French Onion Mac and Cheese

$13.00

creamy cheese sauce mixed with shell pasta and caramelized onions, topped with provolone cheese and baked in a skillet

Fresh Cut fries

$5.00

served with spicy ketchup

Munion Dip

$7.00

chefs famous onion dip served with house made ranch chips

Ranch Chips

$5.00

Snack Board

$16.00

Rotatin selection of cured meat and cheese served with seasonal jam and bread

Wings

$15.00

10 wings with your choice of sauce served with ranch or blue cheese and celery

Salads

BLT Wedge

$8.00

iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, bacon

Spinach Salad

$10.00

feta cheese, red onion, boiled egg, bacon, honey dijon vinaigrette, shaved parmesan

Simple Salad

$8.00

arugula, roasted tomatoes, tarragon vinaigrette, shaved Parmesan

Soup

MD Crab Soup cup

$7.00

MD Crab Soup Bowl

$9.00

Tomato Soup cup

$7.00

Tomato Soup Bowl

$8.00

Between Bread

Blackbean Burger

$13.00

house made black bean burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Served fried or grilled, buttermilk brined and topped with shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle aoli, served with fresh cut fries

Classic Burger

$15.00

8oz burger served on a brioche bun with Lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese served with fresh cut fries

Fatty Melt

$15.00

Blackened 8oz burger served between a pepper jack grilled cheese topped with fried onions, bbq, and pickles jalapeños served with fresh cut fries

Pork Loin Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted garlic spread, provolone cheese, broccoli rabe on a sub roll with fresh cut fries

Large Plates

Vegan Curry

$15.00

seasonal mixed veggies in a coconut curry broth with streamed jasmine rice and crispy shallots

Steak Frites

$24.00

10 oz grilled ribeye served with fresh cut fries, caramelized onion blue cheese butter, served with small salad

Fish Du Jour

$22.00

cherry tomatoes, capers, olives, artichokes, in a basil white wine sauce served with seared polenta cakes

Mussel Linguini

$19.00

linguini mussels, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes, spinach, white wine, lemon, served with grilled bread

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Adult Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Chef Speical

$18.00

Shrimp Cakes

$16.00

Kids menu

kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

kids Beef Sliders

$10.00

kids Pasta

$6.00

PB&J

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

extras

ranch

$1.25

blue chz

$1.25

honey mustard

$1.25

chip aioli

$1.25

spicy ketchup

$1.25

extra Wonton Chips

$4.00

mayo

bbq

$1.25

side celery

$3.00

TO GO SODA

$3.00

TO GO RED BULL

$4.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Side Brocolini

$4.00

desserts

atomic cake

$9.00

layers of chocolate and vanilla cake, cheesecake, chocolate mousse, strawberries, covered in chocolate ganache and topped with fresh glazed strawberries

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

strawberry flavored cake, with cheesecake and home made strawberry filling, topped with strawberry crunch

Cinnabon Cheesecake

$9.00

vanilla cheesecake with layers of fresh Cinnabons on top and bottom

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

come in and enjoy!

Location

901 S Clinton St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

