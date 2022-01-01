Chicken tenders in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Wiley Gunters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Panko Breaded In-House and Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries. Naked or Tossed in Any Sauce.
More about Alexander’s Tavern
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
Cornmeal-dredged chicken with carrots, celery, and ranch
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders w/Fries
|$12.00
choice of sauce
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore
|2pc Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders (4) and Fries
|$10.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
222 N Charles Street, Baltimore
|2pc Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
More about Riverside Taphouse
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Strips
|$13.00
Fat boy fried chicken strips served with fries. Strips served naked or tossed in sauce of choice.
More about BRD - Federal Hill
BRD - Federal Hill
1104 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Jumbo Chicken Tender (Each)
|$3.99
More about The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse
The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse
3242 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|House Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Hot honey and ranch
More about The Food Market
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.00
hickory bbq, honey mustard, ketchup
More about Never On Sunday
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.49
More about City Limits Sports Bar
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
More about Southside Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Burger Bar
1065 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.75
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders (available after 10:30am)
|$7.99
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Tenders App
|$10.00
CHOOSE YOUR WAY:
- Hand Breaded & Fried
- Jamaican Jerk Grilled
- Garlic Butter Grilled
Served w/ Honey Mustard