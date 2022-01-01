Chicken tenders in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Panko Breaded In-House and Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries. Naked or Tossed in Any Sauce.
More about Wiley Gunters
Chicken Tenders image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Cornmeal-dredged chicken with carrots, celery, and ranch
More about Alexander’s Tavern
c27c49bd-c0ab-4635-9053-7baf25ca14ba image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$12.00
choice of sauce
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
2pc Chicken Tenders image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway

1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2pc Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders (4) and Fries$10.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Magerks Pub
2pc Chicken Tenders image

 

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street

222 N Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2pc Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.95
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Chicken Strips image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$13.00
Fat boy fried chicken strips served with fries. Strips served naked or tossed in sauce of choice.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Jumbo Chicken Tender (Each) image

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Chicken Tender (Each)$3.99
More about BRD - Federal Hill
Main pic

 

The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse

3242 Foster Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Chicken Tenders$10.00
Hot honey and ranch
More about The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.00
hickory bbq, honey mustard, ketchup
More about The Food Market
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.49
More about Never On Sunday
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Chicken Tenders image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Burger Bar

1065 South Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.75
More about Southside Burger Bar
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (available after 10:30am)$7.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders App$10.00
CHOOSE YOUR WAY:
- Hand Breaded & Fried
- Jamaican Jerk Grilled
- Garlic Butter Grilled
Served w/ Honey Mustard
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

901 South Clinton Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders and Fries$14.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

