Alonso's Restaurant

Appetizer

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Chicken Tenders 5

$9.00

Chilli Nachos

$10.00

Crab & Chorizo Dip

$12.00

Crab Pretzel

$12.00

Crab Skins

$12.00

Crazy Man wings

$12.00+

Fried Calamari Rings

$11.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Mozzarella Stick

$8.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Reuben Egg Rolls

$8.00

Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.00

Soft Pretzel Basket

$6.00

Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussel

$12.00

Steamed Shrimp

$10.00+

Salad

Enslata Mista

$10.00

Alonsos Chopped Salad Half

$8.00

Alonsos Chopped Salad Ful

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$12.99

Soup

Chilli

$4.95+

Maryland Crab Soup

$4.95+

Gazpacho

$4.95+

Shrimp Bisque

$4.95+

Sides

Side Ensalata Mista

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Squash

$4.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Fries

$3.00

Side of Tots

$3.00

Fresh Cut Fries & Tater Tots

Naked

$5.00

Crabby

$10.00

Pizza

$8.00

Texas

$8.00

Porky

$9.00

Parmesan Garlic

$6.00

Slider

Beef Slider

$12.00

Pulled Pork Slider

$12.00

Bison Slider

$14.00

Sandwich

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$16.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Sweet Italian Sausage

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BLT

$10.00

Po'Boy

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.00

French Dip

$14.00

Sandwich II

Tuna Salad BLT

$7.99

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$8.99

Pit Ham Brioche Roll

$8.99

Turkey Club

$9.99

Hot Turkey Platter

$11.99

Famous Burger

Alonsos Famous Burger

Black & Blue

Smokehouse

Chesapeake

Spicy Buffalo

Alpine

Elvis

Caprese

Jalapeno Poppers

Philly Burger

Porky

Frenche

Western

Rachel

Steakhouse

Pimlico

Godfather

Sweet&Spicy

Hangover

Pesto

Senor Burger

Fajita Burger

Garden Burger

12" Pizza

Old Fashioned Pizza

$13.00

The Works

$18.00

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

Meaty Pizza

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Pizza Florentine

$16.00

Vegetable Pizza

$14.00

Entrees & Pasta

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full

$19.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Half

$14.00

Surf & Turf

$22.00

Steak & Cake

$24.00

NY Strip

$22.00

Rib-Eye

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Cajun Chicken Penne

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Garden Pasta

$14.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Platter

$24.00

Slmon Imperial

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Alonso's Specials

Corned Beef Reuben Egg Rolls

$8.00

Potato Skin

$8.99

Maryland Crab Soup Cup

$4.95

Maryland Crab Soup Bowl

$8.00

Italian Wedding Soup Cup

$3.95

Italian Wedding Soup Bowl

$6.95

Chili With Red Onion Soup Cup

$4.95

Chili With Red Onion Soup Bowl

$8.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.99

Hot Corned Beef & Swiss On Rye

$11.99

Roast Beef With Cheddar

$11.99

Blackened Salmon Blt

$11.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.00

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$9.00

Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Pasta with marinara

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Sliders

$9.00

Desserts

Desserts Regular

$6.00

Desserts Tall

$7.00

Soda

Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

San Palegrano

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Alonso's is a historic American grill known for signature burgers, mostly for our one-pound hamburger, expansive beer list & an upstairs bar with TVs & Darts. Our Upstairs bar, The Alonsoville Upstairs Bar, is available for private parties and social events.

Website

Location

415 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore, MD 21210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

