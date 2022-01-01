Chicken salad sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Homemade all natural, hormone free chicken salad tossed with toasted cashews and sweet grapes. Served on croissant, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on seven grain and flax
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap
|$7.99
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.79
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.