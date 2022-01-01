Tzatziki in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tzatziki
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Side Tzatziki
|$2.00
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Pita with tzatziki, red onion, hot peppers, lettuce and tomato
|$7.29
More about Cafe Fili Mediterranean
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Tzatziki
|$2.00
More about Never on Sunday
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Side Of Tzatziki
|$1.00
|Tzatziki App
|$6.99