Tzatziki in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve tzatziki

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Tzatziki$2.00
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pita with tzatziki, red onion, hot peppers, lettuce and tomato$7.29
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili Mediterranean

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tzatziki$2.00
More about Cafe Fili Mediterranean
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Tzatziki$1.00
Tzatziki App$6.99
More about Never on Sunday
Restaurant banner

 

Cardinal Tavern Baltimore - 901 South Clinton Street

901 South Clinton Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tzatziki$11.00
More about Cardinal Tavern Baltimore - 901 South Clinton Street

