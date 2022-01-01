Chicken tikka masala in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
chicken breast cooked with tomato and onion simmered in creamy sauce
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$18.00
More about The Verandah Kitchen
TAPAS
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, contains cashews)
|$21.00
Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. THE MOST POPULAR INDIAN DISH! Contains Cashews.
|(Family Style) Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice GF
|$80.00
Serves 4-5. Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. Served with Basmati Rice. Contains Cashews.