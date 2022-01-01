Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant

2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
chicken breast cooked with tomato and onion simmered in creamy sauce
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$18.00
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, contains cashews)$21.00
Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. THE MOST POPULAR INDIAN DISH! Contains Cashews.
(Family Style) Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice GF$80.00
Serves 4-5. Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. Served with Basmati Rice. Contains Cashews.
More about The Verandah Kitchen

