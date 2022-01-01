Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 lb. Turkey Burger$3.99
Turkey Burger 12"$12.99
Turkey Burger 8"$8.59
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY BURGER$10.00
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Farmers Market Turkey Burger$14.00
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Burger$7.00
Turkey patty (ground turkey, shallots, mushrooms), lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Patty cannot be modified.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Mushroom, Gluten.
Turkey Burger$14.00
Turkey patty (ground turkey, shallots, mushrooms), lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Patty cannot be modified.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Mushroom, Gluten.
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$17.00
Tomato, Pepper Jack, Grilled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Avocado Mayo
Kid Turkey Burger$10.00
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Burger$9.95
100% white meat
Farmers Market Turkey Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Farmers Market Turkey Burger$14.00
Peach and herb salad, goat cheese, raspberry habanero sauce, classic bun
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Wood Grilled Turkey Burger$15.00
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Farmers Market Turkey Burger$14.00
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$13.50
ground turkey blended w/ feta, onion, herbs & choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips
Clark Burger York image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger York

5906 York Rd, Baltimore

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Burger$8.25
House Made Turkey Burger, Swiss Cheese, Fried Onions, Lettuce and Joppiesaus (Curry Mayo)
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Crunch Burger$16.00
crispy tortilla, avocado, street corn mayo, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese, french fries
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$8.99
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Burger$14.00
Turkey patty served on brioche, pretzel, or potato roll
Item pic

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Spinach Turkey Burger$12.00
Freshly Ground and seasoned Turkey, stuffed with Jumblo Shrimp And Sauté Spinach, wrapped in Provolone Cheese. with Crisp Lettuce , tomato, & mayo. Served on a Sun Bun
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$14.00
Clark Burger Downtown image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger Downtown

415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (3472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Burger$8.25
House Made Turkey Burger, Swiss Cheese, Fried Onions, Lettuce and Joppiesaus (Curry Mayo)
