Turkey burgers in Baltimore

Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|1/4 lb. Turkey Burger
|$3.99
|Turkey Burger 12"
|$12.99
|Turkey Burger 8"
|$8.59
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Farmers Market Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Turkey Burger
|$7.00
Turkey patty (ground turkey, shallots, mushrooms), lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Patty cannot be modified.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Mushroom, Gluten.
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Turkey Burger
|$17.00
Tomato, Pepper Jack, Grilled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Avocado Mayo
|Kid Turkey Burger
|$10.00
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Burger
|$9.95
100% white meat
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Farmers Market Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Peach and herb salad, goat cheese, raspberry habanero sauce, classic bun
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Wood Grilled Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Farmers Market Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Turkey Burger
|$13.50
ground turkey blended w/ feta, onion, herbs & choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips
Clark Burger York
5906 York Rd, Baltimore
|Turkey Burger
|$8.25
House Made Turkey Burger, Swiss Cheese, Fried Onions, Lettuce and Joppiesaus (Curry Mayo)
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Turkey Crunch Burger
|$16.00
crispy tortilla, avocado, street corn mayo, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese, french fries
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Burger
|$8.99
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Turkey patty served on brioche, pretzel, or potato roll
SS Cafe LLC
812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Spinach Turkey Burger
|$12.00
Freshly Ground and seasoned Turkey, stuffed with Jumblo Shrimp And Sauté Spinach, wrapped in Provolone Cheese. with Crisp Lettuce , tomato, & mayo. Served on a Sun Bun
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00