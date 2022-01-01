Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.00
Crispy Tortillas
More about Johnny's
Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup, 12 oz cup$2.89
More about Cafe Services
Papi's Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$8.00
Diced chicken, black beans, cilantro, onions, red and green peppers, corn and topped with crushed crunchy tortillas.
More about Papi's Hampden

