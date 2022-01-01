Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tortilla soup in
Baltimore
/
Baltimore
/
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$12.00
Crispy Tortillas
More about Johnny's
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup, 12 oz cup
$2.89
More about Cafe Services
Papi's Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
$8.00
Diced chicken, black beans, cilantro, onions, red and green peppers, corn and topped with crushed crunchy tortillas.
More about Papi's Hampden
