Eggplant salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve eggplant salad
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Eggplant salad. Melitzanosalata
|$7.95
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Eggplant Salad
|$15.00
Medium spicy - Roasted Chinese eggplant, shrimp, chicken, mint, cilantro, scallion, carrot, lettuce, red onion, chili powder, roasted rice powder, lime juice, fish sauce
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Brown Rice & Eggplant Salad
|$5.00
roasted eggplant, scallions, garlic, lemon, olives, olive oil, feta, parsley & cumin