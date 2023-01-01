Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve eggplant salad

Item pic

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant salad. Melitzanosalata$7.95
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Salad$15.00
Medium spicy - Roasted Chinese eggplant, shrimp, chicken, mint, cilantro, scallion, carrot, lettuce, red onion, chili powder, roasted rice powder, lime juice, fish sauce
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Rice & Eggplant Salad$5.00
roasted eggplant, scallions, garlic, lemon, olives, olive oil, feta, parsley & cumin
More about The Corner Pantry
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Salad$15.00
Medium spicy - Roasted Chinese eggplant, shrimp, chicken, mint, cilantro, scallion, carrot, lettuce, red onion, chili powder, roasted rice powder, lime juice, fish sauce
More about Bodhi Federal Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Cucumber Salad

Garlic Bread

Shumai

Lamb Gyros

Volcano Rolls

Grilled Salmon Salad

Cheese Fries

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (895 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston