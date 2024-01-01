Boneless wings in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve boneless wings
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Kids Boneless Wings & Fries
|$8.50
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Boneless Wings
|$10.00
1/2 pound of boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Boneless Wings
|$16.00
With ranch and/or blue cheese.
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Breaded morsels of chicken tenderloins breaded and deep fried golden brown.
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|30pcs Boneless Wings
|$36.99
|15pcs Boneless Wings
|$17.99
|6pcs Boneless Wings
|$7.50
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Kids Boneless Wings & Fries
|$8.50
Delia Foley's - 1439 S Charles St
1439 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|5 BONELESS Wings
|$7.00
Breaded chicken pieces with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*
|10 BONELESS Wings
|$13.00
Breaded chicken pieces with your choice of flavor *ONE FLAVOR PER ORDER*