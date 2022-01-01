Lentil soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve lentil soup
Kebap Kuizine
407 East 32nd Street, Baltimore
|Lentil Soup
|$5.99
Delicious and simple - lentils, carrots and celery.
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Lentil Soup
|$6.00
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Lentil Soup (small)
|$5.00
A market favorite! Iman's soothing red lentil soup served hot.
Vegan, gf
|Lentil Soup (large)
|$10.00
A market favorite! A quart of Iman's soothing red lentil soup to be enjoyed at home.