Lentil soup in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve lentil soup

Consumer pic

 

Kebap Kuizine

407 East 32nd Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lentil Soup$5.99
Delicious and simple - lentils, carrots and celery.
More about Kebap Kuizine
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili Mediterranean

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lentil Soup$6.00
More about Cafe Fili Mediterranean
Item pic

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup (small)$5.00
A market favorite! Iman's soothing red lentil soup served hot.
Vegan, gf
Lentil Soup (large)$10.00
A market favorite! A quart of Iman's soothing red lentil soup to be enjoyed at home.
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Consumer pic

 

Little Donna's - 1812 Bank Street

1812 Bank Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Lentil Soup$14.00
More about Little Donna's - 1812 Bank Street

